“World War Zero” – John Kerry’s Great Climate Change Mobilization

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
John Kerry has formed a group which demands a military style mobilization of global resources to combat climate change. But in a novel twist, Kerry has explicitly dismissed the idea of his new coalition developing a plan of action.
John Kerry Launches Star-Studded Climate Coalition
By Lisa Friedman
Nov. 30, 2019, 12:29 p.m. ET
WASHINGTON — John Kerry, the former senator and secretary of state, has formed a new bipartisan coalition of world leaders, military brass and Hollywood celebrities to push for public action to combat climate change.
The name, World War Zero, is supposed to evoke both the national security threat posed by the earth’s warming and the type of wartime mobilization that Mr. Kerry argued would be needed to stop the rise in carbon emissions before 2050. The star-studded group is supposed to win over those skeptical of the policies that would be needed to accomplish that.
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are part of the effort. Moderate Republican lawmakers like Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California, and John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio, are on the list. Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting and Ashton Kutcher round out the roster of more than 60 founding members. Their goal is to hold more than 10 million “climate conversations” in the coming year with Americans across the political spectrum.
Mr. Kerry said while individual members might personally promote specific climate policy proposals, like a tax on carbon dioxide pollution, or the Green New Deal, the coalition is not aimed at promoting any particular plan.
“We’re not going to be divided going down a rabbit hole for one plan or another,” he said.
Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/30/climate/john-kerry-climate-change.html
They want massive mobilization but have no agreed plan, they outright refuse to attempt to develop a plan for deploying all these resources they want to mobilize. What could possibly go wrong?
10 thoughts on ““World War Zero” – John Kerry’s Great Climate Change Mobilization”
Headline:
World War Zero — John Kerry channels his IQ.
I thought he was Viet Nam War Zero?
So confusing.
Just an observation from a nobody like me –
Do-gooders don’t do what NEEDS to be done, they just do what makes THEM feel good.
They just want to mobilize taxpayers but do not want to waste money in futile actions :
– they want to keep it all to buy new private jets and mega-yachts.
Clever.
“Their goal is to hold more than 10 million “climate conversations” in the coming year with Americans across the political spectrum.”
Translation, they are going to develop another echo chamber to reaffirm their beliefs while ostracizing, denigrating and dehumanizing anyone that disagrees with them.
Yet, down the rabbit-hole he goes.
I actually worked with Kerry back in the 80’s. Ranked right up there with low intelligence and high ego. I also worked with Gore. Two peas in a pod, so to speak.
So Kerry is Gunboating us again?
How many purple hearts will he put in for this time?
Correction; Swiftboating us?
To me it’s not a stretch to move from “a group which demands a military style mobilization…” to an actual military style mobilization by a government to enforce climate actions against the wishes of the majority of the population.
People like John Kerry and his fellow political travelers are dangerous. Elect them at your peril.