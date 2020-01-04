Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Rock star Meat Loaf has thrown the media into a spin, by claiming Greta Thunberg has been brainwashed into believing her radical climate change beliefs.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I got the best looking women when I was fat:’ Self-confessed sex god, Meat Loaf, 72, on threesomes, losing 70lb and why he thinks Greta Thunberg has been brainwashed
By REBECCA DAVISON FOR MAILONLINE
PUBLISHED: 21:43 AEDT, 1 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:30 AEDT, 2 January 2020
He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with worldwide sales of more than 80million records… and it turns out he’s a bit of a catch, as well.
Meat Loaf, 72, told MailOnline he’s always been able to get the best looking women, even when he was a ‘fat motherf****’, (his words).
The rock icon also discussed threesomes, losing 70lbs and why he thinks there’s no such thing as climate change, claiming activist Greta Thunberg, 16, has been brainwashed.
Meat, who famously worked with President Trump on The Apprentice back in 2010, said he believes there is no such thing as climate change.
‘I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t.
‘She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.’
Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-7836977/Self-confessed-sex-god-Meat-Loaf-72-threesomes-losing-70lb-climate-change.html
Good on Meat Loaf for having the balls to say what he believes about Climate Change. The Greta comment was also a brilliant piece of clickbait.
11 thoughts on “Meat Loaf: Greta Thunberg has been “Brainwashed””
Never liked any of his “work”. I won’t do that!
Ok Meatloaf. Ok wasn’t expecting that!
This is quite right, Ms Thunberg has been brainwashed and then ruthlessly exploited by her parents and others should be taking care of her. This is abusive behaviour.
His stage presence is without equal.
I hope he uses this as a catch phrase, but it may not be very clever. It would have better if he had said something in direction of “…there’s no such thing as catastrophic manmade climate change …”
Mr Loaf is spot on about Gretin the doom goblin.
He is correct on Thunberg but should have been more accurate on climate change by prefacing those two words with man made.
Doesn’t the general definition of climate i.e. “the weather conditions prevailing in an area in general or over a long period (often quoted as 30 years)” imply that the climate may change when viewed over centuries or millennia? The weather conditions prevailing in an area might be different over a different long period.
When alarmists use the term “climate change” they are implying that not only is it man-made but that it is also rapid unprecedented climate change and not to be confused with the gentle ways climates vary over time.
I think that’s what Meat Loaf was getting at. He was criticising the alarmists use of the term “climate change” because he believes the meaning of the word “climate” is adequate and more accurate and less political.
Does anyone know when the term “climate change” was first used?
He took the words right out of my mouth. How dare him!
This, too, shall pass.
good on him for speaking up, even if he phrased the bit about CC less than perfectly
but then
the “normal state” of climate is everchanging and rational people accept that
glad hes lost the weight and will prob live and sing a lot longer for it;-)