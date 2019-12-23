Why I Am So Critical of Climate ‘Science’?

Guest opinion by Mike Smith
Let’s begin by re-stating information about which we can be confident:
- The earth is warmer than it was sixty years ago. Mostly unreported is the warmer climate has, on balance, been great for humanity.
- Humans affect the climate in many ways.
- Continued increases in greenhouse gases, other factors equal, will promote additional warming. However, many processes affect climate. CO2 concentration is absolutely not a thermostat for earth’s temperature, especially since ocean heat content is more important than atmospheric heat content.
- We know far less about the processes governing earth’s climate than most climate practitioners would have you believe. In no way is the science settled. For example, we don’t even know the optimum temperature of the earth’s atmosphere.
- We have almost no ability to meaningfully forecast future climate. We can’t even make climate forecasts for a year or two ahead let alone decades ahead.
- “Consensus” has no role in science.
- We should slow the rate of increase of greenhouse gas, primarily through the adoption of new-generation nuclear.
- Regardless of earth’s temperature, we should build a more resilient society.
I suspect most ordinary people and most scientists outside of the climate debate would find the above to be pretty reasonable. Unfortunately, many climate ‘scientists’ do not. I am constantly criticized (in some cases vehemently) by the global warming alarmists and advocates because I keep pointing out the occasional (large!) errors of science in general and climate ‘science’ in particular.
Saturday, I was strongly criticized by a Virginia “paleo”-climatologist because I did not agree that a perfectly accurate temperature reading was “noise.” In no way is an accurate measurement of temperature “noise” when it comes to weather, the climate debate or any other purpose. But, he fancies himself an expert even though he neither understands atmospheric processes or instrumentation.
Why do I put up with this grief?
Two reasons: The increasing despair among some about the future of our civilization and because, to the extent I can, I wish to limit the inevitable backlash against atmospheric science when these exaggerations become evident in future years. I’ve devoted my career to atmospheric science and am passionate about it. I don’t wish to see all of the good we have accomplished put under a cloud by the global warming clique.
The mainstream media has almost completely bought in to global warming alarmism which, in turn, has been spread by global warming ‘experts’ (like the below) who know nothing about climate or how the atmosphere actually works. Below, is a very recent example from the United Nations’ climate meeting that ended in Europe last week.
Why was her statement so absurd?
Let’s use the Fahrenheit scale since that is the more familiar: Absolute zero is -460°F. The earth’s current temperature is around +58°F. So, if the earth doubled its temperature, it would be over 1,000 degrees! Impossible.
Because politicians and other ‘leaders’ know nothing about the climate they believe the utter nonsense of Greta Thunberg and her ilk.
Now we probably don’t even have a future any more.Because that future was sold so that a small number of people could make unimaginable amounts of money. It makes me sad to have to write Thunberg is what Vladimir Lenin called a “useful idiot.” She is being used and exploited by the people who use climate alarmism as a tool to gain power and money. Big Climate doesn’t like people very much.
The alarmists’ work is facilitated by a media that has no interest in science other than reprinting press releases that agree with their “narrative.” They give all types of science far too much credit. My single most interesting college course was History of Science. In it, I learned history, the Scientific Method, the many wonderful things science has accomplished, and the occasional things it has botched. That knowledge has allowed me to be more discerning of scientific claims throughout my adult life.
We’ve often talked about how the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2005 was awarded to two obscure Australian physicians who discovered ulcers are caused by a bacterium rather than stress which had thought to be the cause. For decades, the medical journals would not even publish their experimental results because the “consensus” (there’s that terribly un-scientific word) said, “stress.” In desperation, one of them had to prove he didn’t have an ulcer, swallow the bacterium and give himself an ulcer to get heard! In the meantime, millions were suffering and even dying due mis-treatment.
Medical science also told us for years that eating pasta was a great way to lose weight. Wrong! And, many knew it was wrong.
Medical science also told us the Sabin polio vaccine was better than the Salk vaccine even though, in rare cases, the Sabin vaccine could give innocent children polio — the disease it was supposed to prevent! The Salk vaccine never gave anyone polio and was 100% effective. Sabin had the better PR.
For a provocative and gripping story about science’s other major errors in recent times (beyond those of medicine), go here. And, yes, the story includes how climate science got on the wrong track and still hasn’t recovered.
According to the scientific method, this should never be the case. Science is supposed to be self-correcting because it is supposed to rely on objective experimental truths. The problem is that scientists are human like the rest of us. A former science editor of a well-known publication told me, “If global warming isn’t a catastrophe, I’ve wasted my career.” What sort of incentive does he, for example, have to publish information — no matter how solid — that is skeptical of catastrophic global warming?
