Michael Bloomberg to Reassure COP25 the USA is “still in”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Democrat Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg plans to attend climate talks in Madrid, to reassure globalists that despite 2016, the American people who matter still support UN climate initiatives.
Bloomberg at UN climate talks to push for US action
by Patrick GALEY and Amelie BOTTOLLIER-DEPOIS
Agence-France Presse 10 December 2019
American presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will attend UN climate talks in Madrid Tuesday with the message that the US is “still in” the fight against global warming despite its looming withdrawal from the world’s climate plan.
This would put the largest historic emitter on track to meet its current obligations under the 2015 Paris accord, irrespective of Donald Trump’s decision to remove the US from the landmark deal.
Bloomberg will appear alongside Hollywood icon Harrison Ford and United Nations officials at the COP25 talks, currently in their second week.
“Despite Trump backing out of the Paris Agreement, climate progress is happening in the US thanks to bold action from cities, states, & businesses,” he tweeted.
“Tomorrow, I’ll represent the US at #COP25 to deliver our America’s Pledge report showing how far we’ve come.”
…Read more: https://au.news.yahoo.com/bloomberg-un-climate-talks-push-us-action-020658377–spt.html
Isn’t the USA lucky to be represented by UN Climate Envoy Michael Bloomberg.
Bloomberg has usurped the power of congress and the executive branch. I don’t think he’s been elected to any federal position.
Narcissist and hypocrite all rolled up in one.
It’s called high treason if I’m not mistaken.
Isn’t this a violation of the Logan Act? Also, according to the article, no additional action is needed as cities and states are making progress on their own?
I’m not a lawyer, but I guess Bloomberg is not in a position to say anything about what USA does officially, so he maybe can’t break the Logan Act by opinionating like this? Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand?
Um… Logan act?
Et tu, Bloomberg? A first-order forcing of Catastrophic Anthropogenic [Political, Economic, Social] Climate Change? Say it ain’t so.
Shouldn’t he have just sent them an email? Really, there’s no need for him to put all that CO2 in the air. Makes one think he doesn’t actually believe in the scam.
“Bloomberg will appear alongside Hollywood icon Harrison Ford”
I hope Ford enjoys his Wagyu burgers while he’s there.
Hey Bloomberg!
Ya you! Shut the fudge up!
You might not like it but Donald Trump is still in charge as the President of the UNITED STATES.
So go back down your hole and continue printing the lies, innuendo, and outright BSfiction your publications are well known for.