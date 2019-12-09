Claim: The Montreal Protocol Saved the Arctic From Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A novel excuse for why RCP 8.5 is running way too hot, yet is still essentially correct, from the “ship of fools” home base, the University of New South Wales.
How saving the ozone layer in 1987 slowed global warming
by Alvin Stone, University of New South Wales
The Montreal Protocol, an international agreement signed in 1987 to stop chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) destroying the ozone layer, now appears to be the first international treaty to successfully slow the rate of global warming.
New research published today in Environmental Research Letters has revealed that thanks to the Protocol, today’s global temperatures are considerably lower. And by mid-century the Earth will be—on average—at least 1°C cooler than it would have been without the agreement. Mitigation is even greater in regions such as the Arctic, where the avoided warming will be as much as 3°C—4°C.
“By mass CFCs are thousands of times more potent a greenhouse gas compared to CO2, so the Montreal Protocol not only saved the ozone layer but it also mitigated a substantial fraction of global warming,” said lead author of the paper Rishav Goyal.
“Remarkably, the Protocol has had a far greater impact on global warming than the Kyoto Agreement, which was specifically designed to reduce greenhouse gases. Action taken as part of the Kyoto Agreement will only reduce temperatures by 0.12°C by the middle of the century—compared to a full 1°C of mitigation from the Montreal Protocol.”
…
Looking ahead, co-author Prof Matthew England said, “The success of the Montreal Protocol demonstrates superbly that international treaties to limit greenhouse gas emissions really do work; they can impact our climate in very favourable ways, and they can help us avoid dangerous levels of climate change.
“Montreal sorted out CFC’s, the next big target has to be zeroing out our emissions of carbon dioxide.”Read more: https://phys.org/news/2019-12-ozone-layer-global.html
The abstract of the study is below.
Reduction in surface climate change achieved by the 1987 Montreal Protocol
Rishav Goyal, Matthew H England, Alex Sen Gupta and Martin Jucker
Published 6 December 2019
The benefits of the 1987 Montreal Protocol in reducing chlorofluorocarbon emissions, repairing the stratospheric ozone hole, shielding incoming UV radiation, reducing the incidence of skin cancer and mitigating negative ecosystem effects are all well documented. Projected future climate impacts have also been described, mainly focused on a reduced impact of the mid-latitude jet as the ozone hole gradually repairs. However, there is little appreciation of the surface warming that has been avoided as a result of the Montreal Protocol, despite CFCs being potent greenhouse gases. Instead, the issue of ozone depletion and climate change are often thought of as two distinct problems, even though both ozone and CFCs impact Earth’s radiation budget. Here we show that a substantial amount of warming has been avoided because of the Montreal Protocol, even after factoring in the surface cooling associated with stratospheric ozone depletion. As of today, as much as 1.1 °C warming has been avoided over parts of the Arctic. Future climate benefits are even stronger, with 3 °C–4 °C Arctic warming and ~1 °C global average warming avoided by 2050; corresponding to a ~25% mitigation of global warming. The Montreal Protocol has thus not only been a major success in repairing the stratospheric ozone hole, it has also achieved substantial mitigation of anthropogenic climate change both today and into the future.Read more: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ab4874
In the body of the study the authors describe how their study is based on RCP 8.5.
… The main comparison evaluated in our study is between the No Protocol and RCP8.5 simulations, to give an estimate of the overall surface warming mitigation achieved by the Montreal Protocol. …
What do you think of this attempt to rehabilitate RCP 8.5?
Update (EW): Included an explanation of the reference to RCP 8.5
13 thoughts on “Claim: The Montreal Protocol Saved the Arctic From Global Warming”
So – the author’s conclusion is that increasing to ozone layer (mostly in the Southern hemisphere) changed the amount of energy reaching the earth’s surface enough to actually change the average temp. in the Northern hemisphere by a full degree!
Amazing imagination – and he gets some people to believe it!!
There’s very little energy in the UV portion of the spectra.
For about 15 years, Matt England denied that there had been any pause in cooling for the 18 years or so that it had been occurring.
Then, he finally published a paper wherein he blamed the pause in cooling (that he previously maintained wasn’t there) on changes to the seasonal SE trade winds (caused of course by climate change).
Back in the wild west days they called such perfidy “snake oil”
This isn’t science, it’s hacking. What they did was to mess around with a climate model. A clever teenager could do that.
