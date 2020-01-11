Say Bye Bye Trees: Climate Scientists Finally Claim We Passed a “Tipping Point”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to an outpouring of ecological grief from Inside Climate News, the Aussie bushfires are a sign all the trees in the world are about to die from heat stress and fire.
In Australia’s Burning Forests, Signs We’ve Passed a Global Warming Tipping Point
‘Nobody saw it coming this soon,’ one scientist said. ‘It’s likely the forests won’t be coming back as we know them.’
BY BOB BERWYN, INSIDECLIMATE NEWS
JAN 8, 2020
As extreme wildfires burn across large swaths of Australia, scientists say we’re witnessing how global warming can push forest ecosystems past a point of no return.
Some of those forests won’t recover in today’s warmer climate, scientists say. They expect the same in other regions scarred by flames in recent years; in semi-arid areas like parts of the American West, the Mediterranean Basin and Australia, some post-fire forest landscapes will shift to brush or grassland.
More than 17 million acres have burned in Australia over the last three months amid record heat that has dried vegetation and pulled moisture from the land. Hundreds of millions of animals, including a large number of koalas, are believed to have perished in the infernos. The survivors will face drastically changed habitats. Water flows and vegetation will change, and carbon emissions will rise as burning trees release carbon and fewer living trees are left to pull CO2 out of the air and store it.
In many ways, it’s the definition of a tipping point, as ecosystems transform from one type into another.
The surge of large, destructive forest fires from the Arctic to the tropics just in the last few years has shocked even researchers who focus on forests and fires and who have warnedof such tipping points for years.
The projections were seen as remote, “something that would happen much farther in the future,” said University of Arizona climate scientist David Breashers. “But it’s happening now. Nobody saw it coming this soon, even though it was like a freight train.
“It’s likely the forests won’t be coming back as we know them.“
…Read more: https://insideclimatenews.org/news/08012020/australia-wildfires-forest-tipping-points-climate-change-impact-wildlife-survival
The truth of course is such claims are just as absurd as “end of snow” predictions.
Will the forest change? Of course it will. Forests are dynamic systems, there is always change; especially after a major event like a large bushfire.
Will anybody notice anything different in 10 years? Hopefully what people will notice is the scorch marks of more frequent controlled burns and larger firebreaks, indications of competent forest management to ensure fewer koalas get crisped in the next large fire.
“It’s likely the forests won’t be coming back as we know them.”
This is a good thing. It means that the forests won’t be coming back as severely overstocked, decadent, and fire prone thickets of brush.
Tongue-in-cheek of course, but hope I’ve made my point. Manage your damn forests, and you won’t have such devastating bush fires.
By that “scientist’s” logic, whenever a tree dies life will never be the same.
As long as nothing ever dies, life will never change.
Wait … what?
I will bet Mr. Breachers any amount of money that forests will grow back.
Save the trees and forget about the animals-
No wonder the kiddies are suffering anxiety and on medication.
Please let it rain brain 😀
I’ve rarely read so much tripe in one article. That Berwyn character seems to have no grip on reality at all.
Well now We’ve Passed a “Tipping Point” there’s no way back,
so can we stop all this nonsense & just sit back to enjoy the the unprecedented cataclysmic end of everything over the next 12,000,000 yrs
See AOC was right… she just forgot the extra six zeros on the end.
Tim Flannery – “Even the rains that falls isn’t going to fill our dams and river systems.
This has proven to be just as false as the current alarmist BS from so-called “scientists” (“Climate Scientologists” maybe!)
“Climate Scientologists” Good one!!! Shamelessly going to steal that one.
I’m sure the whole climate scam community and bbc knows the names and qualifications of these “climate scientists” but I personally have never read a single word of anybody who wasn’t parroting the ipcc or u.n 😐
Do these “climate scientists” even exist??
Hate to point out the obvious, but trees that burn provide nutrients for coming generations of trees.
These people are SO dismal. How do they manage to get up in the morning and face themselves in the mirror?
Sara – to be fair, REALLY hot fires can cause changes to soils, and not in a good way. That said, I’m not too worried. Right in my backyard we have Mt. St. Helens, which had a fairly significant eruption almost 40 years ago. Temps in the pyroclastic flow that resulted were off the charts hot. The major landowner at that time, Weyerhaeuser, showed that vegetation started to return almost immediately.
It really is hard to stop trees from becoming re-established after fire.
Perhaps these “scientists” could take a road trip from NYC to, say, Youngstown, Ohio? If they are not totally braindead, or totally stoned, dude, they will learn there are plenty of trees on this planet. I don’t hold out much hope for it, at least they would get out of their cubicles and actually see some sunshine for a bit.
As per usual its worse than expected… blah, blah,,blah.
Read the following on the mismanagement of Yellowstone for parallels…
How do you “manage” a wildlife preserve ? Answer = don’t.