Global warming is, by far, the biggest financial gravy train in the history of atmospheric science. As a result, not only are individual researchers getting large grants, universities have spent and are spending millions building and staffing interdisciplinary ‘centers’ for climate research. If global warming isn’t catastrophic, that funding will dry up overnight. Think about the peer pressure to prevent the loss of jobs. What sort of institutional research is there to disprove catastrophic global warming?
To keep the money flowing, the field of climate it has its own PR flacks!
Last time I checked, focus groups and “emotions” were not tools genuine physical science.
The purpose of the Yale group and the others? To keep things stirred up (which helps keep the money flowing) after storms and other weather “opportunities” as well as to use the tools of public relations — the same tools used to sell you toothpaste — to convince the public there is a crisis.
For many reasons it makes good sense to transition, as soon as possible, to next-generation nuclear and to use it as a tool to bring electricity to remote areas (many in Africa) so as to bring them out of poverty. There is a strong correlation between inexpensive energy and prosperity. Also, it makes incredibly good sense to build a more resilient society no matter what the future weather may bring.
The warmer climate has allowed the world’s population to enjoy the most prosperity and the least privation in the entire history of the planet. The world is (relatively) at peace.
My Christmas Gift to You: Stop worrying about global warming. It is an issue but it is not a catastrophe by any measure. Allow your family to enjoy the holiday season. The earth will be here — and will be livable — in a decade, in five decades and beyond.
Originally published here, reprinted at WUWT with permission:
http://www.mikesmithenterprisesblog.com/2019/12/why-i-am-so-critical-of-climate-science.html
More about Mike Smith: https://www.msecreativeconsulting.com/the-studio
34 thoughts on “Why I Am So Critical of Climate ‘Science’?”
We have pretty good CO2 concentration data not just from 1964, but the IGY 1958.
“We have pretty good CO2 concentration data”, …. yes and we have just as good geomagnetic data
so if you were a betting man, on which one would you put your money ?
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/SST-GMF-CO2.htm
It is warmer than 60 years ago, during the postwar cold cycle between the interwar warm cycle and the late 20th century warming.
Very little of the warm which started after the 1977 PDO shift has been caused by CO2 emitted by humans. CO2 took off after the end of WWII, and has grown steadily since then. But for the first 32 years after the war, Earth cooled dramatically. Then, following the shift, it warmed slightly for about 22 years, then, after the 1998 Super El Nino, global average temperature stayed about the same, fluctuating with the ENSO, until the 2016 Super El Nino, which warmed the planet just barely more than the 1998 Christ Child event had.
Equilibrium climate sensitivity (from doubling CO2 by 2100 v. AD 1850 level) is at its highest in the low range of Charney’s 1979 WAG, based on two primitive computer models, adopted by IPCC, of 1.5 to 4.5 degrees C. ECS, if such a metric really exist, is quite likely less than 1.5 K.
So far whatever negligible global man-made warming from CO2 (plus regional effects such as urban heat islands, irrigation, deforestation, etc) has been beneficial. As to of course has been adding a fourth molecule of plant food per 10,000 dry air molecules over the past century.
There is not only no climate emergency, but indeed nothing yet about which to worry. Should the world get warmer than some might like, it would be far better to adapt than end industrial civilization to “solve” a non-existent problem.
Advanced fission reactors would however be preferable to absurdly costly, unreliable and environmentally disastrous wind and solar farms. While still awaiting commercial fusion power, which probably won’t require another 60 years to accomplish.
“It is warmer than 60 years ago, during the postwar cold cycle between the interwar warm cycle and the late 20th century warming.”
John, there is no “it”. Ssome places have warmed, some have cooled. You can’t average them and have anything meaningful.
“We should slow the rate of increase of greenhouse gas, primarily through the adoption of new-generation nuclear. ”
Using the climate change scare to promote your cause du jour is despicable, regardless of the cause you are pushing.
I don’t know if it is true or not. I am not a scientist.
