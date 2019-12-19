Aussie Government ABC Urges Workers to Join Student Climate Strikes

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The government run Australian Broadcasting Corporation has cited examples of workers striking because they wanted to go down the beach they were suffering the effects of climate change, and urged others to follow their lead.

Workers are on the frontline of the climate crisis, but they have the power to fight back

By Elizabeth Humphrys, Freya Newman, and Natasha Heenan

While the impacts of climate change have long been felt by frontline communities battling unprecedented drought, our major cities are no longer insulated from the effects.

You can see it, you can smell it, and you can feel it in your lungs — and emergency services have warned that the worst of this fire season is still ahead of us.

Outdoor workers, especially those engaged in heavy labour, are particularly vulnerable to the health risks from smoke and particulate levels in the air.

These workers are on the frontline of the impacts of the climate crisis, which also include growing risks from heat stress.

…

There is hope, however.

Internationally, we see citizens and workers coming together to fight for a better world, led in particular by the vibrant student climate strikes.

A mass movement capable of building effective collective action and a democratic response to climate change is our best hope of addressing both a warming world and access to decent, stable work.

And unions need to play a central role.

…