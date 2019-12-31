A Wind Turbine’s Blades Fly Off In New York City, Crushing A Billboard And Vehicle

Chris White Tech Reporter
December 30, 2019 5:43 PM ET
Blades from a massive wind turbine crumpled to the ground Monday, smashing a car flat and damaging another piece of infrastructure, authorities said.
“This shouldn’t have been put up so hastily. A wind turbine should not be able to be taken down by the wind,” state Sen. Jamaal Bailey said during a press conference discussing the incident, which happened in the Bronx.
A car was smashed and a billboard was knocked down but nobody was injured, according to fire and police officials. (RELATED: Trump Mocks ‘Big Windmills’ In Pennsylvania While Cheering On His Pro-Coal Policies)
During the press conference, Bailey and Assemblyman Mike Benedetto called on the city Department of Buildings (DOB) to make “sure something like this doesn’t happen again.” Both men spoke at the site of the collapse and were struggling to project their voices over the sound of roaring wind.
DOB did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
BREAKING: New York State Assemblyman @mikebenedetto82 and state Sen. @jamaaltbailey address the media at the site of the 500 Baychester Ave. wind turbine and sign collapse.
Bailey: “A wind turbine should not be able to be taken down by the wind.” pic.twitter.com/5ZCeea2l9a
— Co-op City Times (@coopcitytimes) December 30, 2019
New York has worked to transition the state away from fossil fuels and toward other forms of energy, namely solar power and wind turbines. The New York State Thruway Authority built five wind turbines in 2015 along the thruway in the western corner of the state to help in the transition.
The project was expensive, with the five windmills costing $4.8 million and another $500,000 for design expenditures. The authority believed the turbines would pay for themselves, saving as much as $420,000 annually on energy bills. Such forms of energy also have detractors.
President Donald Trump, for instance, often mocks turbines for not being as reliable as natural gas or crude oil.
“When the wind stops blowing, it doesn’t make any difference, does it? Unlike those big windmills that destroy everybody’s property values, kill all the birds,” Trump told a crowd who gathered to hear him speak at a chemical plant in August.
Trump added: “One day the environmentalists are going to tell us what’s going on with that. And then all of a sudden it stops.”
HT/Yooper
24 thoughts on “A Wind Turbine’s Blades Fly Off In New York City, Crushing A Billboard And Vehicle”
What a great story, with many points being made. Did they figure the cost of repair/replacement in their cost estimates? Why didn’t the blades “feather” themselves when wind velocities exceeding a limit? As for President Trump, he blurts out the truth, but in a style the left doesn’t like. I was in Army Basic Training at Ft. Lewis, Washington, with a lot of overflow recruits from Ft. Dix, New Jersey. These guys were from the streets of Queens, Yonkers, etc., and they all talked like President Trump, albeit in a less educated way. Evidentally there is something about growing up on the streets of Queens that leaves a permanent attitude, just saying.
“Street smarts – its a thing.”
Who woulda thunk it …
Story my Dad (RIP) told about NY sailors while on board the USS Essex in WW2: He recognized right-quick who the guys were that had their ‘wits’ about them and proceeded to ally with them … Dad having been born and raised on a farm near/north of Grand Rapids, MI …
I’m doubtful that guy is holding his brolly up in “roaring winds”.
I just watched the video. The umbrella collapses in the wind, which is obviously not “roaring.” Hilarious when you think about it.
Wind turbines are designed not to work when the wind contains enough energy to make them worthwhile (if they are ever worthwhile).
More info here:
http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-turbine-collapse-billboard-20191230-i64js7sr7va6pojyv5g5f4lc7u-story.html
Have fun,
Bob
Thanks for that link. The pictures make it obvious that the Daily Caller reporting is misleading. From the shape of the blades lying on the sidewalk, it must have been a small vertical-axis unit, not “massive.” I would be very interested to see a picture of it before failure, if anyone reading this can find one and link to it.
re: ” I would be very interested to see a picture of it before failure, if anyone reading this can find one and link to it.”
