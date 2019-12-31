A Wind Turbine’s Blades Fly Off In New York City, Crushing A Billboard And Vehicle

/ 3 hours ago December 31, 2019

From The Daily Caller

Daily Caller News Foundation logo

Chris White Tech Reporter

December 30, 2019 5:43 PM ET

Blades from a massive wind turbine crumpled to the ground Monday, smashing a car flat and damaging another piece of infrastructure, authorities said.

“This shouldn’t have been put up so hastily. A wind turbine should not be able to be taken down by the wind,” state Sen. Jamaal Bailey said during a press conference discussing the incident, which happened in the Bronx.

A car was smashed and a billboard was knocked down but nobody was injured, according to fire and police officials. (RELATED: Trump Mocks ‘Big Windmills’ In Pennsylvania While Cheering On His Pro-Coal Policies)

During the press conference, Bailey and Assemblyman Mike Benedetto called on the city Department of Buildings (DOB) to make “sure something like this doesn’t happen again.” Both men spoke at the site of the collapse and were struggling to project their voices over the sound of roaring wind.

DOB did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

New York has worked to transition the state away from fossil fuels and toward other forms of energy, namely solar power and wind turbines. The New York State Thruway Authority built five wind turbines in 2015 along the thruway in the western corner of the state to help in the transition.

The project was expensive, with the five windmills costing $4.8 million and another $500,000 for design expenditures. The authority believed the turbines would pay for themselves, saving as much as $420,000 annually on energy bills. Such forms of energy also have detractors.

President Donald Trump, for instance, often mocks turbines for not being as reliable as natural gas or crude oil.

“When the wind stops blowing, it doesn’t make any difference, does it? Unlike those big windmills that destroy everybody’s property values, kill all the birds,” Trump told a crowd who gathered to hear him speak at a chemical plant in August.

Trump added: “One day the environmentalists are going to tell us what’s going on with that. And then all of a sudden it stops.”

HT/Yooper

Advertisements

Related posts

24 thoughts on “A Wind Turbine’s Blades Fly Off In New York City, Crushing A Billboard And Vehicle

  1. What a great story, with many points being made. Did they figure the cost of repair/replacement in their cost estimates? Why didn’t the blades “feather” themselves when wind velocities exceeding a limit? As for President Trump, he blurts out the truth, but in a style the left doesn’t like. I was in Army Basic Training at Ft. Lewis, Washington, with a lot of overflow recruits from Ft. Dix, New Jersey. These guys were from the streets of Queens, Yonkers, etc., and they all talked like President Trump, albeit in a less educated way. Evidentally there is something about growing up on the streets of Queens that leaves a permanent attitude, just saying.

    Reply

    • “Street smarts – its a thing.”

      Who woulda thunk it …

      Story my Dad (RIP) told about NY sailors while on board the USS Essex in WW2: He recognized right-quick who the guys were that had their ‘wits’ about them and proceeded to ally with them … Dad having been born and raised on a farm near/north of Grand Rapids, MI …

      Reply

    • I just watched the video. The umbrella collapses in the wind, which is obviously not “roaring.” Hilarious when you think about it.

      Reply

  3. Wind turbines are designed not to work when the wind contains enough energy to make them worthwhile (if they are ever worthwhile).

    Reply

  5. Turbines are supposed to feather and brake to avoid overspeed.

    Sometimes they dont.

    No other industry is allowed to have the public exposed to rotating machinery with blade tips approaching a reasonable fraction of the speed of sound.

    Reply

  6. Five wind generators, to help transition from fossil fuels, FIVE which cost 4.8 million plus 500,000 for ” design expenditures” 😐

    I hope the greens alone paid for all of it…

    Reply

  7. This shouldn’t have been put up – article. The sentence should stop right there, perhaps with “at all” added to it.

    Nothing like an ostentatious display of bad planning and stupidity to let everyone know that your brains (if you have them) are screwed in backward. I can just picture those turbine blades coming undone and flying off into wherever in the middle of rush hour traffic, or even better, spinning their way right into Central Park at the noon hour when there are people out sunning themselves. Priceless.

    Happy New Year, wherever you are!!!

    Reply

  8. Judging from the photo in the link that follows, the blades look awfully flimsy (and small). Can’t tell whether the structure lying on the car is the stem of a blade or part of the tower, but, regardless, looks like a lot of rust for something that is “new,” and the bolt-holes also look small for what should have fit considerably larger bolts. Maybe this thing was actually a large pinwheel for a carnival.

    http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-turbine-collapse-billboard-20191230-i64js7sr7va6pojyv5g5f4lc7u-story.html

    Reply

  9. re: “New York has worked to transition the state away from fossil fuels and toward other forms of energy”

    Political, top-down ego/eco-driven policy w/o due regard and consideration to engineering (including human factors); THAT always “ends well.”

    Reply

  11. The project was expensive, with the five windmills costing $4.8 million and another $500,000 for design expenditures. The authority believed the turbines would pay for themselves, saving as much as $420,000 annually on energy bills.

    I’m not an investor but a quick google makes me think that wasn’t a great investment at around 8% return. link That would be best case.

    However, the project did not go as planned. Of the five turbines that are dotted across the thruway from Eden, New York to the Pennsylvania state line, four aren’t even spinning.

    “They are currently offline waiting for replacement parts and/or maintenance,” thruway authority spokeswoman Jennifer Givner said, according to Buffalo News. “We’re working with the manufacturer to get replacement parts.”

    Between October 2017 and January 2018, all the turbines except for one were taken offline. The issue appears to stem from inoperable parts made from Vergnet, a French renewable energy company that declared itself insolvent a year ago. link

    Oopsie. So, what’s the strategy here? Buy cheap, poorly engineered, poorly manufactured crap and pray? I’m also guessing they over estimated the amount of electricity they were going to save.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *