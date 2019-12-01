Headed to COP25 climate conference

/ 31 mins ago December 1, 2019

I am headed over to COP25 in Madrid. I’ll be making reports as I can and posting reports of others who are there with Heartland.

This is my first ever conference…it will be interesting to see the alramism and largesse in action.

There will be a live stream video on Tuesday and I’ll post details links as soon as I can.

More later -Anthony

3 thoughts on “Headed to COP25 climate conference

  1. Hi Anthony,

    Here are the events I will be speaking at:

    Tuesday 3rd Dec
    15.00- 16.30. Room 6 What if we miss the target? Africa, South America and South Asia beyond 1.5°C.

    Weds 4th Dec
    1000-1115 – UK Pavilion – How is the UK building the evidence for a climate resilient future?

    Friday 6th Dec
    1430-1545 – UK Pavilion – What are the key climate ‘tipping points’ and how can we avoid them?

    Come and say hello!

    Richard

    Reply

