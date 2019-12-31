Ireland Fast-Tracks Law Effectively Banning Gas Vehicles Within A Decade. Is The US Next?

Chris White Tech Reporter
December 30, 2019 11:49 AM ET
Ireland is fast-tracking legislation that will effectively ban all gas-powered vehicles within a decade, leaving customers who are buying cars in January confused about what to do next, local reports show.
The country’s Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton plans to publish the Climate Action (Amendment) Bill 2019 enforcing such a ban, the Independent.ie reported Monday. The ban was officially announced in June, according to the report. One of Ireland’s political parties is pushing back.
“Fianna Fáil is mindful that families and businesses remain extremely reliant on petrol/diesel cars and that any phase out must be combined with greater investment in EV charging, public transport and cycling infrastructure,” Fianna Fáil climate spokesman Jack Chambers told the Independent.
Chambers noted that any phase out of fossil fuel-powered vehicle required an immediate transition to electric vehicles. The country’s automotive industry also suggested fast-tracking such a proposal, which was designed to eliminate carbon emissions, could create a lot of confusion.
“This only adds to the confusion, at a time when people are buying new cars. January is the biggest selling month for new cars,” Brian Cooke, director general of Society of the Irish Motor Industry, told reporters.
He added: “There are around 35,000 new cars sold in January, so it’s the key month for us.” (RELATED: Schumer Announces Plan To Nix Virtually Every Gas Powered Vehicle In The Country)
Ireland’s push is similar to one that U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York proposed in October.
“That’s why I am announcing a new proposal designed to rapidly phase out gas-powered vehicles and replace them with zero-emission, or ‘clean,’ vehicles like electric cars,” Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, wrote in an editorial that month after suggesting scientists agree that climate change represents an imminent threat to the U.S.
He added: “The goal of the plan, which also aims to spur a transformation in American manufacturing, is that by 2040 all vehicles on the road should be clean.” The plan would remove more than 63 million gas-powered cars from the road by 2030, Schumer estimates.
The senator’s office expects the proposal to cost roughly $392 billion over a decade. The Washington Post referred to the idea as “essentially ‘Cash for Clunkers’ on steroids,” referring to a policy from the Obama-era encouraging Americans to trade their old vehicles for fuel-efficient cars.
Cash for Clunkers was the mechanism allowing the federal government to offer incentives of between $2,500 and $4,500 to citizens who traded in their older vehicles for newer ones. Critics called the idea, which received generous media fanfare, a failure even if it was designed with the best of intentions.
Schumer has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
47 thoughts on “Ireland Fast-Tracks Law Effectively Banning Gas Vehicles Within A Decade. Is The US Next?”
My understanding is that electrical power generation is roughly 35% efficient including transmission losses. This would mean that one unit of natural gas burned in a vehicle (assuming a NG fueled vehicle) would require roughly three times that amount of natural gas burned at the power plant to provide the electricity for the automobile. Isn’t that increasing the total CO2 output into the atmosphere by a factor of 3? Also, isn’t that increasing the cost of the fuel in the car also by a factor of 3? Of course the combustion of CO2 in an automobile is not 100% efficient, so this thought process is just a scribble on the back of a napkin. Can someone ‘splain to this dumb engineer where my thought process has gone astray?
Multiply by zero. Voila, zero emissions.
You are thinking logically. The cult of CAGW ignore logic and reason… and engineering facts.
The cult of CAGW assumes that electricity can be produced that is carbon neutral using wind and sun gathering schemes.
Their schemes will never produce carbon neutral electricity.
At the point where batteries are required the wind and sun gathering schemes will make electricity so expensive, the economy will collapse and /or there will be a change in government.
Of course changing to EV would require a massive increase in electrical generation and grid upgrades to handle the extra power.
The phoney CO2 savings calculations ignores the energy required to create the sun and wind gathering equipment, to install new power lines and power line right away, and the reduction in grid efficiency.
Burning natural gas to provide power for a vehicle isn’t 100% efficient. However it is more efficient that burning that gas in a power plant and then transmitting that power to a car.
This has to be the most stupidest idea since they made greta the climate saviour 😐 Who is going to pay for all of these cars?? What about people who drive classic cars worth hundreds of thousands? Car dealers etc etc. How do these vile cockroaches stay in power 😐
What about trucking of goods? Planes? Trains, Do these people not use their brains at all
scientists agree that climate change represents an imminent threat to the U.S.
I’m still looking for the names of these so called scientists 😐
..Ireland doesn’t emit enough CO2 to even be a piss in a bucket
and thanks to China….the USA doesn’t either
these virtue signaling cr00ks have to know that…how long until people wake up and confront them with it?
I hope Ireland has a plan to increase its base load power generation. If they don’t plan now, in 10 years the country will have massive blackouts particularly if they plan to replace any coal-fired power stations with solar and wind and if that is the plan they won’t have any EV’ on the road.
