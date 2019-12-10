BREAKING: #ExxonKnew lawsuit crashes and burns

What will Bill and the McKibbenites of 350.org do now? Oh Noes!

From Climate Litigation Watch:

Donor-, Tort Lawyer-Prompted NY AG Climate “Fraud” Suit Crashes, Burns

In its “fraud” pursuit of ExxonMobil as a proxy for the energy industry, and anyone who might dare to oppose the climate agenda again, the New York Attorney General failed to clear the lowest bar ever established for such matters, the Martin Act.

This is what happens when law enforcement launches abusive investigations and prosecution at the behest of donors and the plaintiffs’ tort bar. The nasty story of how all this came about is laid out in documentary form here.

This is not good news for Massachusetts’ AG Maura Healey who leapt in, filing her own suit as the NY AG’s meltdown became apparent, to — one would be forgiven for concluding — avoid filing in the wake of this disaster.

FULL STORY HERE: https://climatelitigationwatch.org/donor-tort-lawyer-prompted-ny-ag-climate-fraud-suit-crashes-burns/

UPDATE:

Here is the court’s opinion:

https://climatelitigationwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/452044-2018-Op-12.10.19.pdf

The sordid history of this abuses, as we knew it in August 2018, is here.

Much more is now known, some of which CLW posted in recent weeks.

Much more is coming.

