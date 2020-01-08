The Climate Decade that Was: Failed Predictions, Tour De Paris, and the Gretas

by Vijay Jayaraj

As we step into a new decade, here’s a look at the climate drama that just ended.

The 2010s were dominated by the failure of doomsday prophecies, the adoption of a fantasy climate agreement, unexpected weather trends, and the beginning of the climate emergency cult movement that reminded many of the overpopulation hype of the 1970s and 1980s.

Al Gore Prophecies

Al Gore’s legacy of lies continued to spill into the second decade of this century. Contrary to his predictions in the famous climate documentary An Inconvenient Truth, polar bear populations increased , the Arctic and Antarctic remained relatively unaffected , and no major coastal economy was threatened by rising sea levels .

Gore would have had nightmares when the Canadian authorities in 2019 pondered culling polar bears because of their excess numbers caused trouble for residents in Nunavut.

No Snow Australia

Australia may be embroiled in historic wildfires— mostly caused by arson —right now. But climate scientists were caught red handed when their predictions of a snow-free Australia failed by massive proportions in the past decade.

The reason was obvious. The warming was not as pronounced as it was forecast to be, and snowfall in Australia is controlled by regional weather patterns. Moreover, there has been no significant change in the number of very hot days since World War I.

Paris Agreement

The biggest climate event of the decade was a political event in 2015. Unelected bureaucrats of the United Nations got leaders of world states to sign the Paris climate agreement.

The so called “landmark agreement” was meant to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to levels that would keep global warming rate below 2˚C in this century.

But apart from exuberance, the agreement lacked everything else. The forecasts used for policy decisions were based on faulty computer climate models , and developing countries demanded an insanely unrealistic amount of money to achieve their emission reduction targets.

Things went downhill quickly. The U.S. announced its pull-out in 2017. A host of other nations—like India, China, Russia, Poland, Japan, Australia, Brazil, South Africa— continue to defy its principles by increasing their dependency on fossil fuels.

Now, experts say the agreement will not achieve any meaningful change in the current climatic trend. The United Nations itself admits that the proposals outlaid in 2015 won’t prevent climate doomsday. Their yearly climate ritual always ends with news of hopelessness or failure for the world.

Woke Generation: Courtesy of Greta

The star attraction of the decade was Swedish school girl Greta Thunberg, who became famous for her climate school strikes. Global media, Greta quickly made her the face of the climate strike movement .

UN held special events with Greta as the main speaker. In return, Greta took every opportunity to threaten world leaders . She calls them “enemies” and “traitors.”

Despite her ignorance of climate science, the UN and other doomsayers identify Greta as the voice of the next generation. And so the decade ended with the global mainstream media hitting an all-time intellectual low, treating a mentally disturbed child as an authority on climate and energy policy.

Despite all the drama, global climate itself showed no signs of danger. The warming rate remained far lower than predicted. Even some high-ranking doomsayers acknowledged a slowdown in warming .

One could go on and on with more amusing and interesting drama that took place in the past decade, but let us end it here. Cheers to the next decade, a decade that may very well end with global cooling doomsayers dominating our news headlines.

Why? Look up into the sky. See that bright, fiery ball? It’s in a cooling cycle.

Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), Research Contributor for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation.