Nah, every home will have a gas powered generator to charge the EV. No problems.
Love it
Almost every automaker has announced that their fleet will go all electric within the next 5 years or so. This legislation is actually pretty dumb.
They can make their fleets all electric but you can’t make people buy them. Most people don’t want them.
Remember the Volt? Production has stopped on that vehicle, the one Obama said would be in every garage.
Major manufacturers can build them but you are correct Mathew, people may or may not purchase them. For me it makes no sense, low sunlight in the winter, freezing cold, rural environment where everything is a good travel and I frequently pull a trailer. I am not going to sit in my freezing car while it recharges, if there were any near me.
ColMosby
The only people who buy ev’s are taxi drivers, they love the toyota prius.
will the car companies be building super chargers as well on every other street? Are they paying for a complete upgrade in the infrastructure in every city/town so the towns and cities can cope with such a massive load on the system?
Who is paying for all of this green crap? Will it be greta as ive read she is worth almost 25 million pounds
Are petrol stations going to convert to charging stations?
It’s amazing how many times one person can repeat the same lie.
“Almost every automaker has announced that their fleet will go all electric within the next 5 years or so.”
Yeah, right. I’ll believe that when I see it.
What I believe they’ve actually announced is that they’ll have electric versions of the cars for those who want them. Which won’t be many, unless the cost comes down and the convenience goes up.
It would make sense to reserve as much oil fur such petrochemical needs as cannot be taken care of from other sources, and not use it for vehicle fuel, except for this: Electric vehicles need batteries which require materials mined at a massive cost in toxic pollution, child labour, third world exploitation, slavery, non-existent labour laws – any of which make it too high of a moral price to pay.
Richard,
Have you personally seen such mines? Or are you merely parroting the words of other alarmists?
This ex-miner is disgusted by ignorant attacks on a fine industry, one that you could not survive without.
Geoff S
The Chinese method of rare earth mining by pumping acid underground is not a “Fine Industry”
Matthew
Can you provide a citation for your claim? Acid leaching is common in the treatment of many ores. However, in situ leaching is problematic because of the limited permeability of the source rocks and an inability to direct the acid to the target mineral(s). Even so, I would expect that the acid will be neutralized after a time. So, just what is your complaint with the alleged actions of the Chinese? Is it “Rock Acidification?”
Here you go Geoff.
https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/renewable/wind/big-winds-dirty-little-secret-rare-earth-minerals/
I was an environmental engineer for a mining company thru 2009. There is a very good reason we don’t mine rare earths in the US. I wish California with its renewable mandate would open up the Mountain Pass mine again and source their own RE’s. They would take one look at an RE mine and that would be the end of it.
“Fianna Fáil is mindful that families and businesses remain extremely reliant on petrol/diesel cars and that any phase out must be combined with greater investment in EV charging, public transport and cycling infrastructure,”
And not a word about extra power generating capacity.
They are going to be in for a rude surprise. I suppose somebody has to be first.
Electric cars aren’t particularly clean, let alone “zero emission”.
hmm sales of electric cars in Ireland went from 1% of new cars in 2018 to 3% of new cars in 2019.
well good luck.
The US term “gas” for petrol gets confusing in this context.
We use “gas” for fuels that are gaseous at room temperature which is logical.
Natural gas vehicles are still encouraged I believe because of their low emissions,
It’s unconscionable that the IPCC’s scientific deception has been allowed to progress to the point where gullible politicians like Shumer would propose something like this and think that the otherwise unjustifiable hardship is justified by the deception he’s too blinded by partisan politics to see.
From MIT’s “Technology Review” a month or so ago —
“If you follow some of these other projections, you basically end up with the cost of batteries being less than the ingredients required to make it,” says Randall Field, executive director of the Mobility of the Future group at MIT. “We see that as a flaw.”
“Currently, US carbon emissions per mile for a battery electric vehicle are on average only about 45% less than those from a gas-fueled vehicle of comparable size. That’s because fossil fuels still generate the dominant share of electricity in most markets, and the manufacturing process for EVs generates considerably higher emissions, mainly related to the battery production.
EVs in some US regions, notably including coal states like West Virginia, could generate nearly the same level of emissions as standard vehicles over their lives. In parts of India and China with particularly dirty electricity systems, EVs may even generate more emissions than gas-fueled vehicles, says Emre Gencer, a research scientist who worked on the study.”
I don’t know how applicable it is to Ireland, as I have no idea as to what their power generation mix is now, much less what it will be in the future, but… Still seems very pie-in-the-sky.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/614728/why-the-electric-car-revolution-may-take-a-lot-longer-than-expected/
Ireland volunteers to be the EV crash test dummy.
UK and Australia already volunteered to be the renewable grid crash test dummies.
