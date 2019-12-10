No joke: Russian scientists marked problem Kara Sea polar bear with T-34

Reposted from Polar Bear Science
The media are so gullible. So eager are they for a sympathetic polar bear victim that news outlets everywhere carried a story earlier this week about a Russian polar bear that had ‘T-34’ spray-painted on its side. They took the word of Russian polar bear/walrus consultant to WWF and Netflix, Anatoly Kochnev, that this was some kind of cruel joke that meant an untimely death for the bear. Turns out it was nothing of the kind.
Cruel animal abusers daubed T-34 – the name of an iconic Soviet tank – on a wild polar bear. Daily Mail (2 December 2019).
Polar bear spray-painted with ‘T-34’ baffles Russia wildlife experts BBC (2 December 2019).
Russians spotted a polar bear painted in cryptic graffiti. Scientists are searching for answers National Post (4 December 2019)
A polar bear was spray-painted with graffiti, scientists fear it won’t survive CNN (4 December 2019).
Apparently, the original video of the marked bear was posted on a social media site for Chukotak indigenous people and subsequently posted on Facebook by Sergey Kavry of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), who also contacted local media.
Only five days ago, Kochnov was quoted as saying:
‘Scientists could not do this, it could have been somebody who ‘joked’ like this.
Except scientists did do it.
In a report in the Siberian Times published late today, it appears the bear was causing problems on Novaya Zemlya (where dump bears were a big problem last winter) and was tagged ahead of being driven off:
“The animal was marked with ‘safe paint’ which wears off over two weeks, and moved away to discourage him from coming back.
The bear was sedated and examined, said senior researcher Ilya Mordvintsev.
The check showed that the male predator was well-fed which meant that he would likely not attack.
The mark was made to allow both the locals and experts recognise the beast in case he returned, and to distinguish it from any other polar bear scavenging at the site.
Andrey Umnikov denied T-34 referred to the tank.
The video [that went viral] was filmed approximately a week ago, he specified.”
Poor sad polar bear news flash is over, morphing into an egg-on-the-face moment for WWF and Kochnev.
Habituated dump bears are a wide-spread problem in the Kara Sea, as the photo of a fat bear checking out a container below shows.
‘Polar bears checking on rubbish containers are not rarity. It happened at Beliy island and Vilkitskiy island,’ Andrey Umnikov explained.
Location of Vilkitskiy Island in the Kara Sea (Wikipedia):
20 thoughts on “No joke: Russian scientists marked problem Kara Sea polar bear with T-34”
Reasonable explanation from authenticated source. But I wonder what T-34 signifies. Was there a T-33, 32, 31, etc.???
Yes, it would be good to know the relevance of the T and the 34. They are not just random. perhaps there is a log book of letters and numbers of troublesome creatures. The explanationi is a little unsatisfying.
Tonyb
“Not just random.” “Perhaps there is a log book.” These are not unsatisfying explanations. How about this: “T” refers to a region or population of bears. “34” is a sequential entry. OR… Something completely different. Why the hand wringing?
The jury is still out on polar bear T-2020, whether it will survive or will slaughter those in its pursuit.
? Tag number 34? Or maybe (as the population has grown to dangerous levels) it was the 34th ‘Troublesome’ Bear they’d tagged that day!
Doncha know? The bear served as a walking billboard that advertised a Russian WW2 film.
T-34 best tank of WW2 in some respects.
And the Russians got the Christie suspension system to work better the the US or Uk at the time.
T-34 doesn’t mean “tank”??? Awwww…. and that would have been such a CUTE name for a cuddly critter like that.
Just a question: why aren’t the locals burning their trash instead of just dumping it? Then T-34 and his friends would have nothing to chew on except stray villagers.
Sara, you answered your own question (intentional or accidental?).
This explains the T
https://observers.france24.com/en/20191206-did-russian-pranksters-really-spray-polar-bear-name-russian-tank
That explains more than the T, it explains the 34. They didn’t say but I am guessing what we think is a hyphen is in fact a negative sign so it literally means -0.34 which would be hard to read
That town looks like someone tested a nuke near it…..
Hmmm… T-34 … tank … uh oh! … my mind’s starting to do strange things…
Thomas the tank engine. The meth years.
https://i.imgflip.com/x1104.jpg
“Cruel animal abusers daubed T-34 – the name of an iconic Soviet tank – on a wild polar bear.”
Wild?! I am sure the bear was livid!
Thank-you Planning Engineer for the explanation.
So the ever pompous and hubristic WWF, with their representative saying, “Scientists could not do this, it could have been somebody who ‘joked’ like this.” are just wrong — again.
WWF where emotions always trump science!
T-34 ? It could have been T34, is that not hyphen-abuse?
Not if that is a minus sign for -0.35
Once a bear is hooked on garbage …
http://a100.gov.bc.ca/pub/eirs/viewDocumentDetail.do?fromStatic=true&repository=BDP&documentId=6574
The article is probably more telling about Polar bear experts used by MSM than anything else. Got to get those experts with the right views not the ones who actually know their field.
“Poor sad polar bear news flash is over, morphing into an egg-on-the-face moment for WWF and Kochnev.”
Uh no, that’s not how any of this works. They are already distracted by the next delusional catastrophe and will never even be aware that they were wrong.