News Brief by Kip Hansen — 30 November 2019
A recent study in Oceanography, the Official Magazine of The Oceanography Society, titled “Atlantic warming since the Little Ice Age” [.pdf here], is interesting in its entirety, with an Abstract as follows:
“Radiocarbon observations suggest that the deep Atlantic Ocean takes up to several centuries to fully respond to changes at the sea surface. Thus, the ocean’s memory is longer than the modern instrumental period of oceanography, and the determination of modern warming of the subsurface Atlantic requires information from paleoceanographic data sets. In particular, paleoceanographic proxy data compiled by the Ocean2k project indicate that there was a global cooling from the Medieval Warm Period to the Little Ice Age over the years 900−1800, followed by modern warming that began around 1850. An ocean simulation that is forced by a combined instrumental-proxy reconstruction of surface temperatures over the last 2,000 years shows that the deep Atlantic continues to cool even after the surface starts warming. As a consequence of the multicentury surface climate history, the ocean simulation suggests that the deep Atlantic doesn’t take up as much heat during the modern warming era as the case where the ocean was in equilibrium at 1750. Both historical hydrographic observations and proxy records of the subsurface Atlantic are needed to determine whether the effects of the Little Ice Age did indeed persist well after the surface climate had already shifted to warmer conditions.”
Those interested in the relationships between deep Atlantic Ocean water temperature, surface Atlantic water temperature, and possible effect on climate — and, of course, effects of atmospheric climate on deep Atlantic Ocean temperature and the ocean’s heat uptake and release — should read the whole paper.
Of particular interest for today’s Climate Debate are these three graphs — the first two of which are simply copied from the paper itself, including their captions:
This first graph shows the Ocean2K reconstruction of global surface temperatures (anomaly with baseline 15 CE — broad black trace) and on the right-hand side, various modern regional Atlantic Ocean surface water temperatures.
The second graph:
This is the view we are accustomed to seeing in the Climate Debate — the global surface temperature anomaly (some baseline — in this case 15 CE) with a starting point around 1850 (some start a bit later, 1890). Note that it is “Identical to Figure 1, but restricted to the years 1850−2015.” The starting point is picked to represent “the start of the Modern Industrial Era”.
Now an annotated version of the second graph:
Here we have the second graph 1850-2015, with the global Average Surface Temperature anomaly (again — baseline 15 CE) but I have dropped in a smaller window, on the left, bringing forward the Roman Warm Period and the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) — the years 100-800 CE (same scale) — to illustrate the difference between the peak Global Average Surface Temperature (GAST) of the Medieval Warm Period to the most current GAST on the graph (2015).
This exposes the ubiquitous trick of the Climate Debate, in which Global Temperatures are [almost] always shown only from the depths of the Little Ice Age (clearly marked on the first graph by Gebbie), resulting in images similar to Gebbie’s Figure 2 — despite the fact that most 2 millennia reconstructions clearly show the Roman and Medieval Warm Periods as generally in the same range as the Modern Warm Period. Given the acknowledged range of error in any temperature reconstruction and in modern estimates of global surface temperatures (today, in absolute temperatrures, around +/- 0.5ºC or a range of 1ºC) — there may be little, if any, significant-to-the-global-environment difference between the two periods.
The Medieval Warm period did not result in a “Climate Catastrophe” and the [iffy] little additional 0.2°C seen today is very unlikely to spark a modern Climate Catastrophe either.
Author’s Comment:
A great deal of the polarization in the Climate Debate is based on this little trick of data presentation — using a starting date known to represent a low point in some data set of a measurement which the author wishes to show has increased to a present high. Failure to show the full context of the data is a type of data falsification.
Kudos to Geoffrey Gebbie for including both graphs in his paper.
14 thoughts on “Three Graphs”
Change the Y axis scale to -3C to +3C and it becomes almost a flat line. For visuals it is all about how the data is presented. The temperature anomaly maps are the best. You can put the bright reds, oranges to show the positives and pale blues to show the negatives and where do your eyes focus?
Also pay attention to what each color represents. It easy to make +1C look much more menacing and expansive than -1C just by color selection. I saw an instance where the colors were reversed (reds showing colder, blue showing warmer). The two maps side by side where completely different to the eye although they showed the same data.
rbabcock ==> Yes, there are many many ways to bias the visual presentation of data. The use of colors, red, to depict the “danger” of slightly warmer temperatures, or the use of deep blues to make slight cooling appear dangerously cold.
There are very good books on visual presentation — and a lot of clever propagandists well trained in the topic. (It’s not just in CliSci either — every science field has their share — and politics of course).
Interactive map of 1200+ studies showing Medieval Warm Period was global in scope
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1akI_yGSUlO_qEvrmrIYv9kHknq4&ll=15.562898525710124%2C25.80380556269847&z=2
icisil ==> Thanks for the link — very interesting.
Odd that there are only two (2) data points in the entire United States. I would have thought that the issue would have been well studied here….
“Given the acknowledged range of error in any temperature reconstruction and in modern estimates of global surface temperatures (today, in absolute temperatrures, around +/- 0.5ºC or a range of 1ºC)…”
Since many of the surface stations may be giving higher readings than they should due to UHI and siting problems, shouldn’t that really be something along the lines of + 0.5C / -0.7C or maybe more? I have a problem believing the error is the same in both directions, but maybe that is just me?
JohnWho ==> The figure “+/- 0.5°C” is quoted from Gavin Schmidt. It is the norm to state a range of possible error this way. Some disciplines use error bars in which the error range is shown by whiskers above and below the mean, with the mean not being necessarily centered (common in medical studies).
An example here.
Whatever caused the fall from the Medieval Warm Period and the rise out of the Little Ice Age had nothing to do with our insignificant power to add or detract. Further, the rise began before CO2’s rise, which means it is not the cause and, indeed, is consistent with previous records.
Scissor ==> I tend to agree — though increasing anthropogenic CO2 may be helping raise temperatures a bit in the present. See my two-part series here and here.
I do think that as the planet warms up to a near Earth-like average temperature, certain aspects of regional and local climates will gradually change.
Does this confirm my finding that it is globally cooling?
HenryP ==> If the 2 millenia reconsrtuction is accurate — there was a thousand years (plus) of gradual cooling from around 600 CE to 1750 CE, but, thankfully, things have warmed up a bit in the last century and a half.
hmmmm…a happy fingers day. Should be “If the 2 millennia reconstruction is accurate…”
The lag suggests that the stabilisation time scale, that is the time it takes to attain a dynamic equilibrium if everything remains the same as it is now, is of the order of centuries. Yet the turnover time for the major ocean currents (their extent/speed) is of the order of years. Why this discrepancy? Are the currents deep down some kind of river with little heat exchange with the rest of the waters they find themselves in? If so, why?
I had a physics professor who required us to plot data on a graph scaled to zero. This helped us understand the actual magnitude of what we were looking at and understand signal versus noise a little. While this might not be appropriate in plotting past surface and ocean temperature data and reconstructions, perhaps we could plot the trend against daily and seasonal variability to help people understand how small the changes are that are being derived from the data versus natural variation. It’s a bit like finding gravity waves when the signal is much smaller than the noise.
Much of the expected warming is not due to CO2, but feedbacks. Feedbacks are a function of temperature, so they would operate irrespective of CO2 level. The question then is, why didn’t feedbacks continue to warm the planet during the MWP, or at any other time in geologic history, for that matter.