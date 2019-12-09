Volcanic Eruption in New Zealand, 20 Injured, 5 Dead, Many Unaccounted

White Island, New Zealand. By James Shook, CC BY 2.5, Link

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A large volcano has erupted in New Zealand, causing 20 injuries and at least 5 deaths. Some people remain unaccounted for. At least one US tourist was in the vicinity. The eruption occurred at White Island, part of the Taupo Volcanic Zone, which includes the Taupo Supervolcano.

Up to 20 people are injured with some fighting for life after a volcano erupts off the New Zealand coast – as terrifying video shows the moment it exploded in front of tour boat passengers and ash-covered survivor is seen receiving treatment White Island, 48km from the Bay of Plenty region, began erupting about 2.15pm

Thick, white plumes of smoke are filling the sky around the New Zealand island

Up to 20 people are believed to be injured, while others aren’t accounted for

Ovation of the Seas passengers are believed to be some of the people on island By BRITTANY CHAIN FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA PUBLISHED: 12:38 AEDT, 9 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 AEDT, 9 December 2019 Up to 20 tourists have been injured – some critically – after a huge volcano erupted off the coast of New Zealand while they were climbing inside its crater. Dramatic footage of the eruption, which happened at Whakaari/White Island, just off New Zealand’s coastline, at about 2.15pm local time on Monday, shows huge plumes of smoke and debris being blasted kilometres into the sky. A group of tourists were pictured deep inside the crater just moments before the blast while others heading on a boat to the island were rushed inside as thick, grey smoked billowed towards them. A man with an American accent could be heard saying in the clip: ‘We’ve got to get out of here’. … Read more (includes videos): https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7770695/Volcano-erupts-coast-New-Zealand.html

Let us hope everyone who survived this eruption recovers from their injuries, and the unaccounted people are found safe and alive.

The eruption at White Island seems fairly small, so far only one fatality reported. People who were actually inside the caldera when the volcano erupted appear to have survived.

But the Taupo Volcano Zone is one of the most active regions in the world. Although the peak which erupted only rises 1053ft above sea level, the bulk of the volcano is submerged beneath the waters; White Island rises 5,249 ft above the nearby sea floor.

No doubt volcanologists are busy assessing the implications of this latest disturbance.

The Guardian is providing live updates.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

