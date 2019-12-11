Proposed BBC License Fee Abolition Threatens Britain’s State Funded Climate Warriors

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Days before a national election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has done the unthinkable, and threatened the guaranteed income of one of the most brutally coercive and climate partisan state funded broadcasting bodies in the Western world.

Boris to Consider Abolishing BBC Television Tax VICTORIA FRIEDMAN 10 Dec 2019 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has questioned whether taxing everyone who has a television to fund the BBC is justifiable, saying that a new Conservative government would look into scrapping the TV licence fee. Prime Minister Johnson made the comments during a rally in Sunderland on Monday, saying he was “certainly looking at it”. He continued: “You have to ask yourself if that kind of approach to funding a media organisation still makes sense on the long-term given the way other organisations manage to fund themselves?” “The system by funding out of what is effectively a general tax on everybody who has a TV, it bears reflection, let me put it that way. How long can you justify a system whereby everybody who has a TV has to pay to fund a particular set of channels?” he added. "I am certainly looking at it… how long can you justify a system whereby everybody who has a TV has to pay to fund a particular set of channels?"



Boris Johnson is asked whether he would abolish the BBC licence fee, during a Q&A in Tyne and Wearhttps://t.co/BHbg7pnNBm pic.twitter.com/7HuUFAeIx3 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 9, 2019 … Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/12/10/boris-to-consider-abolishing-bbc-television-tax/

I doubt Boris Johnson will actually follow through, promising to consider abolishing the license fee is not a real commitment. If Boris Johnson actually abolished the license fee he would face a significant backlash from rich urban greens, who are well served by the BBC’s partisanship.

But the fact Boris thinks he might win a few votes by threatening the BBC shows how deeply unpopular they have become in some quarters. The internet is bursting at the seams with videos of BBC unpleasantness, like the following video of BBC license fee collectors using police as backup for their debt collection.

People who can barely afford to feed their kids and heat their homes have no patience for the regressive BBC license fee, and their thuggish collection techniques.

I strongly suspect the BBC’s days as a government supported broadcaster are numbered.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