Two-fer.
They are claiming two amazing things. First: international climate treaties work, in general. Second: we now have an explanation for the warming we have failed to see: it was our other do-gooder effort over there that caused us to have less of a catastrophe. Wow! Dodged a bullet!
So, here is where they go. 1. “We have milked all we can from CFC regulation; CO2 is still a problem – the world is still sure to end by catastrophe in the next 12 years, +/- 20 years.”
2. “We are now more sure than evar of the solution: global reduction treaty.”
So, they get to both have CO2 cause warming, and avoid the pain of having that theory falsified by existing data for the recent decade or more that we all have been paying attention. And, they get to be in charge of budgeting energy expenditure for each country on the planet – which is tantamount to controlling the dial on the economy of each country.
How can a science community just sit there and lend any of what’s left of their diminishing credibility to RCP 8.5? It’s going to be VERY difficult to stretch the data enough to “FIX” 8.5.
I cannot believe that the Mainstream Press continues to have any consumers. The growing list of Nightly lying propaganda “NEWS” and really really bad Climate predictions has got to be reaching Chicken Little status by now. They lied every night for 2 years about the Trump “Russian Hoax” (which never made a lick of sense).
Science and the Media should be a laughing stock by now. Many do scoff. Promoting the unsupportable RCP 8.5 should only help.
The Trump Impeachment fraud is linked to the Climate Fraud. The fraudsters have invested a ton of political capital in the Climate Trojan Horse. Trump stands in the way of their BIG Climate Hoax….which is all we get from the Left…hoax after hoax after hoax. No truth in any of it.
They will say anything that keeps their agenda running.
The collapse of Western Civilisation is accelerating just when it’s achievements are at their greatest.
The ozone hole was largest when the sun was active and has recovered now that the sun is quieter.
Sometimes the obvious explanation really is true.
Success. Did all we can do. Time to close up shop and go home.
The hole in the ozone layer scare was a practice run to see if humans were gullible enough to fall for (yet another) climate catastrophe scare. Alas, humans have once again clearly demonstrated that they are more like dung beetles, able to swallow endless buckets of bovine excrement.
The “hole” was something extremely difficult for almost anyone to actually measure and would have been shouted down anyway if anyone called it out for the BS it probably was. By saying-look, we fixed it, they are setting up us gullible humans in to surrendering our hard won wealth and freedoms to these liars. Alas, humans keep falling prey to climate type scams. This one, which has the potential to create a one world tyranny would be the biggest scam in history.
Incredible, the pulsing polar holes of the ozone are still regarded as evidence of its depletion from human activity and remains one of the chapters in the man-made global warming scary narrative nonsense.
We all know some industrial compounds (chlorofluorocarbons or CFC’s) chemically react with the O3 molecule of the ozone layer of the stratosphere thus “depleting” it. But there are other explanations.
The ozone layer is relatively thin (at 1 atm it would be less than 1/8 of an inch thick) and in a constant state of replenishment as well as depletion. 12 to 25 miles up high energy UV splits the O2 molecule into two atomic O1 molecules that then combine with O2 to form the unstable, temporary O3 ozone molecule which absorbs low energy UV. It is now understood, or should be understood the main reasons for the changing polar ozone hole sizes are natural and include the seasonal lack of light, the atmospheric fluid dynamics of the polar vortices, fluctuations with naturally occurring nitrous oxide and most importantly, the solar variances in UV radiation.
Nature dominates, there never was, nor will there ever be an ozone hole problem. Mankind does have its problems, namely the threat of nuclear weapons and the issue of human equity. Other than that we are well on our way to an incredibly successful future.
Hmm.. the whole push to approve the Montreal Protocols was to stop the coming ice age.. the ozone hole was supposedly letting all the heat escape.
Now we are to believe that it was a push to slow global warming… this is something straight out of 1984
Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”
― George Orwell, 1984
War is peace.
Freedom is slavery.
Ignorance is strength.”
― George Orwell, 1984
“How saving the ozone layer in 1987 slowed global warming”
And how the ozone layer did not need saving.
The UN methodology: 1. Declare a fake crisis, 2. Implement a fake cure, 3. Declare the fake crisis solved and the fake patient “saved”.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/03/12/ozone1966-2015/
Since the global warming models are thought to be infallible then why did they just need to come up with a new control knob. Did they not know that CFC was one of the variables needed by their models?