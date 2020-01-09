Ocean acidification a big problem — but not for coral reef fish behavior

A comprehensive multi-year project challenges previous findings
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
A three-year, comprehensive study of the effects of ocean acidification challenges previous reports that a more acidic ocean will negatively affect coral reef fish behaviour.
The study, conducted by an international coalition led by scientists from Australia and Norway, showed that coral reef fish exposed to CO2 at levels expected by the end of the century did not change their activity levels or ability to avoid predators.
“Contrary to previous studies, we have demonstrated that end-of-century CO2 levels have a negligible impact on the behaviour and sensory systems of coral reef fish,” said Timothy Clark, the lead author of the study and an associate professor at Deakin University in Australia.
Although this is good news on its own, ocean acidification and global warming remain a major problem for coral reefs, the researchers said. Ocean acidification is a problem for creatures that rely on calcium carbonate to make shells and skeletons, such as coral reef organisms, while higher ocean temperatures lead to coral bleaching and death.
CO2 levels skyrocketing
One of the many jobs the ocean does for humankind is to soak up a percentage of carbon dioxide released from burning fossil fuels.
A study led by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from March 2019 showed that the world’s oceans absorbed 34 billion metric tons of carbon from the burning of fossil fuels from 1994 to 2007–amounting to about 31 per cent of all carbon dioxide released to the atmosphere.
Researchers believe that by the end of the century, the oceans could absorb so much more CO2 that carbon dioxide levels will be higher than what most marine species have experienced in the past 30 million years.
Tried to replicate previous studies
Nevertheless, because fish have regulatory systems that allow them to cope with changing water acidity, most fish physiologists assumed that they will able to handle the increased acidity — until half-a-dozen highly publicized reports showed that fish, especially coral reef fish, were dramatically affected by increased CO2 — to the point where they would swim towards predators, rather than away from them.
Despite our new results, coral reefs and their fish communities remain in grave danger because of increasing atmospheric CO2.
“The reports described effects across a range of life stages, including altered smell, hearing, vision, activity levels, boldness, anxiety and susceptibility to predation,” said Fredrik Jutfelt, an associate professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and one of the authors on the paper.
However, the reports describing these negative effects also had substantial inconsistencies, even though the studies relied on similar methods to test for results.
So Clark and Jutfelt and their colleagues decided to see if they could replicate the results by conducting their own carefully documented research.
But their results were exactly the opposite. They found normal behaviour in the species of fish they looked at.
Matched species, life stages and more
“Unexpected scientific results always spark interest from other scientists, but before too much trust is placed in the findings, the effects need to be repeated by other research teams. This independent replication is an important part of science,” says Jutfelt.
He said the research team wanted to respond to the need, internationally, for issues of global importance to be studied in a way that other researchers can replicate results.
That’s why they designed their multi-year study to match the species, life stages and location and seasons of the earlier studies that showed such catastrophic effects, Jutfelt said.
The researchers were also very careful to document their experiments with videos, and also have made their raw data and analysis available so that other researchers could see exactly what they had done, said Josefin Sundin, the last author on the paper and a researcher at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.
“As far as possible, we used automated tracking software to analyse the videos from our experiments, to minimize observer bias, and we also made our raw data and analysis code available to other researchers”, she said.
Their findings were consistent and clear — that coral reef fish behavior wasn’t changed by ocean acidification.
Although this finding may offer a small glimmer of hope for coral reef fishes, climate change continues to present an enormous and serious problem, the researchers aid.
“While our new work suggests ocean acidification may not cause population declines because of behavioural disturbances in coral reef fishes, climate change is currently destroying the reef habitat through coral bleaching during heat waves,” Clark said. “So, despite our new results, coral reefs and their fish communities remain in grave danger because of increasing atmospheric CO2“.
###
12 thoughts on “Ocean acidification a big problem — but not for coral reef fish behavior”
This report from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology is far too factual and lacks the required level of alarm and hysteria. They will not receive their extra grants this year if they carry on like this.
Can we please stop referring to the change of pH of sea water as “acidification “. Sea water is alkaline, and in areas of the worlds oceans is becoming more neutral.
Not as scary as “acid oceans”, but scientifically correct.
I agree, however the medical profession refer to acidosis or being in an acidotic state when blood pH drops below the minimum acceptable level, despite the pH still being > 7.
‘CO2 levels skyrocketing’.
Per square cm the oceans (depth over 3km) contain on average about 300kg (300.000 gr) of water. The atmosphere contains per square cm about 0.5 gram CO2. Even if all of it were dissolved in the oceans that would increase its concentration by less than 2 ppm (0.0016g/l). Okay, if we only take the upper 100 meters of ocean as well mixed than the number goes up to 0.05 g/l. Not exactly skyrocketing either.
Average depth is 3 700 meters (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ocean), average density ca 1.0355 or 1.036, but please note that the solvent volume is 37/3 times higher than described by EJ. Calculating CO2 solubility need to account for depth (pressure) dependent saturation. Anyway, more can be dissolved and has been so in past times.
“… 34 billion metric tons of carbon …”
Other than that, all words, no numbers no graphs no links
Can somebody explain how CO2, not the sun, warms the oceans? No. I thought not.
“One of the many jobs the ocean does for humankind is to soak up a percentage of carbon dioxide released from burning fossil fuels.” Jack of all trades that ocean!
Paint me skeptical that going from 3 molecules CO2 per 10k to 4 molecules or even 8 molecules CO2 per 10K molecules has any detectable effect on ocean pH.
And all that phytoplankton will suddenly go on sit down strike and not eat up some CO2?
From the article: “Although this finding may offer a small glimmer of hope for coral reef fishes, climate change continues to present an enormous and serious problem, the researchers aid.”
There’s the money quote. They’ve got to get paid, you know.
There is no evidence that CO2 is presenting any kind of danger to the Earth or its inhabitants. Saying it is so, doesn’t necessarily make it so.
Coral thrived in The Eocene 30 million years ago.
It was hotter then and with much higher CO2
Don’t we have two factors going against each other?
If the oceans currently warm up, they can contain less CO₂. Should this not counter the slightly higher atmospheric concentration?