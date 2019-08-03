Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg Lashes Out at Australia’s Andrew Bolt

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greta has accused Andrew Bolt of being part of a hate and conspiracy campaign, for suggesting her climate certainty might be a symptom of her mental disorders.
Naturally Greta’s supporters have joined her condemnation of Andrew Bolt’s article.
What did Andrew Bolt say to draw such a response?
BOLT: WE MUST DOUBT DISTURBED TEEN’S CLIMATE DOGMA
…
I have never seen a girl so young and with so many mental disorders treated by so many adults as a guru
…
What is so fascinating about this Thunberg cult is not just that she’s believed so fervently even though she’s wrong.
…
But Thunberg has something very rare as well — a sense of absolute certainty. She shows not the slightest doubt and forgives not the slightest compromise. This allows followers who are tormented with doubt and burden of freedom to relax into her totalitarian certainty.
And in Thunberg’s case, that certainty comes from what normally would be seen as a disability.
If we can believe a book by her mother, opera soprano and Eurovision contestant Malena Ernman, Thunberg went two months without eating when she was 11.
She suffered years of depression and anxiety attacks and was finally diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, high-functioning autism, and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Her intense fear of the climate is not surprising from someone with disorders which intensify fears.
…Read more (paywalled): https://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/opinion/andrew-bolt/andrew-bolt-greta-has-no-doubts-but-we-should/news-story/bbc290f5c0e468505bd21bf2a6ec19c7
Why do greens find Greta so fascinating? I think Andrew Bolt hit the nail on the head, the certainty is the key.
Certainty is alluring to people who are tormented by their own unacknowledged doubts.
That doubt must be there; if the millions of people who claim to be worried about climate change wholeheartedly believed the world was about to end, the way Greta does, they would abandon their normal lives and march until the world changed.
Greta’s certainty is a taste of the freedom from doubt they yearn for. Greta’s apparent purity of purpose, her refusal to fly, her innocence, is an inspiration to climate believers who feel shame for their personal weakness, for all the carbon compromises they make in their daily lives.
This in my opinion is why any suggestion that Greta’s certainty might be a product of her mental condition draws such a furious response; if Greta’s certainty is unfounded, if her certainty is a symptom of her mental disorders, then Greta’s certainty is false. The magic is broken.
Note: My thanks to Andrew Bolt and Newscorp for providing the text of his article.
4 thoughts on “Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg Lashes Out at Australia’s Andrew Bolt”
Greta Thunderbox is a victim of child abuse.
For her parents to parade a mentally disturbed and gullible teenager in from of the world is nothing short of SICK.
(Thunderbox is an Australian euphemism for an outdoor toilet).
Eric Worrall is absolutely right. Certainty attracts the admiration of religiously fervent people and the Climateers and the Warmistas are amongst the most fervent religious believers since the Muslims moved out of Arabia.
I wonder what it is she is “certain” about. Could she be certain in the truthfulness of those who go beyond the UN IPCC conclusions? Imminent climate catastrophe is not postulated by any of the UN IPCC reporting text.
All that the UN IPCC SR15 says is that, according to extremist model “projections,” we have to destroy our world economies to stay within 1.5 C of the Little Ice Age temperatures. The report did not show any detrimental impact to any climate metric if temperatures got 0.5 C higher than today’s benign climate. The UN IPCC SR15, in accordance with its directions, simply listed all the insane things the would would have to do to “theoretically” stay within the 1.5 C arbitrary limit. Every thing else is wild conjecture fed by trough-feeders.
I still think Greta’s parents are using a damaged child to further their political beliefs.
Andrew Bolt is one of the very few Australian media commentators who dares to speak the truth.
I think he actually buys his time on television, “The Bolt Report” and raises his own advertising revenue.
The left hate him.
It is normally a good show.