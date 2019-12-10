At #AGU19 Fall Meeting today

Thanks to the generous donations of WUWT readers, I’m attending the AGU Fall meeting in San Francisco today. I arrived late yesterday due to some travel delays. The meeting runs all week.

The best converter to climate skeptics ever, Michael Mann, is having not one but TWO sessions this week, I hope to attend at least one.

There’s this official keynote address:

https://www.agu.org/Fall-Meeting/Events/AGUgo-U33C

And then there’s this sure to be filled with wailing and gnashing of teeth event. I say that because the biologists seem to get the most emotional about climate and Mann sure knows how to stoke those fires:

Join us for an important and timely panel discussion hosted by the Center for Biological Diversity and The 11th Hour Project on exposing the fossil fuel industry’s shifting tactics to block a just and equitable transition off dirty fossil fuel production.

The conversation will feature renowned climate scientist Mike Mann, community organizer Andres Soto, and investigative journalist and author Antonia Juhasz. The panel will be moderated by climate attorney Kassie Siegel and followed by a mixer with food and drinks.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-climate-denial-exposing-the-fossil-fuel-industrys-latest-tactics-tickets-79997583927

Hopefully, I’ll also find some real science to report on while I’m here.

I found this graphic interesting:

Right now 28,000 scientists are at the #AGU19 conference in San Francisco:How far do they fly to SF&back? 285million km=1.9x Earth-Sun=🌎🛫🌞🛬🌎.That's a big carbon footprint.Why we can't decarbonise @theAGU without virtual participation?White paper: https://t.co/UeUzjWDgHD 1/5 pic.twitter.com/SmFPvUCG1V — Milan Klöwer (@milankloewer) December 10, 2019

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

