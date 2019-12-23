Bloomberg: A Private Jet is OK if Dad Pays the Carbon Offset

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Rich kids desperate to keep their privileges while maintaining the fiction they care about climate change have demanded their parents purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the CO2 burned by dad’s private jet.

Can You Own a Private Jet If You Care About Climate Change?

From offsets to solar-powered planes, the options to lower the carbon footprint of personal air travel today range from easy to almost impossible. By Siobhan Wagner

For many people, private jets seem like an extravagance. But for busy executives and celebrities, the time savings, convenience, and extra security they offer make them more of a necessity.

Lately, however, they’ve come with an added cost: eco-guilt. Younger generations are putting pressure on their wealthy parents and grandparents to consider their family’s contribution to global warming, says Darren Kelland, who handles the affairs of ultrahigh-net-worth clients at Hawksford, a financial-services company based on Jersey, one of the U.K.’s Channel Islands. He recalls that one client’s daughter wouldn’t let her father purchase a private jet without a plan to offset its emissions.

…

“I can’t think of anybody who doesn’t care about the environment,” says Steve Varsano, founder of Jet Business, a private plane brokerage in London. “People really do want to contribute to the fix.” Customers who come into Varsano’s showroom are now asking about how to offset the planes’ emissions, he says. At the same time, the industry is testing aviation fuels with lower carbon, Varsano says, which could have a positive impact if widely used.

…