Meat Loaf: Greta Thunberg has been “Brainwashed”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Rock star Meat Loaf has thrown the media into a spin, by claiming Greta Thunberg has been brainwashed into believing her radical climate change beliefs.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I got the best looking women when I was fat:’ Self-confessed sex god, Meat Loaf, 72, on threesomes, losing 70lb and why he thinks Greta Thunberg has been brainwashed

By REBECCA DAVISON FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 21:43 AEDT, 1 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:30 AEDT, 2 January 2020

He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with worldwide sales of more than 80million records… and it turns out he’s a bit of a catch, as well.

Meat Loaf, 72, told MailOnline he’s always been able to get the best looking women, even when he was a ‘fat motherf****’, (his words).

The rock icon also discussed threesomes, losing 70lbs and why he thinks there’s no such thing as climate change, claiming activist Greta Thunberg, 16, has been brainwashed.

Meat, who famously worked with President Trump on The Apprentice back in 2010, said he believes there is no such thing as climate change.

‘I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t.

‘She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.’

