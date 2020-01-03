Earth’s Ice Ages

By Andy May
The phrase “Ice Age” is poorly defined and often abused, so let’s first define the climate state during most ice ages. It is called “Icehouse Earth.” The earth is in an icehouse state when either or both poles are covered in a thick, permanent icecap (Scotese 2015). Today, both poles are covered in ice year-round, so you may be surprised to learn this is very rare in Earth’s history. In fact, out of the last 550 million years, the earth has had permanent ice caps on one or both poles only nine percent of the time.
An “Ice Age” is best defined as a geologically (or millions of years long) long period of low temperatures. This usually results in the presence of continental and polar ice sheets and alpine glaciers. We are currently living in the Quaternary Ice Age, this is only the fifth significant and severe ice age in Earth’s known history, and, so far it has lasted about 2.6 million years. It is the most severe ice age in the Phanerozoic, the geological name for the past 550 million years. Ice Ages are rare, but humans evolved during one, so it seems normal to us.
As Figure 1 makes clear, the “normal” or “optimum” global average temperature of the Earth is 19.5 degrees C. or 67 degrees F. This is over 5 degrees C. (9 degrees F.) warmer than today. Over the past 550 million years, the Earth has normally been in the green area of Figure 1, the “Greenhouse” or optimal temperature regime. There are five periods when the Earth became very warm with average surface temperatures of more than 24 degrees C. or 75 degrees F. This area is called “hothouse” and is shaded in red in Figure 1. The blue area in Figure 1 is called the “icehouse” and we are living in the fourth or fifth icehouse period. Normally the Karoo Ice Age is considered one icehouse period, but it briefly returns to greenhouse conditions in the middle. The sharp cooling period labeled “KT Impact Winter” occurred 66 million years ago and was caused by a large asteroid striking the Earth near the Yucatan Peninsula in southern Mexico. The ejecta, which included a lot of SO2, from the crater caused a sudden cooling of the Earth and the extinction of all large animals, including the dinosaurs. This impact also marks the end of the Cretaceous Period and the beginning of the Tertiary. It is not considered an Ice Age, as it is too brief. In this article, the Jurassic-early Cretaceous Cool period will be considered an ice age, although the temperatures were not low enough to enter the icehouse state for any significant period.
The maximum swing in temperature in Figure 1 is from 13 degrees to 28 degrees C. or an increase of 15 degrees C. (27 degrees F.) between 280 million years ago and 250 million years ago. This is from the depths of the Permo-Carboniferous icehouse to the peak of the Triassic hothouse. Tropical temperatures change more slowly than polar temperatures, compare Figure 1 to Figure 2.
As shown in Figure 2, the global temperature of the tropics (roughly 23.5 degrees north latitude to 23.5 degrees south latitude) varies less than the average global temperature of the entire Earth’s surface (see Figure 1). This means that the temperatures in the polar regions vary a lot from warmer periods to cooler periods. In the cooler periods, like our current ice age, the polar temperatures are low enough for ice to survive the summer months and thus, form permanent ice caps. Ice reflects more solar radiant heat than the soil or ocean under it, which amplifies the cooling.
With today’s configuration of the continents, the tropics are mostly covered with ocean water, which has a very high heat capacity, which means a lot of thermal energy is required to change the ocean water temperature. This characteristic of the oceans, plus the cooling effect of water evaporating from the ocean surface, carrying considerable thermal energy away as latent heat, reduces, or dampens, changes in tropical temperatures. But, even when the continents are clustered around the equator, the temperature change in the tropics is less than at the poles. Christopher Scotese has made a terrific animation of both plate movement and ice ages coming and going in the Phanerozoic that can be viewed here. Figure 3 is a screenshot from the animation showing the position of the continents 204 million years ago, in the Late Triassic. At this time, the land masses cover a lot of the tropics and the tropics are less than three degrees warmer than today (Figure 2). Yet, the average surface temperature is eight degrees warmer, implying that the polar temperatures are much higher than today. There are no ice caps on either pole at this time.
