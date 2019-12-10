Michael Bloomberg to Reassure COP25 the USA is “still in”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Democrat Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg plans to attend climate talks in Madrid, to reassure globalists that despite 2016, the American people who matter still support UN climate initiatives.

Bloomberg at UN climate talks to push for US action

by Patrick GALEY and Amelie BOTTOLLIER-DEPOIS

Agence-France Presse 10 December 2019

American presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will attend UN climate talks in Madrid Tuesday with the message that the US is “still in” the fight against global warming despite its looming withdrawal from the world’s climate plan.

…

This would put the largest historic emitter on track to meet its current obligations under the 2015 Paris accord, irrespective of Donald Trump’s decision to remove the US from the landmark deal.

Bloomberg will appear alongside Hollywood icon Harrison Ford and United Nations officials at the COP25 talks, currently in their second week.

“Despite Trump backing out of the Paris Agreement, climate progress is happening in the US thanks to bold action from cities, states, & businesses,” he tweeted.

“Tomorrow, I’ll represent the US at #COP25 to deliver our America’s Pledge report showing how far we’ve come.”

…