As in Australia similar failure caused by “managing” the fuel load by persistently extinguishing minor natural burns led eventually to much larger sterilizing fires – after which the vegetation that regrew was not the same as the vegetation destroyed.
Much of the Australian fauna need periodic fires to cause their seeds to germinate – not however these sterilizing intensity fires generated entirely by man’s bungling.
Over ten times as much bush was consumed by fire in Australia in 1974 compared with this season. Twice as much in 2004 at 20m Ha.
These people who have an agenda always wind up looking stupid when everything returns to normal. Unfortunately there are lots of very gullible people who never learn.
A bit into the video “A Dearth of Carbon (w/ Dr. Patrick Moore, environmentalist)” Dr. Moore says something in direction of: “If we stopped using fossil fuel tomorrow, all trees would be gone in two years.”
So the Australian burned forests will regrow if there is enough CO₂ in the air. The Greens seems to do all they can to kill the planet and the world around us. If only they would try to look at the big picture and continue the great success our parents and grand parents, our children and grand children will undoubtedly have an even more prosperous life.
Look closely at the trees in those photos of the forests burning. You can easily pick out a few large trees that are at least 50 to 100 years old. As you look closer you will then see many trees from sapling size to those that are less than ten years old. These younger trees grow for a few years then no longer get enough sun to stay alive and then die. My property borders property like this and I have watched this progression. 50 years ago it was a dairy farm. Today it is inside city limits. 25 years ago the farmer died and the property was sold to a Yuppy that wanted a few horses for his wife and daughter. Worse the saplings, small trees and underbrush are so thick that it is impossible to walk through the 100 acres closest to my land. Last summer while playing with the dog the wind caught the frisbee and carried it less than 50 feet into the woods. Only the dog could get to it. It took me over a half hour to work my way to it as he barked wanting his frisbee stuck on top of the chokeberry and brambles .
Glad that’s over. Now we don’t need to do global socialism.
The Australian fires of ’74/75 prove him right. …. Some 247MILLION acres…. How is it that there was anything to burn this time?????
Oh, wait. The fires this time around have only burnt some 12.4Mil acres….
Our children won’t even know what trees are!
” scientists say”…they just make this crap up…get away with it….and no one calls them on it
Almost no prediction of the future climate by a scientist has ever come true.
“Scientists say” makes me burst out laughing.
Especially when I hear yet another prediction of doom !
Warmth and higher levels of CO2 promote the growth of plants.
There are thousands of scientific studies to prove this.
There are greenhouse owners around the world using CO2 enrichment systems, at their own expense.
Of course, what could greenhouse owners know about growing plants ?
There are NASA, and other, satellite photos proving the Earth is ‘greening’, in spite of land use changes — some green areas being cleared and used for economic growth.
Being a leftist means truth does not matter.
Our planet supported the most life, animal and plant, in the age of the dinosaurs — it was hot, and had high CO2 levels.
Most of those huge mammals and reptiles ate vegetables, so the vegetables must have been huge, and prolific, too.
The current climate on our planet is the best it has been in 800 to 1,000 years, since before the colder Little Ice Age centuries, for humans, animals and plants.
The climate could improve with more CO2 in the air, for the plants, and warmer, for all humans, and those animals who live outdoors.
The world should be CELEBRATING the current climate.
The change of the climate since the 1880s was normal — actually quite small, assuming you can trust any global average temperature estimates before the use of satellites 1979 (and if you don’t trust those statistics, which I do not, then you should consider that the government bureaucrats who compile the statistics are strongly biased to report MORE global warming, not less … and they make repeated, arbitrary revisions that INCREASE their global warming claims).
The 330 years of global warming since the cold 1690s have been 100% good news, yet smarmy leftists tell us a continuation of that warming, which is their guess, not a fact, would be 100% bad news.
That belief makes no sense.
Wild guess, always wrong predictions of the future climate make no sense.
Yet “climate change” is nothing more than repeated wild guess predictions of the future climate — always wrong, but always stated with great confidence !
My climate science blog,
with over 52,000 page views:
Forests were, are, stay a dynamic system,
How in God’s name did the forests return from, say, 5000 years ago when global temperatures were as much as several degrees warmer than today’s temperature?
OK Doomer
Just like corn fields in October. Every year I assume that corn fields won’t be coming back as we know them.
Shockingly they always do seem to come back. Guess we haven’t hit that tipping point yet.
So the Eucalyptus that uses fire to spread, and the Koala’s that have developed a speciality for trees that spread by burning, will both decline because of fire ?
Honk Honk 🙂
Eucalyptus trees are exotic to me. I’ve seen plenty in California, not sure of which varieties – though they are quite big and tall, but I don’t know much about them. I find them quite attractive and enjoy the odor of terpenes they emit. Unfortunately, the climate where I live is too harsh for them.
I suppose that the fact that they are highly flammable and grow back quickly has something to do with eliminating competition and perhaps to keeping koala populations down to improve the tree survival as a species.
