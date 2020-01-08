Nature Climate Change volume 10, pages35–41(2020)Cite this article
Abstract
For generations, climate scientists have educated the public that ‘weather is not climate’, and climate change has been framed as the change in the distribution of weather that slowly emerges from large variability over decades1,2,3,4,5,6,7. However, weather when considered globally is now in uncharted territory. Here we show that on the basis of a single day of globally observed temperature and moisture, we detect the fingerprint of externally driven climate change, and conclude that Earth as a whole is warming. Our detection approach invokes statistical learning and climate model simulations to encapsulate the relationship between spatial patterns of daily temperature and humidity, and key climate change metrics such as annual global mean temperature or Earth’s energy imbalance. Observations are projected onto this relationship to detect climate change. The fingerprint of climate change is detected from any single day in the observed global record since early 2012, and since 1999 on the basis of a year of data. Detection is robust even when ignoring the long-term global warming trend. This complements traditional climate change detection, but also opens broader perspectives for the communication of regional weather events, modifying the climate change narrative: while changes in weather locally are emerging over decades, global climate change is now detected instantaneously.
The rest is paywalled.
49 thoughts on “Climate change now detectable from any single day of weather at global scale”
I am trying to decided if this is hubris on a grand scale, or simple stupidity and self deception. Is there even a difference?
Or is it written by the Babylon Bee?
If it’s the Bee we will have to wait for CNN to fact check it.
Propaganda to be repeated in talking points everywhere. Measurement for the express purpose of removing the context that is relevant.
The claims get more and more shrill and grandiose every year, and now that they know that the world is not believing it any more they have nothing to lose by making the wildest claims. 2020 will be fun to see what claims they make.
I’m not sure whether to compare them with skiers heading ever faster for a cliff edge or tourists on a bus ride (they think) which is about to turn into a roller coaster. I think our best option is to let them get on with it. The more they try to outdo each other the more ridiculous they look.
For UK readers it’s Monty Python’s Four Yorkshiremen sketch in reverse. Sorry, I don’t know of a US equivalent.
I’m afraid the only thing we (i.e., the U.S.) have close to your Monty Python is Congress and their (financial) supporters on ‘K-Street’. They could give MP a very good run for the money.
Presumably then, The Four Yorkshiremen of the Apocalypse?
“Our detection approach invokes statistical learning and climate model simulations”
Pull the other leg, it’s got bells on.
“If your experiment needs statistics, then you ought to have done a better experiment” Ernest Rutherford.
Climate science speak for polishing a turd!!
Everyone knows you can’t polish a turd. But you can roll it in glitter.
No seriously that is what it does look at the code it isn’t pay walled.
Anything that isn’t a statistical match to the model is defined as “climate change fingerprint”, there is just the rather humorous problem that an errors in the model are now called a climate change fingerprint 🙂
The model is perfect it’s just the observations which are climate change !!!!
I gave a quick look at the code (it’s R after all): where is the damning part?
I realized already this work is just another way (maybe better in some fashion) to compare models to observations, but it seems you dug deeper than me.
It’s not a single line the whole code is stupid all it does is work out how far the day values are from the model which it creates as a fingerprint value which it writes and plots. So the model is assumed to be the “real” and “correct” value. If you exceed a statistical deviation from the model that is a climate change fingerprint. It’s the same problem as attribution statistics it assumes the model is correct and the correlations in the model are real and had proper controls.
So you can create a funny sample make a straight line function and call the output CMIP5_mod and remove all the call to the actual model data under that name. Now any day data deviation from that straight line will write and plot as climate change fingerprint using that code.
What I hear sounds more like the result of pulling my finger.
You only know what is different if you know what conditions should be. Given that we can’t reliably predict the weather beyond a few days, we can’t claim that we know what conditions would be absent any human influence.
These folks are claiming the impossible. It doesn’t help that two of them are named Nutty and Munchausen. Is this even real or is it a put up?
The more I read and looked at the code the funnier it got. I am torn if they are trying to be deceptive to make a media splash or just plain stupid. The funny thing is you sort of guessed what they did observations that deviate from the model are called “Climate Change ™”. We need the tm because it isn’t what you or I would call climate change and worse any model errors are now climate change ™.
However when you print it in media you can bet they don’t explain that there Climate Change ™ does not equal real world Climate Change.
The fingerprint of the climate buffoonery is now detected from any single climate change “scientist” statement.
And it’s a fat clown’s footprint rather than a fingerprint.
The climate changes? About as profound statement that the Sun rises in the East and sets in the West.
You can’t fix stupid and nothing cures arrogance!
“Pride goeth before the fall”, so I think the fall cures arrogance. Well, it’s not so much the fall as the sudden stop.
How does this claim relate to an all-time low temperature reading? That because the climate is warming, a record low should have been even lower? Or that all-time lows are defined as outliers, each and every one?
Ewin – Beat me to it.
+10
In the ancient writings we read how ridiculous it was for people to handcraft their own idol and then offer it worship. Is it now much different to handcraft your own climate model, and then believe it?
I saw that from another link. “ Our detection approach invokes statistical learning and climate model simulations…….while changes in weather locally are emerging over decades, global climate change is now detected instantaneously.” We must be open-minded, but those of us who know something about heat in the ocean have to laugh. Now weather is a longer feature than climate? My statistics instructor warned us about this sort of thing. Recall nothing about “statistical learning.”