When viewing Scotese’s animation, one must consider that sea ice normally leaves no geological record. Evidence of glaciation, such as striations (“striae,” Figure 4) on rock surfaces or anomalous boulders (“erratics, “Figure 5) that were carried large distances inside glaciers are not preserved, normally, from sea ice. In recent times, in the North Atlantic, icebergs, calved from Greenland, can carry erratics out into the ocean that can be seen in subsea cores. But, interpreting these requires considerable knowledge about currents and the nature of the rocks under the ice in Greenland that we do not have for older glaciations. It also requires that the sediments containing erratics be preserved. Older rocks are not preserved on ocean floors due to plate subduction in ocean trenches.
What causes ice ages? They occur roughly every 150 million years, as we can see in Figure 1. Notice that I am including the Jurassic-early-Cretaceous cool period (see Figure 1) as an “ice age,” even though it did not reach icehouse conditions. One possible explanation relies on the hypothesis that the amount of galactic cosmic rays striking the Earth varies as the solar system traverses the arms of the Milky Way, which it does roughly every 135 million years, plus or minus 25 million years (Svensmark and Svensmark 2017). The theory suggests that when more high-energy cosmic rays strike the Earth, more low-level clouds form. Low-level clouds cool the planet because they reflect more thermal energy than they trap under them. This reduces the warming effect of solar radiation (Svensmark, et al. 2017). This effect is one of the possible reasons that low solar activity and reduced solar wind in the eleven-year solar cycle minima cause the Earth to cool. A strong solar wind and high solar activity, during solar cycle maxima, reduce (attenuate) the cosmic rays in space before they strike the Earth, cloud cover goes down and temperatures go up, and vice-versa (Svensmark 2019). A definitive causal link has not been demonstrated to everyone’s satisfaction, although the work by Henrick and Jacob Svensmark is quite convincing. We consider the theory very intriguing, but still controversial.
If the cosmic ray and climate link is true, it could explain why ice ages occur. The density and energy of cosmic rays is higher in the Milky Way arms because there are more stars there (Shaviv 2002). So, the theory suggests that each time the solar system crosses a galactic arm, an ice age could be triggered. This idea was originally developed by Edward Ney of the University of Minnesota (see here) and the details of the theory are explained well by Nir Shaviv (Shaviv 2003). Shaviv also explains that variations in cosmic ray density is recorded in meteorites and that these variations correlate well with the known ice ages and with computed solar system galactic arm transits.
Ice ages are glacial periods, or periods of glacier advances, that are interrupted by periods of glacial retreat, called interglacials. We are currently living in an ice age interglacial we call the Holocene, see Figure 7. The forces and mechanisms that cause glacial advances and interglacials within an ice age are understood reasonably well and are well described by Javier, here and here. A plot of Antarctic temperatures, interpreted from ice cores, for the past 750,000 years is shown in Figure 7. The interpretation was done by Ryu Uemura and colleagues (Uemura, Motoyama and Masson-Delmotte 2018).
Discussion
The Earth’s normal or optimum global average temperature over the past 550 million years is about 19.5 degrees C. or 67 degrees F. according to the temperature reconstructions done by Christopher Scotese. The normal state of the Earth’s climate is called the “Greenhouse” state, in this state there are no permanent, year-round ice caps on the North or South poles. But, in the past 550 million years there have been four, long anomalously cool periods we call Ice Ages. In three of these cool periods we entered icehouse conditions where there were permanent, year-round ice caps on one or both poles. We are currently living in the most recent ice age; we are also in icehouse conditions and have permanent ice on both poles. In the past 550 million years we have been in icehouse conditions about nine percent of the time and the current icehouse is one of the most severe in that period.
There is no general agreement on why the Earth has ice ages or why they appear in a roughly regular pattern. But, as Nir Shaviv has shown there is some evidence that the position of the Earth, relative to the arms of the Milky Way Galaxy, correlates with the occurrence of Ice Ages in our history. It also correlates with cosmic ray density. High cosmic ray density and energy also correlate with the ice ages and low cosmic ray energy correlates with warmer periods as shown by Shaviv’s meteorite studies. Henrik Svensmark provides us with a mechanism for creating additional low level, cooling clouds, as cosmic ray density and energy increases. Cosmic rays increase when the solar system is in the Milky Way galactic arms because there are more exploding stars in the arms, and they are the source of cosmic rays.
