Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The BBC has admitted their embarrassment at having to fly a reporter to see climate brat Greta Thunberg, because they didn’t have time to travel by boat or train.
BBC put presenter on a plane to interview Greta Thunberg
PA Media
Sun 29 Dec 2019 10.38 AEDT
Sarah Sands, editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, admits it ‘felt awkward’
Putting a presenter on a flight to Sweden to meet climate activist Greta Thunberg “felt awkward”, the editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme has admitted.
The 16-year-old campaigner, who was a guest editor on a special edition of the show, avoids air travel because of its environmental impact.
The BBC sent presenter Mishal Husain on a return flight to Stockholm to interview her.
Programme editor Sarah Sands told the Sunday Times: “We did discuss that among ourselves. It felt awkward but we did not have the time for trains or boats.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/dec/28/bbc-put-presenter-on-a-plane-to-interview-greta-thunberg
I don’t understand why the BBC feels so uncomfortable. Extinction Rebellion tells us it is OK for celebrities to fly, because they are trapped by the system. And Greta flew at least four boat crew across the Atlantic to help sail her non-recyclable plastic boat, to avoid a single transatlantic flight for herself.
So plenty of climate hypocrisy all around. I doubt the BBC’s climate hypocrisy really stands out from everyone elses.
9 thoughts on “Awkward: BBC Crew Flew to Interview Climate Brat Greta Thunberg”
If the BBC had managed to fly a hot air ballon successfully to Sweden, then they would have been hero’s. Instead, they probably had to endure a lecture from Saint Greta the Great that went something like “How dare you” fly to come see me. The madness continues…
I am surprised she allowed herself to be interviewed in the circumstances. Hypocrisy at work again. She just loves the limelight.
Oh the hypocrisy,it burns!
It would only be a problem if they actually believed in global warming.
What’s wrong with a video conference or letting local media interview her and sharing the video. Lots of Swedes speak English.
When I want to travel a long way I always take a re-badged Rothschild yacht out of Monaco. (I got rich sitting in the street waiting to be discovered by a PR magnate who is friends with my family of actors and performers.)
It’s OK to add carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, folks! It will be found in the food you eat next year!
It is good that the film crew recognized that they were guilty. Better late than never. The hypocrisy would have driven lesser men to drink.
Luckily, it is just 1 year and 5 days before she turns 18 and thus will be too old to be the Child High Priestess of Doom an d Gloom. Perhaps her handlers will then claim that due to her Asperger’s, she can remain the Child High Priestess of Doom and Gloom for another 5 years. This is enough time to get enough useful idiots to sign on for “climate catastrophe/emergency” declaration and the marshal law this entails. In a state of emergency, where some existential threat is there (in this case, one that has not even been defined nor scrutinised due to intimidation) , all resources of the state (money) are at the disposal of the state to combat the “threat.” Freedoms ALWAYS falls by the wayside. For example, climate “deniers” are more than likely to be jailed, perhaps executed.