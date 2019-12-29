The Guardian: “Climate Denial was Defeated in 2019”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Guardian has declared 2019 the year they defeated “climate denial”. But nobody in the green movement has any idea what comes next.
Climate change denial was defeated in 2019. But what comes next won’t be easier
Defeating the climate crisis is just the beginning of the struggle – and tough political choices will have to be made
Will 2019 be remembered as the year in which climate change denial was defeated? The global climate strike, Greta Thunberg’s meteoric rise to international prominence, as well as several high-profile international conferences and reports – all contributed in putting climate skeptics on the back foot.
Even Donald Trump, who previously claimed that the climate crisis was a “hoax” invented by China to hold back American industry, has recently begun to brag about all his administration has done to address it. Following suit, the rest of his party is scrambling to develop a coherent environmental platform, more in line with their electoral base’s shifting views.
But the next steps in the global fight against the climate crisis remain far from clear. In the speech she delivered to US Congress in September, Thunberg maintained: “No matter how political the background to this crisis may be, we must not allow it to become a partisan political question. The climate and ecological crisis is beyond party politics. And our main enemy right now is not our political opponents. Our main enemy is physics.”
We already see this new politics taking shape in emergent debates over competing proposals for addressing the climate crisis. Bernie Sanders’ and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s respective versions of the Green New Deal are very different from the proposal for a European Green Deal recently put forward by the new president of the European commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
The first approach wants to connect the issue of the climate crisis with social justice, and advocates for a massive expansion in the role of the state to manage the transition to renewable energy. The second approach treats the issue of the climate crisis in isolation from other social and political issues, and proposes market rather than state mechanisms to address it.
These decisions cannot be taken by purely technical or scientific means. On the contrary, the fact that the environmental movement has so far remained the preserve of a small technocratic elite has done more to invite populist backlashes than to further its own goals.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/29/the-climate-movement-is-about-to-get-more-political-and-thats-a-good-thing
The climate movement didn’t win in 2019, they won a long time ago. With a handful of exceptions like President Trump, Prime Minister Tony Abbott, and President Bolsonaro of Brazil, for the last decade at least there has been an almost seamless genuine global political consensus on the need to address the climate crisis.
Why hasn’t this political consensus translated into real climate action?
When Greta Thunberg said “Our main enemy is physics.”, for once she was spot on. The renewable solutions the climate movement advocates are impossible. Other greens are aware of this problem; Bill Gates tried and failed to solve the problems. David Attenborough advocates a renewable “Apollo Programme”, to attempt to solve problems which he knows are currently insurmountable. Trump hater Michael Moore tried to investigate what was stopping the green revolution; Moore found a dark swamp of lies and corporate greed, in the last place he expected.
Eventually voters will tire of believing in a climate crisis which never manifests. But until then, I see the main role of climate skeptics as trying to contain the economic damage caused by ruinously expensive political climate follies.
When trillions of dollars are at stake, doubt, even a small doubt, kills the sale.
Spot on, well said, that really sums it up.
Have they reached the stage where they declare victory and go home?
I deny that humans are the primary drivers of climate change, or even responsible for the majority of CO2 in the atmosphere. Someone please inform the green movement about me.
`Please enlighten me. When Did St. Greta address the U.S. Congress. Answer. Never! The Guardian can’t even get recent past events correct. Man the Europeans are the most gullible people on the planet.
When trillions are at stake … lots of palms can get greased. We’re doomed.
Don’t you just love the Germans-
“Motorists in Germany are banding together to oppose climate activists’ calls to limit the use of cars. Politicians are taking them seriously because, unlike the Fridays for Future movement and its leader Greta Thunberg, most members of the Fridays for Horsepower group can vote.
The response has been overwhelming. The closed Facebook group already boasts more than 540,000 members”
“When Greta Thunberg said ‘Our main enemy is physics.’”
Yes, physics is the weapon that will destroy the alarmist movement.
Trump’s right. It’s a hoax. Just because folks tired of arguing with idiots about it, doesn’t mean they won the argument. It just means people have better things to do. Much better things.
even the “war” is BS…..stop trying to argue the science….they won the science the second they blamed everything….
Show them what a $c@m the implementation is…..how it’s the very countries that get paid….are the ones increasing emissions
If they truly believe in global warming they should be blaming China….and the rest of the developing world
Let them try to get China to reduce emissions…instead of blaming us…that will be fun to watch
Yep they’ve built a climate juggernaut. It’s sailing head first into the shoals of failed renewable energy promises.
Even James Hansen, thinks renewables are useless and, so does Michael Moore, of all people.
“Suggesting that renewables will let us phase rapidly off fossil fuels in the United States, China, India, or the world as a whole is almost the equivalent of believing in the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy.” – James Hansen (The Godfather of global warming alarmism and former NASA climate chief)
Hansen, a True Believer in AGW is ever there was one, is on-board with Nuclear and, thus, is no longer a darling of the AGW/CC crowd.
Michael Moore-backed Doc, ‘Planet of the Humans,’ Tackles ‘False Promises’ of Green Energy
August 9, 2019
Gibbs, who produced Moore’s Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11, didn’t set out to take on the environmental movement. He said he wanted to know why things weren’t getting better. But when he started pulling on the thread, he and Moore said they were shocked to find how inextricably entangled alternative energy is with coal and natural gas, since they say everything from wind turbines to electric car charging stations are tethered to the grid, and even how two of the Koch brothers — Charles and David — are tied to solar panel production through their glass production business.
“It turned out the wakeup call was about our own side,” Gibbs said in a phone interview. “It was kind of crushing to discover that the things I believed in weren’t real, first of all, and then to discover not only are the solar panels and wind turbines not going to save us … but (also) that there is this whole dark side of the corporate money … It dawned on me that these technologies were just another profit center…”
That is a really excellent article summing up of the totally futile Green Position The voters will eventually relegate the belief in a climate crisis to the Too Hard Basket. They will move on. Meanwhile containing the Green Economic Damage is the main game in town now until the Green political climate follies fade away.
Until then “The people imagine a vain thing”.
You missed out one of the stupidest parts of the Guardian article.
Just after saying that physics is the enemy, it says that Greta Thunberg’s approach is “a new form of denial”!
It’s not new. It’s the same denial of physics that’s been a tool used by alarmists and projected against skeptics ever since the controversy arose.
The Gaurdian is in.denial
Climate denial defeated aka peak hysteria aka time for everyone to be proven wrong.
Let’s hope that the Guarniad will be just as disappointed about their climate dreams in 2020 as they were about their Brexit dreams in 2019.
Climate denial was defeated only in the sense that it never actually existed. They created a make-believe foe and proclaimed a make-believe victory over that foe.
The real enemy to the fear mongers is reality. They just can’t seem to get around that, no matter how much make-believe they do!
The UN IPCC SR 15 states that the goal of net zero emissions by 2050 “would require unprecedented changes in our lifestyle, energy and transport systems”, effectively a global economic and social revolution.
Does anyone think that we are presently in a global revolution of this nature?
No private vehicles, restricted air travel, worldwide veganism by 2030, massive culling of agricultural herds, exploding bureaucratic regulation of lifestyle choices etc.
To say nothing of the $122 trillion required to be raised from private and public sources to “combat climate change” this century( UN Special Report on 1.5 degree Warming).
You only have to list these facts for the public to realise the green project is politically and economically unachievable.