And then we have California….
First one back to the stone age wins??????
James Bull
Does this apply to road going agricultural vehicles, police, council, ect ,?
No problem. My favorite kind of heavy equipment is powered by a giant extension cord. link
Impressive
I’ve always wanted to try nitromethane….
Well, that was fun.
Chuck Schumer is just pandering for the 2020 election. All politicians pander. They can’t help themselves. It’s the nature of a politician. It’s like Darth Vader using the Death Star to blow up Aldaran. He can’t help himself. It’s what Darth Vader does.
But it’s not going to happen in America. Travel distances are simply too vast. But then Chuck Schumer is from New York and we all know that a lot of New Yorkers think that America ends west of the Hudson River.
Any European country that handicaps itself by going all electric is going to be hurting itself economically. The world is a pretty competitive place. If Ireland has high energy costs on top of it’s high labor costs then business will simply move out of Ireland. But don’t worry. Even if they wreck their economy and they go back to eating potatoes three meals a day the good folks at the next COP meeting will probably give them a bright and shiny participation trophy. Made in China of course.
Enver Hoxa would be proud that the Irish politicians are following his lead. If this plan goes through the Irish will be using donkey carts made for automotive axles and wheels, as was done in Albania. The Irish could be invited to mass migrate to the USA as was done during the potato famine. This time it would be due to the political intelligence famine.
The only thing virtue-signaling idiocy like this will get Ireland is a right-leaning, populist government. The sooner, the better.
At some point, at least in this country, someone hopefully says
“Hey, wait a minute – I usually drive 3-500 miles a day twice a week for my job, going to different locations where I’m needed. How am I supposed to work if the car can only go 200 miles between “fill-ups” that take hours?”
– or –
“I visit my aging parents one weekend every month, driving 400 miles each way. How’s that gonna work with 200 mile range?”
– or –
“My family works in the tourist industry. What happens when people can only drive 200-250 miles per day?”
– or –
“I’m an semi-truck owner-operator and I haul 30 to 40 ton trailers all day long. How’s that supposed to work having to haul tons of batteries also, and spending hours recharging the battery every couple of hundred miles?”
The answer will be “Oh we’ll have better batteries!” and the reply should be “Fine, get back to me when you have them. And the charging stations are built on the freeways. And the massive power transmission lines installed to the charging stations. And the power sources to feed the charging stations. And the technology for the quick charging exists too. Until then, go away”
Not to mention the 100s of thousands of cars that visit Ireland each year via ferry’s.
Cash for Clunkers was a terrible program. The idea was to get old gas guzzlers off the street, replacing them with shiny new cars. The dealers were required to trash the cars, pour sand into the running engine or similar. This took the clunkers off the market; hooray for the big auto makers. Think of the increase in average mpg. Then think of the huge total waste of embodied energy in an extant vehicle.
The result was a vast shortage of used cars, and pricing being at the margin, a big leap in used car prices which really shafted the folks who couldn’t afford new car prices, which of course went up since they didn’t have to compete with used cars for buyers. IQ off the charts, that O’bama guy.
It’ll be hard going, when the post-brexit UK cuts off exports of electricity to the EU outpost of Ireland.
(The UK will have to cut them off, because the UK won’t have enough themselves).
Once upon a time in the U.S., the government banned alcohol. When that went badly, they unbanned it.
No problem.
When you live on a smallish island like Ireland, EVs can make sense for most people. But I have no doubt the very rich will be able to buy fossil fuel indulgences to drive their FF powered Supercars.
Ireland is 52,000 sq miles. The U.S. is 6,110,564 sq miles. You can get across Ireland in a few hours. Ireland can play with toys.
That would mean approximately 20,800 vehicles a month to replace the 2.5 million vehicles -cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. This will be an easy stat to track every month. Let’s see how that goes. Tic tic tic…
Ireland doesn’t get as cold in the winter as Wyoming or Vermont — or the Windy City, for that matter. So, they might actually be able to get by with their virtue signaling.
Will Ireland en d up like Cuba with a lot of old petrol driven cars as the owners don” want to give them up.
Of course the Irish, that is those outside the progressive types, mainly in the cities, will vote these idiots out of office.
MJE VK5ELL
By what logic would a politician, be he from NYS or Ireland, propose to hogtie his own constituents (and his economy) in a daft proposal to reduce CO2 locally while India and China’s additional emissions will dwarf any reductions from these proposals when measured on a global scale.
A rational proposal would be to say “Call me in 2030, and if the “undeveloped” countries who are eating our lunch decide to have a complete ban on ICEs, we will consider it also.”
Ironically, aren’t both politicians firmly against frac’ing (Marcellus shale in NYS)? What are they gonna power these EVs with; they ‘re not going to build another Niagara Falls in New York!
Anything to pander to the rabid base.