At #AGU19 Fall Meeting today

Thanks to the generous donations of WUWT readers, I’m attending the AGU Fall meeting in San Francisco today. I arrived late yesterday due to some travel delays. The meeting runs all week.
The best converter to climate skeptics ever, Michael Mann, is having not one but TWO sessions this week, I hope to attend at least one.
There’s this official keynote address:
https://www.agu.org/Fall-Meeting/Events/AGUgo-U33C
And then there’s this sure to be filled with wailing and gnashing of teeth event. I say that because the biologists seem to get the most emotional about climate and Mann sure knows how to stoke those fires:
Join us for an important and timely panel discussion hosted by the Center for Biological Diversity and The 11th Hour Project on exposing the fossil fuel industry’s shifting tactics to block a just and equitable transition off dirty fossil fuel production.
The conversation will feature renowned climate scientist Mike Mann, community organizer Andres Soto, and investigative journalist and author Antonia Juhasz. The panel will be moderated by climate attorney Kassie Siegel and followed by a mixer with food and drinks.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-climate-denial-exposing-the-fossil-fuel-industrys-latest-tactics-tickets-79997583927
Hopefully, I’ll also find some real science to report on while I’m here.
I found this graphic interesting:
The Children’s Creativity Museum is an appropriate venue for that second event.
heard something about the presidents science adviser saying it was all a scam….and left
I can’t find anything about it on the internet…..has anyone else heard/seen that?
‘Protecting Earth’s climate for the next 100 years’? I thought it was already Too Late!