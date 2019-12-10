What will Bill and the McKibbenites of 350.org do now? Oh Noes!
From Climate Litigation Watch:
Donor-, Tort Lawyer-Prompted NY AG Climate “Fraud” Suit Crashes, Burns
In its “fraud” pursuit of ExxonMobil as a proxy for the energy industry, and anyone who might dare to oppose the climate agenda again, the New York Attorney General failed to clear the lowest bar ever established for such matters, the Martin Act.
This is what happens when law enforcement launches abusive investigations and prosecution at the behest of donors and the plaintiffs’ tort bar. The nasty story of how all this came about is laid out in documentary form here.
This is not good news for Massachusetts’ AG Maura Healey who leapt in, filing her own suit as the NY AG’s meltdown became apparent, to — one would be forgiven for concluding — avoid filing in the wake of this disaster.
FULL STORY HERE: https://climatelitigationwatch.org/donor-tort-lawyer-prompted-ny-ag-climate-fraud-suit-crashes-burns/
UPDATE:
Here is the court’s opinion:
https://climatelitigationwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/452044-2018-Op-12.10.19.pdf
The sordid history of this abuses, as we knew it in August 2018, is here.
Much more is now known, some of which CLW posted in recent weeks.
Much more is coming.
13 thoughts on “BREAKING: #ExxonKnew lawsuit crashes and burns”
“#ExxonKnew lawsuit crashes and burns”
Top scientists say AGW exacerbated the situation if not totally to blame.
Another fire caused by Global Warming!
Actions need to be taken to prevent this.
Quite to the contrary my opinion is that we should let all of these farcical witch hunts burn on their own pyres as they get hit for court costs.
Well it was good for some political donations and headline placement ad spots.
Moving on to the next show trial waste-o-time.
What is clear is NY’s AG Leticia James should be disbarred from Law practice.
Of course being the first “woman of color” at the NY AG, as she is frequently described by her supporters, will allow her to continue to abuse her office’s powers.
It is how political correctness and using the race card cowers the Liberal media and Legislators from doing their jobs to bring public accountability to office abusers like James (and Obama).
Why doesn’t she sue Hollywood and Al Gore for co2 producing private jet travel, #algoreknew, #hollywoodknew
They are a bunch of swindlers and idiots. Notwithstanding their expensive, elitist educations, the Rockefeller heirs apparently didn’t learn a damn thing.
I hope they rot in hell.
https://climatelitigationwatch.org/player-cards/#cbp=/?html-inline-1530301777133
I consider McKibben to be a modern day Rasputin employing tons of guilt to bamboozle impressionable but vulnerable adolescents.
Middlebury College is complicit. It should be ashamed that it has allowed McKibben to abuse its students.
Thanks for the link – I just downloaded the decision and read the first and last parts. As a resident of New York, I am glad to see this come to such a clear conclusion in favor of the defendant. What a lame case it was, and what a sad commentary on the misdirected mindset of our state’s public officials who should have known better!
Oh dear! How sad, never mind!
So far the WSJ has coverage on the news. Not sure about other media groups because I’m boycotting them from decades back.
And what was the carbon footprint of this show trial?
Does Exxon have grounds to sue for damages? Or at least court costs?
Sometimes, reading reports like these, I have an image of the US where billionaires own the judiciary
and to promote their own interests can, with no conscience at all, ruin the lives of individuals whose only “crime” is to run a business giving goods that people want and providing jobs that people need.
Is this how Americans want the rest of the world to see them, totally in the power of an eco-mafia.