America’s Climate Friendly E-Scooter Carnage

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate friendly urban e-scooters have caused a 365% surge in hospital admissions, according to a recently published UCSF Study. And an increase in CO2 emissions.
Eggheads have crunched the numbers and the results are in: It’s not just your dignity you lose with e-scooters, life and limb are in peril, too
If you’re thinking of riding one of those things, wear a helmet
There were nearly 40,000 electric scooter injuries in the United States between 2014 and 2018, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Surgery on Wednesday.
Specifically, in 2014, there were 4,582 injuries, and by 2018, that annual figure stood at 14,651 – that’s a 222 per cent surge over the four-year period.
The number of hospital admissions from accidents also skyrocketed to almost 3,300, a surge of 365 per cent, over the same period. The survey, conducted by researchers at UC San Francisco, analyzed data taken from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, a project led by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission to monitor the safety of consumer gizmos.
The e-merging e-pidemic of e-scooters
Introduction Since their release in 2017, standing electric motorized scooters (eScooters) have risen in popularity as an alternative mode of transportation. We sought to examine the incidence of injury, injury patterns, prevalence of helmet and drug and alcohol use in eScooter trauma.
Methods This was a multi-institutional retrospective case series of patients admitted for injuries related to operation of an eScooter following the widespread release of these devices in September 2017 (September 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018). Demographics, drug and alcohol use, helmet use, admission vitals, injuries, procedures, hospital and intensive care unit length of stay (LOS), death, and disposition were analyzed.
Results 103 patients were admitted during the study period, and monthly admissions increased significantly over time. Patients were young men (mean age 37.1 years; 65% male), 98% were not wearing a helmet. Median LOS was 1 day (IQR 1–3). 79% of patients were tested for alcohol and 48% had a blood alcohol level >80 mg/dL. 60% of patients had a urine toxicology screen, of which 52% were positive. Extremity fractures were the most frequent injury (42%), followed by facial fractures (26%) and intracranial hemorrhage (18%). Median Injury Severity Score was 5.5 (IQR 5–9). One-third of patients (n=34) required an operative intervention, the majority of which were open fixations of extremity and facial fractures. No patients died during the study. The majority of patients were discharged home (86%).
Conclusion eScooter-related trauma has significantly increased over time. Alcohol and illicit substance use among these patients was common, and helmet use was extremely rare. Significant injuries including intracranial hemorrhage and fractures requiring operative intervention were present in over half (51%) of patients. Interventions aimed at increasing helmet use and discouraging eScooter operation while intoxicated are necessary to reduce the burden of eScooter-related trauma.Read more: https://tsaco.bmj.com/content/4/1/e000337
OK, so we have lots of drunk, drug crazed people zipping about causing serious accidents. But what about the e-scooter’s green credentials?
How green are dockless e-scooters?
By JOSHUA EMERSON SMITH NOV. 5, 2019 7:48 PM
Dockless e-scooter companies have for roughly two years touted their devices as not only convenient but also a win for the environment.
But a growing body of research suggests that the scooter craze may not be as green as advertised.
To change that, experts say, companies such as Lime, Bird and Wheels must manufacture more robust e-scooters while riders need to increasingly use those devices in lieu of driving. According to studies, many people are cruising around on e-scooters as an alternative to cleaner forms of transportation, such as biking, walking and taking the bus.
Still, experts say the fast-evolving industry has the potential to revolutionize urban travel and significantly reduce planet-warming emissions.
Data starting to emerge from cities around the country seem to contradict that testimony. About 40% of scooter rides have replaced biking or walking trips in San Francisco and Portland, Ore., according to recent municipal surveys.
A survey from Paris was even more grim, finding that 85% of scooter rides replaced either walking, biking or public transit trips.
Lots of drunk, drug crazed people zipping about causing serious accidents, and they’re not even saving the planet.
Perhaps it is time for cities to consider scaling back their e-scooter programmes.
Drunk and drugged people causing injury largely to themselves. How is this a problem?
Outcomes:
A) They smarten up.
B) They do not smarten up and land in the hospital again.
This sounds like a self-limiting problem.
No additional action or intervention required.
This might be ok if you and I weren’t also paying for the medical overhead and infrastructure to handle these losers. I suspect many of them would have no medical insurance if you and I weren’t also helping to pay for that. Examples, seat belts – not many people flying out of vehicles injure others due to their flying bodies. Yet all are required to to wear them. Helmets – again not many folks injure others by hitting others with their heads. Yet in many states they are required.
Yes, the Darwin effect.
Exactly! At least with a Drunken Scooteree, the laws of nature are self-enforcing on the offender!
How about the carbon footprint of all those hospital visits, including the ride to/from???
Scooters are a great option. My alternative to waking for an errand when I’m in a rush. I live in a college town and there are a lot of drunk/young morons riding the scooters unsafely, but I also am in a town where no one can drive.
Most of the pushback comes from old people when idiots ride on the sidewalk.
I wonder if Meghan and Harry have them? With their ever-growing popularity they could start a craze in Canada, Africa, or wherever they decide to spend their hard-earned spare time.
I’ve never thought the e-scooter made sense as a business and always suspected there were some green slime subsidies in there somewhere.
Someone has to collect the used ones from wherever they are left, transport them back to a charging location and then redeploy them — usually requiring a pickup truck. In Atlanta they also suffer from vandalism, getting thrown in creeks and such.
Then there are safety concerns. Pedestrians don’t like them on the sidewalks and they aren’t safe mixing with automobile traffic on the streets. Atlanta recently banned them from operating after 9 PM, which obviously negatively impacts revenue.
Personal jet packs are a much better idea 🙂 .
The self-evident problem with these scooters is the tiny wheels. In places that are prone to frost and/or heavy traffic are prone to damage of the road and pavement surfaces. A scooter wheel impacting this damage will lead to and immediate, unpredictable stop with the rider going over the handlebars and suffering a head injury. I wouldn’t ride on one and especially not at dusk or at night. This design fault is easily fixed with either bigger wheels or with three wheels, two at the front and the third at right angles to the front ones.
Why must a municipality jump on a fad to support it rather than wait to see if the fad takes hold and reasonably accommodate a common practice? It’s not like they’re saving the world every time. Or any time.