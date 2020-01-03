That time when @realDonaldTrump read and retweeted WUWT

From the “heads will explode now if they didn’t before” department.

Being the most-read website on climate in the world has its advantages – we reach a lot of people. It also has disadvantages, such as there’s such a volume of information flowing that we sometimes miss things. That’s the case here.

Back in 2013, before he was president, Mr. Trump clearly read the article I compiled, and came to the conclusion of his headline: “1970’s global cooling alarmists were pushing same no-growth liberal agenda as today’s global warming “

Here’s the article:

It is nice to know that we (and I say “we” because WUWT is a collective effort) had an effect on his thinking, which may have helped his decision to remove the U.S. from the disastrous Paris Climate Accord.

Thanks, Mr. President, for the recognition back then, and thanks for keeping the U.S. out of that U.N. driven climate train wreck.

Yuuuuuge hat tip to WUWT regular “NJSnowFan” for bringing this to my attention.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