This is interesting, great concern for universities whose libraries suffer high costs and too many journals. https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2019/12/30/will-trump-smash-academic-paywalls/
Reminds me of an old obscure tv show called Name That Tune. Contestants bid the number of notes it would take to identify the song. The next climate paper will have to bid hourly detection to beat this one.
Again, the concept of climate is flawed to begin with.
It’s already weather.
All of this “climate science” is a hopeless confusion aimed at warping your thinking.
Andrew
As a wise man once said: We see what we want to see.
Not more climate model simulations. GIGO is still in action.
It’s true absolutely any kind of weather is climate change and there is nothing that does not fit the theory.
Climate change cannot be disproved.
There used to be some idea that a theory that cannot be disproved was not scientific but this is heresy.
The code isn’t paywalled and you can see what it does
https://data.iac.ethz.ch/Sippel_et_al_2019_DailyDetection/code/_4figures/_plot_fingerprints_evaluation_4fig2.R
It takes the day weather data and compares it to the model output.
They have done a Nick Stokes redefinition trick and are calling any deviation from the model output as climate change … priceless 🙂
So now follow the logic, any deviation from the model is now climate change so the worse the models are the more climate change you have!!!!!!!!!!
Welcome to Climate Science people.
LdB January 8, 2020 at 7:08 am
So now follow the logic, any deviation from the model is now climate change so the worse the models are the more climate change you have!!!!!!!!!!
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
First chuckle of the day (-:
“From a single day of globally observed temperature and moisture … ” Any particular global observation dataset? Any particular model – and run?
Eureka! I’m going to be filty rich. I have now a program that tells me from observing for just one day how the stockmarket will fare ten years from now. It’s based on AI and my infallible stocktrading model and just counting the winners and losers at the end of today will do the trick. So, so long suckers, I’m off into the golden sunset.
But of course, this is an elaborate spoof.
‘Detection is robust even when ignoring the longterm warming trend.’
As they are detecting the warming trend, what they are saying is that ‘detection of the warming trend is robust even when ignoring the longterm warming trend’. Quite a feat.
Caveat Lector! Is what I always say.
In the meantime-
“Greenland just set a new all-time record low temperature. Not only for January 2, not only for the entire month of January, not only at Summit Station, but for anywhere across the island, and for any month of the year”
Imagine if it was the hottest. It would be across all alarmist MSM.
The claim is sheer non-sense. Weather is a chaotic system. And if that weren’t bad enough we don’t really even understand the variables that influence the chaotic system.
The claim is the moral equivalent of children playing a game of poker without knowing how many cards are in the deck, how many suits there are, whether there are jokers in the deck, or even if the dealer has shuffled the cards. A nice game of Old Maid anyone?
“Our detection approach invokes statistical learning and climate model simulations to encapsulate the relationship between spatial patterns of daily temperature and humidity, and key climate change metrics such as annual global mean temperature or Earth’s energy imbalance.”
I can’t even imagine how someone might spend their days thinking about this shytte, let alone submit it for publication…and have it published!
Not good enough! I demand an HOURLY update!
So, you draw a line and anything that moves off the line is called Change, OK. Since the data is Climate data, it’s Climate Change.
Can I get this published?
Brilliant idea
but one small problem (for them)
climate change is a wobbly sort of curve with `up` bits and `down` bits at that sampling rate.
I would hate for them to have to report 50% of the time that climate change is slowing down and its cooling !
followed by the exact opposite 24 hrs later.
“I would hate for them to have to report 50% of the time that climate change is slowing down and its cooling !
followed by the exact opposite 24 hrs later.”
They’ve probably already found that they’re having that problem every 12 hours.
“>>> Our detection approach invokes statistical learning and climate model simulations… <<<"
This is where the fraud happens, because, first, climate model simulations are Mickey Mouse cartoons, scientifically worthless, basically reproducing what their authors have coded into them, and, second, so is machine learning. The latter works as follows: you throw a lot of data onto your neural net, then train it by telling it when it's right and when it's wrong. So, again, you infuse your own opinions into the system. If you couple the two, namely, a neural net being trained by a climate model, which is wrong to begin with, you merely produce a self-perpetuating and self-justifying error.
It has occasionally occurred to me that there is a way to tell whether temps are changing. It is the frequency of records. Taking individual records at fixed locations on the same day each year, do the new records, whether high or low, increase in frequency or decrease. If the rate of increase is itself increasing, there is a movement in that direction. If new records are set further and further apart, that means no significant change. The data is there already, it just takes someone who knows how to do it statistically to do all the work..
Event attribution to detect the climate-change component is statistically invalid simply because they are only looking at big events after the fact. For example, in hurricane season they might test to see how much stronger hurricane Michael was because of global warming, but they never test the opposite influence to see if a strong hurricane could have developed somewhere in the ocean without global warming. Perhaps excess warming in the wrong place caused nice weather instead of a potential strong hurricane. That’s why the only way to detect the influence of climate change is to look at long-term trends.
ctm,
I did not see that anyone mentioned the Texas sharpshooter cartoon.
You get a gold star for that.
Nice. A single point can now be extrapolated into a 3-D surface extended forward infinitely in time. Next, how to sharpen knives by putting them under a pyramid.
Cherry picked comparison baseline + clever abuse of autocorrelation = A Nature paper for the authors.
Junk science.
The abstract posted here today gets the same response from me: Word salad.
Reality itself is a climate change denier. Therefore, we need to replace reality with the models. Then we will have a robust predictable climate catastrophe we can be proud of, designed and maintained by humans, rather than one subject to the whims of the so-called natural world. Wait, what?