I’ll be attending this (assuming they let me in, I pissed off some people yesterday, but that’s another story), and hopefully there will be a video of it available later. I expect there will be plenty of outlandish claims, and a plethora of unworkable ideas.
From AGU:
Governor Jerry Brown in Conversation with AGU Scientists: Protecting Earth’s climate for the next 100 years
Wednesday, 11 December, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Moscone North, Hall E, LL
Former California Governor Jerry Brown (and 2016 AGU keynote speaker) helped California become an international leader in climate change policy, establishing the most comprehensive and integrated climate action program in the Western Hemisphere. Governor Brown will join a panel of scientists led by AGU President and glaciologist Robin Bell, to discuss the science and politics of climate change and what needs to be done to protect Earth’s climate for the future.
Mann of course has been promoting it for weeks:
I’ll have notes later. It all depends on how well the hearing assistance device they got me works.
10 thoughts on “The Manntastic climate doom panel at #AGU19”
IF collusion with a foreign adversary happened, THIS is exactly what it would look like. They’re shills for China.
Anthony,
you migth be better off without the hearing assist.
pbh
Just below this WUWT Manntastic AGU post is a WordPress ad:
“Toenail fungus gone if you do this. (Simple!)”
If only we could rid humanity of the CAGW fungus amoumgus so easily.
So, climate science basically a protection racket?
Sounds about right.
“That’s a nice climate ya’ got there.
Be a shame if we had to tell the public how your nation’s emissions are hurting it.”
– UNFCCC
Incompetent arrogance in conversation with ignoramus believer, in a conspiracy against the innocent.
It makes me sick.
But Anthony, why should they let you in if all you’re going to do is find fault with their bogus -oops, I mean Scientific claims?
Naturalist and broadcaster David Bellamy has died aged 86.
After dismissing global warming as “poppycock” he was declared a ‘persona non grata’ by BBC and rest of mass media but he stood by his opinion that there was no proof – apart from computer models – that it was actually happening.
Kudos & RiP
ttps://news.sky.com/story/david-bellamy-naturalist-and-broadcaster-dies-11884072
‘I pissed off some people yesterday’
So did I Anthony – so did I.
Little lower profile, but I make my presence known locally.
The next hundred years? They can’t even predict a relatively simple thing like a volcanic eruption in the next 5 minutes. The hubris is simply breathtaking.