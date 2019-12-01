Delingpole: Greta the Teenage Climate Puppet Goes Full Marxist

From Breitbart

James Delingpole 29 Nov 2019

Greta Thunberg the teenage Climate Puppet has gone full Marxist.

In her latest public statement, she says that the ‘climate crisis is not just about the environment’:

It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will. Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression have created and fueled it. We need to dismantle them all.

Greta the Climate Puppet goes full-Marxist: "After all, the climate crisis is not just about the environment. It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will. Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression have created and fueled it." https://t.co/mffeq9eAKP — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) November 29, 2019

To anyone familiar with the workings of the green movement, Greta’s statement will come as no surprise whatsoever.

That’s why I called my book on the subject Watermelons.

Environmentalists are often green on the outside, red on the inside. Their movement is essentially a global socialistic redistribution exercise hiding behind a mask of green righteousness.

Meanwhile, the consequences of little Greta’s hissy fits are being felt across Europe and hitting ordinary people hard.

In Germany the car industry is ailing badly:

Daimler, the German company that makes Mercedes-Benz cars, will slash at least 10,000 jobs worldwide in a major cost-cutting drive to help finance the switch to electric cars. “The total number worldwide will be in the five-digits,” said personnel chief Wilfried Porth. More than 1,000 managers stand to lose their jobs.

As it is also in the UK:

Production this year is down by 14 per cent on the same period in 2018. The only month to rise was August, when output was artificially raised because many plants were shut in the same month a year earlier. “Yet another month of falling car production makes these extremely worrying times for the sector,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

Germany’s electricity prices have rocketed to their highest ever:

More than 340,000 German households had their electricity turned off last year because they couldn’t pay their electricity bills. A mother is sitting with her son in her darkened apartment in Hanover (Source: DPA) While wholesale electricity prices in Germany have increased by about 13 percent in 2019, taxes and levies on electricity have reached their highest level ever and will cost German families and consumers a staggering 44 billion euros in 2020.

And yet again the latest UN Climate Summit – COP25 – which Greta Thunberg is attending is destined to be a damp squib, with lots of scaremongering talk and little concerted action.

Any carbon dioxide emissions cuts it agrees on will be more than offset by the growth of Chinese industry.

Full article here.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