Google Earth/Street View. Tilt ‘up’ on the view.
I’ve used it to “inspect”/view power distribution ‘infrastructure’ from the desk while involved in power line noise tracking activities …
re: “From the shape of the blades lying on the sidewalk, it must have been a small vertical-axis unit, not “massive.” ”
Look at the size of the structure being built behind the Sherwin Williams and 7 Eleven stores in this Google StreetView:
https://www.google.com/maps/@40.8687645,-73.831497,3a,75y,4.42h,87.28t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1scG0p68kgEa1Xn30VUHAP6w!2e0!7i16384!8i8192
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7838479/Horrifying-moment-wind-turbine-SNAPS-topples-advertising-billboard-crushes-cars-below.html
Turbines are supposed to feather and brake to avoid overspeed.
Sometimes they dont.
No other industry is allowed to have the public exposed to rotating machinery with blade tips approaching a reasonable fraction of the speed of sound.
Five wind generators, to help transition from fossil fuels, FIVE which cost 4.8 million plus 500,000 for ” design expenditures” 😐
I hope the greens alone paid for all of it…
You know they didn’t. It was all the little people (IE taxpayers) who got stuck with the bill.
This shouldn’t have been put up – article. The sentence should stop right there, perhaps with “at all” added to it.
Nothing like an ostentatious display of bad planning and stupidity to let everyone know that your brains (if you have them) are screwed in backward. I can just picture those turbine blades coming undone and flying off into wherever in the middle of rush hour traffic, or even better, spinning their way right into Central Park at the noon hour when there are people out sunning themselves. Priceless.
Happy New Year, wherever you are!!!
Judging from the photo in the link that follows, the blades look awfully flimsy (and small). Can’t tell whether the structure lying on the car is the stem of a blade or part of the tower, but, regardless, looks like a lot of rust for something that is “new,” and the bolt-holes also look small for what should have fit considerably larger bolts. Maybe this thing was actually a large pinwheel for a carnival.
http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-turbine-collapse-billboard-20191230-i64js7sr7va6pojyv5g5f4lc7u-story.html
It’s part of the billboard.
Hmmmm … raises the question: Was the billboard support structure/pole assembly sufficient for the addition of, the use of, a wind turbine atop it? Would the structure have been rated for additional torsion, and vibration due to a wind turbine atop it?
Haven’t look yet, did the pole fail, bending over at the base due to a high ‘bending moment’? Or, did the concrete base tilt/uproot in the soil?
The object that hit the car is quite massive, and very corroded. The “A” pillar on the Toyota (Camry?) is quite substantial and took quite a hit as well as the engine and front suspension. If it fell on the roof anyone inside would be seriously injured or even dead.
re: “It’s part of the billboard.”
This image from Google Street View shows a structure behind the Sherwin Williams store and 7-Eleven store, the billboard is out front. Looks like only the base has been built in this Google Street View image (400 Baychester Ave.):
https://www.google.com/maps/@40.8687645,-73.831497,3a,75y,354.97h,89.79t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1scG0p68kgEa1Xn30VUHAP6w!2e0!7i16384!8i8192
nope it’s part of the windmill….you can see it fall
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7838479/Horrifying-moment-wind-turbine-SNAPS-topples-advertising-billboard-crushes-cars-below.html
re: “New York has worked to transition the state away from fossil fuels and toward other forms of energy”
Political, top-down ego/eco-driven policy w/o due regard and consideration to engineering (including human factors); THAT always “ends well.”
Wow. There is a video in the Daily Mail report showing the vertical-axis turbine failing. It is very fortunate there were no injuries or deaths.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7838479/Horrifying-moment-wind-turbine-SNAPS-topples-advertising-billboard-crushes-cars-below.html
I’m not an investor but a quick google makes me think that wasn’t a great investment at around 8% return. link That would be best case.
Oopsie. So, what’s the strategy here? Buy cheap, poorly engineered, poorly manufactured crap and pray? I’m also guessing they over estimated the amount of electricity they were going to save.
Way OT however, happy new year everyone!