Democrats: 100% Clean Energy by 2050, because “Australia is Burning”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Democrats have released a bill to shut down all US fossil fuel industries, because of climate change.
House Democrats Introduce Ambitious Climate Change Plan
Legislation will call for a 100% clean U.S. economy by 2050.
By Randy Showstack 6 hours ago
Democrats in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce have released the legislative framework for what they are calling a bold, ambitious, and sweeping plan to achieve the goal of a 100% clean U.S. economy by 2050.
“We’re really treating climate change like the existential emergency that it is,” said committee chair Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) at an 8 January briefing. He said that the legislation, which grew from a series of congressional hearings, is one of the committee’s top priorities.
“The climate crisis is here, and we can no longer afford to address this issue along the margins,” he said. The 2050 goal would respond to a 2018 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that stated that limiting global warming this century to 1.5°C would require net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide to be reduced to zero by about 2050.
…
“But there’s a fundamental problem here, which I’d be crazy not to acknowledge, that most of them are climate deniers. The president, the [Republican] leadership, won’t admit that there’s a human element to the climate disaster that we face. So that’s a huge problem to get them to participate,” he said. Pallone added that he doesn’t know of a single Republican who has agreed to the target of 100% clean energy by 2050.
“What choice do we have? Australia is burning. We can’t just sit here and say, ‘Oh, the Republicans may not like this or the president may not like this.’ We’ve got to keep going and see what we can achieve,” Pallone said.
…Read more: https://eos.org/articles/house-democrats-introduce-ambitious-climate-change-plan
Representative Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), I think it is very sweet of you to offer to bomb the US economy back to the stone age because you support Australia, but I think most of my fellow Australians would prefer free tickets to Disneyland. Or maybe you could help the Australian Navy deliver emergency beer supplies to pubs cut off by the fires.
5 thoughts on “Democrats: 100% Clean Energy by 2050, because “Australia is Burning””
The bushfires in Australia occurred where the uncleared forest fire load was at its greatest not where the temperatures were at their greatest. So where does GlobalWarming / Climate Change relate to that? The contributing factors were the drought, arsonists and lightning strikes, and the prevention of forest clearing by the Greenies who are now hiding behind a GlobalWarming Smoke Screen.
The sky is falling!
We must do something!
This is something, therefore we must do it!
Idiocracy.
Australia is not burning.
I just looked out the window. It’s raining.
Weather changes.
While there is a mega fire in Victoria, we will get on top of the bushfires.
Mr. Pallone and the Democrats should understand 2019/2020 is weather.
Climate it is not.
Looking better every day for Trump!
Australia burning is mainly due to natural causes with some help of few arsonists. Hot weather comes and goes, but with it comes air circulation and atmospheric electrostatic charge, followed by a rapid discharge i.e lightning, the most likely cause of the (eucalyptus reach) forests fires.
This map shows the lightning intensity during 24 hours (on 2nd January 2020) for an area north of Sidney
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/AustLight.htm
link to real time and archive
https://www.lightningmaps.org/?lang=en