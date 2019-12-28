Awkward: BBC Crew Flew to Interview Climate Brat Greta Thunberg

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The BBC has admitted their embarrassment at having to fly a reporter to see climate brat Greta Thunberg, because they didn’t have time to travel by boat or train.

BBC put presenter on a plane to interview Greta Thunberg PA Media

Sun 29 Dec 2019 10.38 AEDT Sarah Sands, editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, admits it ‘felt awkward’ Putting a presenter on a flight to Sweden to meet climate activist Greta Thunberg “felt awkward”, the editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme has admitted. The 16-year-old campaigner, who was a guest editor on a special edition of the show, avoids air travel because of its environmental impact. The BBC sent presenter Mishal Husain on a return flight to Stockholm to interview her. Programme editor Sarah Sands told the Sunday Times: “We did discuss that among ourselves. It felt awkward but we did not have the time for trains or boats.” … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/dec/28/bbc-put-presenter-on-a-plane-to-interview-greta-thunberg

I don’t understand why the BBC feels so uncomfortable. Extinction Rebellion tells us it is OK for celebrities to fly, because they are trapped by the system. And Greta flew at least four boat crew across the Atlantic to help sail her non-recyclable plastic boat, to avoid a single transatlantic flight for herself.

So plenty of climate hypocrisy all around. I doubt the BBC’s climate hypocrisy really stands out from everyone elses.

