Proposed BBC License Fee Abolition Threatens Britain’s State Funded Climate Warriors

Days before a national election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has done the unthinkable, and threatened the guaranteed income of one of the most brutally coercive and climate partisan state funded broadcasting bodies in the Western world.
Boris to Consider Abolishing BBC Television Tax
10 Dec 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has questioned whether taxing everyone who has a television to fund the BBC is justifiable, saying that a new Conservative government would look into scrapping the TV licence fee.
Prime Minister Johnson made the comments during a rally in Sunderland on Monday, saying he was “certainly looking at it”.
He continued: “You have to ask yourself if that kind of approach to funding a media organisation still makes sense on the long-term given the way other organisations manage to fund themselves?”
“The system by funding out of what is effectively a general tax on everybody who has a TV, it bears reflection, let me put it that way. How long can you justify a system whereby everybody who has a TV has to pay to fund a particular set of channels?” he added.
"I am certainly looking at it… how long can you justify a system whereby everybody who has a TV has to pay to fund a particular set of channels?"— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 9, 2019
Boris Johnson is asked whether he would abolish the BBC licence fee, during a Q&A in Tyne and Wearhttps://t.co/BHbg7pnNBm pic.twitter.com/7HuUFAeIx3
I doubt Boris Johnson will actually follow through, promising to consider abolishing the license fee is not a real commitment. If Boris Johnson actually abolished the license fee he would face a significant backlash from rich urban greens, who are well served by the BBC’s partisanship.
But the fact Boris thinks he might win a few votes by threatening the BBC shows how deeply unpopular they have become in some quarters. The internet is bursting at the seams with videos of BBC unpleasantness, like the following video of BBC license fee collectors using police as backup for their debt collection.
People who can barely afford to feed their kids and heat their homes have no patience for the regressive BBC license fee, and their thuggish collection techniques.
I strongly suspect the BBC’s days as a government supported broadcaster are numbered.
We so need a man like this in Canada!
This would be brilliant, as it costs more and more every other year, and all I get is climate change rubbish!! Bbc radio is good though and I will continue to listen to it..
That BBC TV tax is Kafkaesque.
We on the State Pension were exempted from paying the “licence fee”, payment is now being reinstated.
However, I no longer watch BBC TV, why would I when I have a multiplicity of sources of information and entertainment?
I am applying for exemption, which is available.
This is news that is music to my ears. I have been calling for the privatization of the BBC for years, and the abolition of the TV license fee would be the first step in that direction – the right direction, in my opinion. I hope Boris follows through if he secures a Conservative majority. The BBC is just another propaganda arm of the warmest elites; if they want to spew out some of this kind of nonsense, let them compete for the advertising dollar just like the other TV networks.
Defunding irresponsible environmental scare mongering is one of the best strategies to get back to common sense, and the BBC, CBC, ABC all deserve corrective action. And what about that useless UN? May be Trump can do us all a favour and put them on a strict fiscal diet too.