All I know for sure is we can take over 90% of the CO2 out of combusted fossil fuel exhaust and turn the CO2 into good paying full time jobs and money.
they’re doing that….and then turning around and selling it to people that put it right back in the atmosphere…LOL
Three Canadian provinces (Ontario, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan) recently made an announcement on the possible implementation of next generation nuclear. Small, modular and quick to build. Saskatchewan is one of the largest producers of uranium yellow cake on the planet, and would only make sense they would support the new generation of atomic energy. No pun intended… But in the case of Saskatchewan who built the world’s first carbon capture plant near Estevan at the Boundary Dam coal fired generator, they received no credit whatsoever from the federal government of Canada regarding the national carbon tax. Again, Saskatchewan puts in this new carbon capture tech, and get no recognition whatsoever from Ottawa. Maybe they don’t get credit for installing the next generation of nuclear, Ottawa being as corrupt as any 3rd world nation and only views the carbon tax as a revenue tool.
This is truly our future to long term energy security, and the sooner the environmental community accepts next generation nuclear as a fact compared to thinking wind and solar will be our salvation, the better off humanity will be. It takes time to implement this, so let’s get this show on the road. And it is inevitable that this is the major solution into the long term future, unless some new discovery is made, or they they can make Fusion commercial. I doubt either any new discovery or fusion anytime soon, so that leaves the next generation of small, safe modular nuclear as our ultimate solution to long term energy security.
The other is a robust next generation smart grid, that can be expanded upon anytime soon, because there is probably no better invention coming down the pipeline than electricity, and however our electricity supply will be generated, a robust high capacity smart electrical grid is the one major piece of infrastructure that we need to improve and expand on. So let’s quit arguing about politics and impeachment and get on with doing something useful that the world will adopt. All of this infrastructure development will keep us in a bull market for the next dozen years if we get on with it.
I have seen no validated, verifiable evidence that meets the rigour of scientific theory for the phrase , Humans affect the climate in many ways.
I can see why someone might wish to believe that but there is no provable evidence. I see many people whom I respect suggesting that they can see the effects of human beings on our climate but none has been able to precisely quantify these effects or their impacts.
True.
“Humans affect the climate in many ways.” is hardly “information about which we can be confident:”.
“Possible”? OK. “Confident”? No.
Until Man’s effect can be distinguished from … nature being nature, there is no real confidence.
simple question: would you purchase a typical ($600K+) retirement property in southern Florida, assuming that was the main legacy you would leave to your children?
My point: its easy to critique ‘models’, ‘activists’, etc. But as the Economists say, don’t predict unless you are willing to ‘put your money where your mouth is.’
Nope, don’t like Florida. Arizona, yes.
re: “Consensus” has no role in science.
well of course it does. You can’t get published if you go against the (overwhelming) consensus of science. Example: an Ohio University anthropology professor recently tried to publish a paper claiming that there are large insects living underground on Mars. (I am not making this up) The consensus of Science is that there is insufficient oxygen or water on Mars to support life.
The point of going with (strong) consensus is to avoid wasting time of journal subscribers having to read submissions that peer reviewers are almost certain are highly unlikely to be true.
[disclosure: I once has a paper describing a multi-agent adversarial planning system rejected because “Adversarial planning is so hard that it is highly unlikely this author has solved it”. I don’t really blame them. But several operational systems later I feel vindicated, but of course I can’t list the original research on my vita]
“Example: an Ohio University anthropology professor recently tried to publish a paper claiming that there are large insects living underground on Mars. ”
Choosing an extreme and obviously silly example doesn’t bolster your claim one bit. How about Plate Tectonics? Relativity? Ulcers?
Matt Ridley looks at the data and finds “we’ve just had the best decade in human history”. Only a delusional eco-loon would doubt the data, although this is the real planet earth and not their silly fantasy planet.
And yet we still have silly donkeys telling us that we have but a short time before the end of the world. But this is a very good article from Ridley and should give some hope to some of the more fearful among us. BTW he does list his sources, but will they ever wake up?
https://www.thegwpf.com/matt-ridley-weve-just-had-the-best-decade-in-human-history-seriously/
“Only a delusional eco-loon would doubt the data, although this is the real planet earth and not their silly fantasy planet.”
Skeptics doubt the data all the time.
“We should slow the rate of increase of greenhouse gas, primarily through the adoption of new-generation nuclear.
”
Nee Gen Nuke is a good direction, but why should we slow the rate of increase of greenhouse gases??
Good essay but a few fixes needed:
– “We should slow the rate of increase of greenhouse gas” should be “if it is ever shown that greenhouse gases are harmful or at dangerous levels, we could …”.
– Coal is better for Africa than nuclear (cheaper, easier).
– “many years” rather than “decades” for Warren and Marshall (there haven’t been two decades yet since 2005 – OK 1.4 decades is “decades” but …..).
My mistake re Warren and Marshall – of course their finding came decades before their Nobel prize. So “decades” is absolutely correct.
