The Climate Decade that Was: Failed Predictions, Tour De Paris, and the Gretas

by Vijay Jayaraj
As we step into a new decade, here’s a look at the climate drama that just ended.
The 2010s were dominated by the failure of doomsday prophecies, the adoption of a fantasy climate agreement, unexpected weather trends, and the beginning of the climate emergency cult movement that reminded many of the overpopulation hype of the 1970s and 1980s.
Al Gore Prophecies
Al Gore’s legacy of lies continued to spill into the second decade of this century. Contrary to his predictions in the famous climate documentary An Inconvenient Truth, polar bear populations increased, the Arctic and Antarctic remained relatively unaffected, and no major coastal economy was threatened by rising sea levels.
Gore would have had nightmares when the Canadian authorities in 2019 pondered culling polar bears because of their excess numbers caused trouble for residents in Nunavut.
No Snow Australia
Australia may be embroiled in historic wildfires—mostly caused by arson—right now. But climate scientists were caught red handed when their predictions of a snow-free Australia failed by massive proportions in the past decade.
The reason was obvious. The warming was not as pronounced as it was forecast to be, and snowfall in Australia is controlled by regional weather patterns. Moreover, there has been no significant change in the number of very hot days since World War I.
Paris Agreement
The biggest climate event of the decade was a political event in 2015. Unelected bureaucrats of the United Nations got leaders of world states to sign the Paris climate agreement.
The so called “landmark agreement” was meant to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to levels that would keep global warming rate below 2˚C in this century.
But apart from exuberance, the agreement lacked everything else. The forecasts used for policy decisions were based on faulty computer climate models, and developing countries demanded an insanely unrealistic amount of money to achieve their emission reduction targets.
Things went downhill quickly. The U.S. announced its pull-out in 2017. A host of other nations—like India, China, Russia, Poland, Japan, Australia, Brazil, South Africa—continue to defy its principles by increasing their dependency on fossil fuels.
Now, experts say the agreement will not achieve any meaningful change in the current climatic trend. The United Nations itself admits that the proposals outlaid in 2015 won’t prevent climate doomsday. Their yearly climate ritual always ends with news of hopelessness or failure for the world.
Woke Generation: Courtesy of Greta
The star attraction of the decade was Swedish school girl Greta Thunberg, who became famous for her climate school strikes. Global media, Greta quickly made her the face of the climate strike movement.
UN held special events with Greta as the main speaker. In return, Greta took every opportunity to threaten world leaders. She calls them “enemies” and “traitors.”
Despite her ignorance of climate science, the UN and other doomsayers identify Greta as the voice of the next generation. And so the decade ended with the global mainstream media hitting an all-time intellectual low, treating a mentally disturbed child as an authority on climate and energy policy.
Despite all the drama, global climate itself showed no signs of danger. The warming rate remained far lower than predicted. Even some high-ranking doomsayers acknowledged a slowdown in warming.
One could go on and on with more amusing and interesting drama that took place in the past decade, but let us end it here. Cheers to the next decade, a decade that may very well end with global cooling doomsayers dominating our news headlines.
Why? Look up into the sky. See that bright, fiery ball? It’s in a cooling cycle.
Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), Research Contributor for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation.
14 thoughts on “The Climate Decade that Was: Failed Predictions, Tour De Paris, and the Gretas”
“the Arctic and Antarctic remained relatively unaffected”
Arctic sea ice extent is very close to the baseline 30-year average. Some deficiency in the Bering Sea, but that is due to earlier wind direction, and not temperature.
Here’s a curious tidbit that might interest someone. The MOSAIC team that is currently camped out at the North Pole (https://follow.mosaic-expedition.org) posted two days ago (6-1-2020) that they were baffled that Fridtjof Nanson didn’t mention what hand protection he wore in 1894 in his description of the clothing he wore while visiting the Arctic then, in which he “sweated like a horse”; because they are having extreme problems working with their glove-covered hands in -35C temps.
I have no interest in pursuing the details of what the weather was like then, but somebody who is knowledgeable might know something about what the temps there were like then.
What temperature they ever have, they are waiting for rain !!
Text for km 4266
Alarmists are insisting on so called ‘Arctic amplification’ which simply is a nonsense. In the past decades the Arctic was warmed by the extra inflow of warm N. Atlantic current; I pointed this to someone called Russell Seitz, but instead following a rational discussion he ended with some kind of I thought to be a convoluted ‘insult’ (no idea what he meant by it) on the Climate and Energy News Roundup here
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/01/06/weekly-climate-and-energy-news-roundup-393/#comment-2887370
“a mentally disturbed child”
Woketards call such autism, “neurodiverse”. I’m cereal.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neurodiversity
Cap’n Crunch? or Wheaties?
Great Nuts
Steel Cut Oats!!! He’s hard core 🙂
The woke generation is a certificate of attendance and many of the college educated today in the U.S. are unemployable except in long economic expansions. Gender Studies graduates and History majors make great restaurant service help unless higher mandated minimum wage rates alter the business model.
Now we know what to call award for the Most Absurd Climate Alarmism of the Year – the Greta.
Why? Look up into the sky. See that bright, fiery ball? It’s in a cooling cycle.
It’s supposed to have been in a cooling cycle for the past 15 years at least – yet there’s precious little sign of any actual cooling. The warmest December (& November) on record have recently been reported by Roy Spencer & John Christy at UAH.
It’s all very well finding fault with some of the more wilder alarmist claims but the general trend isn’t in doubt. Reading Jack Barrett’s website to-day I couldn’t fail to notice that he is expecting a near 2 degree increase in response to a doubling of CO2. Jack has often been described as a denier in climate science circles.
“And so the decade ended with the global mainstream media hitting an all-time intellectual low, treating a mentally disturbed child as an authority on climate and energy policy.”
Yep. That one sentence is the bottom-line takeaway about our current media.
Staffed and stuffed full of Liberal Arts majors from top to bottom. Mostly a mainstream full-Leftist tilted propaganda industry who know little about science and engineering other than what they are told by their owners and senior editors to write.
The rot in the media starts at the top, not the bottom. The bottom rot only reflects the hiring policies and priorities that come from the top-down for the staff writers and reporters. If you were an honest reporter and knew something about science and tried to report on that honestly, objectively, and acknowledging the uncertainties, you’d be replaced. Which is what has happened. The reporters and writers in place now are the result of that hiring bias to push a propaganda narrative. Which also explains why now so many of them are suffering from TDS.
Don’t forget the appearance of the worst doomsday cult ever – namely Extinction Rebellion and its ecoloons.
“The star attraction of the decade was Swedish school girl Greta Thunberg, who became famous for her climate school strikes.”
Calling Greta Thunberg a “school girl” is an insult to school girls everywhere–she’s been playing hooky to sail across the Atlantic to shout “how dare you” use fossil fuels to heat your homes, run your business, or travel from point A to point B.
Greta Thunberg should become a school girl and finish high school and learn about basic math and the uses of fossil fuels. She might learn faster if her school room was unheated, left at the current ambient temperature of Sweden.
Wait, the author graduated from the university of east Anglia?? THE university of global warming HQ?? The university of Phil Jones?? They’ll revoke his degree for writing this!