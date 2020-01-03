2004 Climate Apocalypse Prediction Bites the Dust

Guest relaying of good news by David Middleton

It seems like climate apocalypses are experiencing a bit of an apocalypse…

Nolte: Department of Defense Predicted Climate Change Would Destroy Us by 2020 by JOHN NOLTE 3 Jan 2020 Back in 2004, the Department of Defense released a report assuring the world Climate Change would destroy all of us by the year 2020. Well, welcome to the year 2020! And welcome to yet another fake doomsday prediction number 42 from our renowned climate experts! Yep, our so-called “climate experts” are now 0-42 with their doomsday predictions, and this latest one is a doozy. […] Breitbart

Mr. Nolte then summarized this 2004 Grauniad article about the 2020 climate apocalypse…

A secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs and obtained by The Observer, warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020. Nuclear conflict, mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting will erupt across the world. The document predicts that abrupt climate change could bring the planet to the edge of anarchy as countries develop a nuclear threat to defend and secure dwindling food, water and energy supplies. The threat to global stability vastly eclipses that of terrorism, say the few experts privy to its contents. And that’s not the worst of it. Get a load of this: ‘Disruption and conflict will be endemic features of life,‘ concludes the Pentagon analysis. ‘Once again, warfare would define human life.’ … Climate change ‘should be elevated beyond a scientific debate to a US national security concern’, say the authors, Peter Schwartz, CIA consultant and former head of planning at Royal Dutch/Shell Group, and Doug Randall of the California-based Global Business Network. An imminent scenario of catastrophic climate change is ‘plausible and would challenge United States national security in ways that should be considered immediately’, they conclude. As early as next year widespread flooding by a rise in sea levels will create major upheaval for millions Breitbart excerpt of Grauniad article

Here are some “highlights” from the actual DOD report:

The report reads like the script for The Day After Tomorrow, which was also released in 2004.

It even has a very funny typo…

Medieval War Period? Maybe this was just to catch the attention of the Pentagon brass. Click to enlarge

Why is it that the climate catastrophists never talk or write about the Bølling-Allerød interstadial (BA)? It’s the most anomalous feature on the temperature chart above. The BA is associated with a sharp rise in atmospheric CO 2 (25-35 ppm in ice cores, >100 ppm in some plant stomata chronologies) and a genuine sea level rise acceleration, reaching rates of 40-60 mm/yr during Meltwater Pulse 1A.

The authors of the DOD report were futurist Peter Schwartz, who literally has a degree in rocket science, and Doug Randall, who worked for Schwartz at Global Business Network. Doug has an MBA and teaches yoga. It’s unclear as to whether or not they based this report on The Day After Tomorrow, or if Roland Emmerich based the screenplay for his American scientific film on the DOD report. Although it is possible that both works were based on Art “Coast to Coast“ Bell’s climatology textbook…

The Coming Global Superstorm by Art Bell, Whitley Strieber, first published in 1999. Read the prologue here.

I was going to write that you couldn’t make this sort of schist up, if you tried… But people did.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