Experiments at the Large Hadron Collider (CERN) were used to create a model of cosmic ray/atmospheric ion collisions. The model suggested that cosmic rays have a minimal effect on cloud formation. However, subsequent experimental and theoretical work by Svensmark and Svensmark has suggested the model is flawed. In our judgement, while the cosmic ray/climate connection is far from proven, it is still a viable hypothesis and worth considering.
Works Cited
Our present, Cenozoic Ice Age (Oligocene to Holocene Epochs) hasn’t yet equaled the Carboniferous-Permian Ice Age in duration.
The northern polar regions probably didn’t have an ice cap in the Oligocene and Miocene Epochs, but a small one might have formed on Greenland in the Pliocene. Vast continental ice sheets, as on Antarctica since the Oligocene, didn’t build up in the Northern Hemisphere until the Pleistocene.
It’s interesting that mainstream climate scientists are really just number crunchers, statistics-sophists and computer jocks (not to mention total incompetents and bald-faced liars – but I digress…), and the more compelling climate scientists are (among other things) astrophysicists. The galactic arm theory is quite fascinating.
icisil,
Good points, but I would add atmospheric physicists to your list of real climate scientists, this would include Richard Lindzen and William Happer. I’ve never considered computer modelers to be real scientists, and I used to be a petrophysical computer modeler before I retired. I took the data and theories that real geologists, engineers and geophysicists gave me and created a numerical model to generate consistent mappable values for them. I would also tell them when their ideas didn’t make any quantitative sense on occasion. I never considered creating an alternative reality like these so-called “climate scientists” are trying to do.
Did you ever figure out that the “real geologists” made up the data they needed to get the well drilled… /SARC.
Great post, Andy and Happy New Year!
There may be another cause for ice ages. Variation in atmospheric pressure. Mind that all atmospheric gasses, also N2 and O2, are part of complex cycles and changes in those cycles may change the sink capacity of the amount of that specific gas. Variation in total atmosphere gasses changes the depth of the atmosphere and the lapse rate takes care of the rest, altering the basic surface temperature. I will not mention Nikolov and Zeller and spoil Willis’day.
Earth’s normal or optimum global average temperature
Why is that temperature ‘optimum’?
BTW: The averaged energy density of Galactic Cosmic Rays [in our Milky Way Galaxy] is greater than that of starlight. Integrated over the whole Galaxy, their total energy amounts to a non-negligible fraction of the rest-mass energy of the stars themselves. GCRs arrive at Earth almost exactly isotropically [not depending on direction] suggesting that there is not any significant variation with location within the Galaxy, making the ‘spiral arm crossing’ hypothesis unlikely.
Leif,
#1. The greenhouse temperature range is where most species evolved and lived and 19.5 is the middle of that range. It is optimal because most species in the Earth’s modern history (last ~550 million years) are better suited to it than any other temperature range. Today we are too cold, this is easily seen in the mortality statistics, we are much more likely to die in the winter than in the summer.
See figure 1 here: https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/2017/12/18/climate-related-deaths-and-insecurity/
Leif, Your question #2: Shaviv disagrees with you and believes that the cosmic ray density and energy in the spiral arms is higher than between them. See Shaviv, 2002 in the references. There are many other references that discuss this idea, but Shaviv goes into considerable detail and offers a lot of evidence.
Whatever happened to the Milanković cycles?
Vuk, These cycles are still with us, but they work on very short time frames, less than 120,000 years. They account for the occurrence of glacials and interglacials within an ice age, not the ice age itself.
Causes of icehouse climate, all of the following, in interaction.
1. Cosmic rays
2. Milankovitch cycles
3. Plate tectonics – when the land prevents efficient mixing of equatorial and polar waters, then icecaps can form.
LarryD,
The Milankovich cycles are too short to affect the ice ages, but they do affect the internal structure (glacial and interglacial lengths).
#3 doesn’t cause ice ages, but it helps. I think when ocean circulation is maximal, it might prevent the formation of ice caps.
Unfortunately omitted from this (almost) comprehensive analysis, is the effect of planetwide glaciation on different layers within the Earth.
Under heavy glaciation that results in ice retention at the poles, the kilometers upon kilometers depths of ice causes the spin rate of the planet to increase. This results in differential rotational speed between the surface layers and the iron rich core; a magneto rotor/stator effect that forms the basis of, and creates the Earth’s magnetic field.
So during heavy glaciation, the core is trying to “catch up” to the rotational speed of the surface; the catching up limited by the heavy viscosity of the in between layers.
When the ice blanket over the polls diminishes at the ending of ice ages, the surface spin rate slows down, and at the crossover rate of surface versus core, the magnetic field flips, as it is now the core who spin rate exceeds that of the surface.
We are presently in the latter phase where the spin rate of the core still exceeds that of the surface. But the differential is diminishing, and the current accentuated polar drift is just one piece of that evidence. The Song-Richards July 18 Nature report is another.
A diminishing Sun and Ewing-Donn Arctic opening, resulting in Polar Easterlies “Ocean Effect” land ice accumulation around the Arctic looks to be the onset of the following Ice Age. Surface spin rate will then overtake the core, flipping the field, and adding another key to the keyboard of the piano key effect. Of course the Svensmark cosmic ray effect speeds up the process!
Interesting! Thanks.
My thoughts are that ice ages happen because the surface temperatures of the oceans. Surface temperatures of oceans means water vapour, more water vapour means more heat kept in. Today there is little place for warm water to create dense water that will go to the bottom of the ocean and create a warm planet everywhere. Because cold waters from Antarctica and Arctic are pushing cold water down to the bottom later to come back up creates a colder top layer. If the Panama Isthmus wasn’t created then the oceans could circle and keep a warm top but with it closed off the warm water doesn’t and you have cold water coming up on the west coasts of NA and SA from the rotation of the planet cooling the planet. The closed off Africa position without any shallow waters also doesn’t help. If you want to warm the planet to prevent the next deep glaciation just blast a waterway through Panama and let it free flow which the waters can then become dense enough in a high enough volume to not have 90% of the ocean being between 1-3 degrees. It would take millions of years to warm like it did to cool. But like any of us will see this.
I should’ve added that the Nils-Axel Mörner Rotational Eustasy effect will serve to drain the Arctic Ocean, blocking ingress of warm water that keeps the Arctic Ocean Ice free during the Ice age’s build-up. Once that happens, the Arctic Ocean freezes over and the Ice Age ends, slowing spin rate, etc., etc.
The Genesis account describes regarding the forming of earth’s atmosphere: “And God went on to say: ‘Let an expanse come to be in between the waters and let a dividing occur between the waters and the waters.’ Then God proceeded to make the expanse and to make a division between the waters that should be beneath the expanse and the waters that should be above the expanse.”—Gen. 1:6, 7.
This expanse and water above is the Thermosphere. The earth was tropical in climate before the Flood.
When the vast water canopy was released somehow this along with waters under the surface to come up from the ground caused the Earth wide Flood and caused the so called Ice Age when the Green house effect was broken. Is not true they have found 1000.s of Wooly Mammoths some with the flesh still edible with green vegetation in their mouths instantly frozen on the permafrost in Siberia?
I suggest you read these two articles I think you will find them very infromitive
https://wol.jw.org/en/wol/d/r1/lp-e/1968520
https://wol.jw.org/en/wol/d/r1/lp-e/101975401#h=19:0-20:484
Its too bad the communist professors in the Universities only have one agenda.
Based on observations of the evolution of stars similar to out Sun, astronomers believe that the solar energy reaching Earth likely increased by a few percent over the past 500 Myr. This ought to have been sufficient to slowly warm Earth by several degrees, but apparently did not. Other long-term factors are likely involved.
This is a fascinating theory, except for the fact that it doesn’t include CO2, so therefore is not acceptable to Climate Science.
The rest of us can appreciate it though.
Perhaps some complex combination of Svensmark and Milankovitch cycles is the more complete answer to long term climate.