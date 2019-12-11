The Manntastic climate doom panel at #AGU19

I’ll be attending this (assuming they let me in, I pissed off some people yesterday, but that’s another story), and hopefully there will be a video of it available later. I expect there will be plenty of outlandish claims, and a plethora of unworkable ideas.

From AGU:

Governor Jerry Brown in Conversation with AGU Scientists: Protecting Earth’s climate for the next 100 years

Wednesday, 11 December, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Moscone North, Hall E, LL



Former California Governor Jerry Brown (and 2016 AGU keynote speaker) helped California become an international leader in climate change policy, establishing the most comprehensive and integrated climate action program in the Western Hemisphere. Governor Brown will join a panel of scientists led by AGU President and glaciologist Robin Bell, to discuss the science and politics of climate change and what needs to be done to protect Earth’s climate for the future.

Mann of course has been promoting it for weeks:

I’ll have notes later. It all depends on how well the hearing assistance device they got me works.

UPDATE: SEE IT LIVE HERE

registration required….

https://www.agu.org/Fall-Meeting/Pages/AGU-GO/

