E. coli bacteria engineered to eat carbon dioxide

Feat could turn bacteria into biological factories for energy and even food.
The bacterium Escherichia coli has been engineered to grow by consuming carbon dioxide.Credit: Steve Gschmeissner/SPL
E. coli is on a diet. Researchers have created a strain of the lab workhorse bacterium — full name Escherichia coli — that grows by consuming carbon dioxide instead of sugars or other organic molecules.
The achievement is a milestone, say scientists, because it drastically alters the inner workings of one of biology’s most popular model organisms. And in the future, CO2-eating E. coli could be used to make organic carbon molecules that could be used as biofuels or to produce food. Products made in this way would have lower emissions compared with conventional production methods, and could potentially remove the gas from the air. The work is published in Cell1 on 27 November.
“It’s like a metabolic heart transplantation,” says Tobias Erb, a biochemist and synthetic biologist at the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology in Marburg, Germany, who wasn’t involved in the study.
Plants and photosynthetic cyanobacteria — aquatic microbes that produce oxygen — use the energy from light to transform, or fix, CO2 into the carbon-containing building blocks of life, including DNA, proteins and fats. But these organisms can be hard to genetically modify, which has slowed efforts to turn them into biological factories.
By contrast, E. coli is relatively easy to engineer, and its fast growth means that changes can be quickly tested and tweaked to optimize genetic alterations. But the bacterium prefers to grow on sugars such as glucose — and instead of consuming CO2, it emits the gas as waste.
Ron Milo, a systems biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, and his team have spent the past decade overhauling E. coli’s diet. In 2016, they created2 a strain that consumed CO2, but the compound accounted for only a fraction of the organism’s carbon intake — the rest was an organic compound that the bacteria were fed, called pyruvate.
Full proof of concept paper here.
Plants already “eat” carbon dioxide. What’s the big deal? Why would anyone want to retrain the bacteria that live in guts to compete with plants?
Insanity, caused by groupthink.
Can shrinkololgical scientists train some bug to “eat” insanity, thereby reducing the ravages of groupthink? It could work like introducing the myxomatosis virus into Australia to control the plague of invasive European rabbits.
Shrinks could find something more constructive to do than doping schoolboys into submission with Ritalin for the alleged sin of “hyperactivity” (AKA getting bored in school).
Whaddaya think? Or would it just be replacing one strain of meddlesome mad scientists with another?
Interesting, but there is already an organism that eats CO2 and turns it to food and fuel. It is called a plant.
Cyano bacteria have been doing this for billions of years and green plants thrive on CO2 so why the fuss?
The fuss is that if it got out of hand and ate too much CO2 we might end up with not enough CO2 to sustain plant life.
Alarmist? Me?
and we have enough serious issues with E coli already
cross some AB resistant genes via nature into that lab version..and remember we as well as animals are also Carbon based life forms
utterly stupid”science” yet again
the amount of time money and lifetime that could be better spent working on real problems over crap like this gets me angry
and if its Israel you in the ussa mostly paid for it anyway with the massive handouts they get from you.
Wonderful, large scale of this could maybe soon save the Earth from all these terrible green plants./SARC
What is the danger that, given the relative and undoubtedly increasing abundance of atmospheric CO2, this particular super-E-coli strain goes into apocalyptic logarithmic runaway mode (or should that be “tipping point”?), gobbles up all the remaining CO2 causing widespread irreversible famine and death to all living things, then in turn also promptly dies off as quickly as it arrived as it has no food left? So, (1) have I been reading too much cataclysmic claptrap, or (2) would it not be better to simply leave well enough alone?
I was going to write a dystopia with this: genetically engineered bacteria that remove CO2 permanently. It goes horribly right.
(Lymestone or something. Orwell never explained how his telescreens work.)
Ms. Widmann:
Your dystopian idea resembles the premise of Kurt Vonnegut’s book, “The Cat’s Cradle, where a discovery called Ice Nine suddenly froze all the oceans on earth by changing the polarity of the water molecule.
I say, “Go for it!” It’s about time someone dealt these meddlesome do-gooders a comeuppance.
This sounds like a plot for an old Bond movie. Dr Evil threatens to release the lab altered E Coli into the environment if the world leaders do not bow down to him!
This is what happens when you intentionally dumb down the population. Obviously they have been so indoctrinated with the impending “crisis” of CO2, our “CO2pocalypse” that they don’t have the bandwidth to grasp the Law of Unintended Consequences. Or these people have lost their effing minds and One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest.
Mr. Powers:
All your above explanations are plausible. I’m an Occam’s Razor guy who leans towards the idea that the simplest explanation is the most likely. In this case, that “people have lost their effing minds.”
There’s a swell book on the subject written in 1841, about the historic frequency of mass insanity, with oodles of examples. It’s titled, “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.”
Unfortunately the principles still apply, and examples still abound.
not with a bang, but a whimper
I wonder how much funding this waste of time cost?
Will continue to cost..
Why, oh why do we interfere with nature and think we know best. The world is awash with our “Help” that has become a disaster.
Charles R, ….. great question.
And just a day or so ago I was pondering the same question about a mutated Chlorophyceae (green algae).
What do you think, to wit: