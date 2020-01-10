COP25 hypocrites line up for beef burgers while lecturing us on the climate dangers of meat

While Climate Heats Up, Environmental Advocates Line Up For Flame-Broiled Burgers
By James Taylor
Participants at the United Nations’ COP25 climate conference in Madrid in December hypocritically formed long lines to buy Burger King flame-broiled hamburgers, all while the U.N. climate establishment lectures down to the rest of us about eating less meat — and particularly beef — to stop climate change.
The U.N. publication “Livestock’s Long Shadow” claims,
“Livestock’s contribution to environmental problems is on a massive scale and its potential contribution to their solution is equally large. The impact is so significant that it needs to be addressed with urgency.” The publication further notes, “At virtually every step of the livestock production process substances contributing to climate change or air pollution are emitted into the atmosphere, or their sequestration in other reservoirs is hampered.”http://www.fao.org/3/a-a0701e.pdf
The United Nations also asserts, “Cattle-rearing generates more global-warming greenhouse gases, as measured in (carbon dioxide) equivalent, than transportation.
In an August 2019 Nature article titled “Eat less meat: UN climate-change report calls for change to human diet,” Hans-Otto Portner, co-chair of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group on impacts, adaptation and vulnerability, said, “It would indeed be beneficial, for both climate and human health, if people in many rich countries consumed less meat, and if politics would create appropriate incentives to that effect.”
“It’s really exciting that the IPCC is getting such a strong message across,” Ruth Richardson, executive director at the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, told Nature. “We need a radical transformation, not incremental shifts, towards a global land-use and food system that serves our climate needs.”
It may be exciting to some people that the United Nations is presenting such a strong message. It may be less exciting that U.N. climate conference participants form long lines to buy flame-broiled burgers when they think nobody is watching.
Indeed, Burger King easily had longer lines than any other food provider at the COP25 food court each time I checked in to see how they were doing.
The U.N. hamburger hypocrisy comes as climate activists call on the United Nations to impose a “peak meat” deadline, taking effect no later than 2030, after which global livestock production and dietary meat consumption must begin a perpetual decline.
If global warming is truly an existential threat, the most dangerous threat of our lifetime, and caused largely by meat (and especially beef) consumption, then why do U.N. climate conference participants line up in droves to purchase Burger King hamburgers at their climate conference?
The answer is, they are hypocrites. If they were actually serious about their claim that manmade climate change will lead to human extinction if we don’t aggressively act now, they would be eating less beef and doing more conference calls instead of using petroleum-fueled jet planes by the tens of thousands to get to Madrid.’
James Taylor is Director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute.
Further evidence from CFACT’s Marc Morano:
12 thoughts on “#COP25 hypocrites line up for beef burgers while lecturing us on the climate dangers of meat”
Gee what a surprise. The do as I say, not as I do crowd is at it again.
Keep showing the hypocrisy. Take inspiration from Ricky Gervais who murdered the Hollywood do-gooders at their own party. It was a bloodbath and rightly so.
Keep pointing the finger, keep ridiculing them. Science facts alone are not enough.
Did you see the prices? 10-14.20 Euro ($11-$16) for Big King™ meals. That’s one way to get people to eat less meat. Doing for food what California is doing for energy.
ROFLMAO. Not just meat burgers, heaven forbid, but flame-broiled?!? And I bet they flew there using FF-burning jets. And took FF powered vehicles to get to & from the taxpayer/NGO-bought hotel rooms.
..it’s all a $c@m
China and the developing world emits harmless CO2…….
God Himself would have approved of the world eating beef. When Peter, the Apostle, was in Joppa, God gave him a vision of all manner of animals being lowered in a sheet (three times). This vision from God was to show Peter, a Jew, that God had made all animals “clean” for eating. And it also signified that Gentiles were to be included to the salvation that Jesus provided for Jews thru His death and resurrection.
Peter’s Vision – Acts 10: 9 About noon the following day as they were on their journey and approaching the city, Peter went up on the roof to pray. 10 He became hungry and wanted something to eat, and while the meal was being prepared, he fell into a trance. 11 He saw heaven opened and something like a large sheet being let down to earth by its four corners. 12 It contained all kinds of four-footed animals, as well as reptiles and birds. 13 Then a voice told him, “Get up, Peter. Kill and eat.” 14 “Surely not, Lord!” Peter replied. “I have never eaten anything impure or unclean.” 15 The voice spoke to him a second time, “Do not call anything impure that God has made clean.”
This, from BBC Scotland is appearing on various places on the Internet. At home with the Thunbergs
https://youtu.be/Y1kJnCPnsgw
The sincere alarmists (kind of an oxymoron but…) actually believe that meat eating seriously damages the planet. So indeed it shows the extent of their selfishness and double talking hypocrisy that they line up for Whoppers. What a joke.
Are those onion rings in the picture? If you go to Madrid you should order some “Calamares a la romana”. They look like onion rings but they have squid instead of onion inside the ring. They have better taste and more protein. In some places you can also find them in a sandwich sub with lots of mayo inside, but I prefer them with no bread or mayo.
That way you can eat meat (is squid meat?) without anybody noticing.
Like Harrison Ford and all those clowns, I’m a vegetarian … between meals.
Bigots: sanctimonious hypocrites.
If they were really concerned about CO2 emissions they would have had the conference over the Internet so no one would have to travel. The technology has been available for decades.
The days those shmoes eat soyburgers is something I’m looking forward to. You know they’re just hypocrites with nothing going for them except demands for your cash and a lot of scolding. Eating animal protein is what makes us bigger and stronger than those cranks. They can just stuff it.