Interesting. But I have a question for Mike Smith:
Mike: what are your related credentials and qualifications to critique scientists? I went to your consultancy web page but could find no information about your graduate degrees, scientific experience, or, well, much of anything other than opinions.
If you want to make _credible_ accusations about mistakes you think professors from MIT, Stanford, etc. or PhD researchers at national labs have made, you really should have equal standing in education, experience, track record in winning research contracts, etc.
just sayin’ 🙂
“If you want to make _credible_ accusations about mistakes you think professors from MIT, Stanford, etc. or PhD researchers at national labs have made, you really should have equal standing in education, experience, track record in winning research contracts, etc.”
Not really. Anyone can point out a math mistake (whether purposeful or not), regardless of credentials.
Yes – people with credentials and authority are the only ones permitted to have an opinion!!!! That is how dingbats think. They are incapable of weighing the thoughts and ideas presented without referencing the author’s credentials to determine if they should take notice or disregard it.
If climate science wasn’t what it is but a proper science, the WUWT would be out of business and some of people in here, including myself, might be forced to help a bit more with housework instead of bashing on keyboards pretending we are doing something important.
Now you went and gave it all away!!!
No no, follow the gourd
And as we read and write parts of the south island of New Zealand are having a WHITE CHRISTMAS in mid summer for the first time in living memory. Join the dots!
Why would you want to slow the rate of growth of CO2 (to the extent that we may be able to)? There seems to be no downside to levels being very much higher, and a huge downside if we were to get a comparable rate of decrease. Here’s more grist for this mill: https://notrickszone.com/2019/12/23/study-no-discernible-link-from-co2-forcing-to-climate-for-97-of-the-last-425-million-years/
“The earth is warmer than it was sixty years ago. ”
We can’t even say that. Some places have warmed, some have cooled some have remained the same. Averaging them all together doesn’t give you a “global temperature”, it gives you a meaningless number.
There’s no reason whatsoever to “keep your head while all around you are losing theirs and blaming it on you,” as Kipling advised, when massive govt. grants, media adoration, college lecture tours, fame & fortune will flow your way if only you support the Panic Industry.
Chicken Littleism pays a heckuva lot better than healthy caution. Who ever won a Pulitzer Prize by advising, “No reason to get your toga in a knot. Things aren’t really all that bad. Relax. Go out in your yard and play with the dog.”?
“It is estimated that global temperatures could more than double by the end of the century”.
I am guessing that Patricia Espinosa , if confronted by Judith Currie’s scathing response, would back off and try to explain that what she really meant was that the 2 degrees C that we are “on track” to meet by 2050 ( the famous ‘2 degree Warming’) will be 4 degree warming by century end.
But who knows what she meant by her gibberish.
Incidentally, we do not appear to be “on track” to 2 degree warming by mid-century.
The AR5 figure for 1880 to 2010 gives the Decadal warming at 0.064C +/- 0.015C. ( Source -Wikipedia citing AR5).
From 2010 to date, the decadal warming appears to be about 0.13 C per decade.
Without some considerable positive forcing in the next decades ( water vapour positive forcing ?) it seems unlikely we will get to 2 degreesC by mid- century.
Am I missing something?
Everybody can relax. The planet has been saving itself for billions of years. It’s got this.
I am yet to see evidence that CO2 makes any contribution to global energy increase.
Insolation on Earth will reach its annual peak on 5th January 2020 with energy flux at zenith reaching 1407W/sq.m. During January 2020 the oceans will ACCUMULATE 3.1E18Wh; not the total incoming energy but the extra STORED just for January. That amount of energy would meet the current energy needs of the entire human race for 207 years. Most of the extra energy will warm the surface of the oceans by 0.13C. A small proportion of the extra energy will lift 150,000,000,000 tonnes of additional water into the atmosphere.
Humans can influence climate but it is minuscule compared with the natural processes. Humans do have a perceptible influence on land temperature measurement because recording instruments are located near unnatural sources of heat storage and generation.
It is becoming apparent that finding alternatives to fossil fuel sourced energy is challenging. It is a pity that massive resources are being wasted on currently unsuitable energy collection technology. At best it extends the life of low cost fossil resources but the investment would be better directed at technologies that have a future; fission may be a stopgap, economic fusion remains out of reach. Solar and wind have merit in some locations but needs low cost energy storage. Existing hydro with limited perched water integrates well with current solar and wind technologies.
I have absolutely no concern about global warming. The “greenhouse gas” theory is easily proven false. The concern I have is ever growing irrational effort and investment in the war against carbon. A massive global army is supported financially to wage this war.