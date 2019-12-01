Headed to COP25 climate conference

I am headed over to COP25 in Madrid. I’ll be making reports as I can and posting reports of others who are there with Heartland.

This is my first ever conference…it will be interesting to see the alramism and largesse in action.

There will be a live stream video on Tuesday and I’ll post details links as soon as I can.

More later -Anthony

