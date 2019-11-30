Climate change is making horses fat as it’s causing an abundance of grass to grow, top vet warns
29 November 2019 • 4:39pm
Gillies Moffat, director of a veterinary centre in Hythe, Hampshire, said the wetter and warmer climate has meant the animal’s staple food has grown more rapidly than in the past.
Horses should be moved into bare paddocks, vets have said, because an abundance of grass caused by climate change is making them fat.
The vet warned a “significant” percentage of horses he treats are overweight because of a range of modern “socioeconomic pressures” including climate change.
It comes after the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) found in a study of 792 horses last year that 31 per cent were overweight, with vets citing a lack of facilities such as stables and bare paddocks (48 per cent) as reasons.
Their report’s top recommendation to reducing their animal’s weight was keeping horses in bare paddocks and giving them a weighted food diet.
Mr Moffat believes as a result of the pressures horse owners are struggling to control their animals’ weight, leading to a number of painful physical conditions.
He said: “A significant percentage of the horses we see are overweight. It is partly a reflection on socioeconomic pressures.
“Owners are working longer hours so find regularly exercising their horses hard to do.
“Also, the term ‘good show condition’ has historically and subconsciously implied a more ’rounded’ horse rather than a fit well muscled horse.
“Warmer and wetter climates also mean greater grass availability.
10 thoughts on “Climate change is making horses fat”
Horse schist!
Last year, when we had a dry June and July (due to climate change) the complaint was that we didn’t have enough grass, crops were decimated etc.
When you consider that the Telegraph is about as sensible as a British newspaper gets on climate change, but they still publish this load of manure, it tells you just how abysmally low the rest of the British media have fallen on this subject.
At least they’re starting to acknowledge that CO2 is actually greening the world!
Meanwhile farmers constantly complaining that conditions are bad for cereal crops.
” wetter and warmer climate”
Odd that they omit the elephant in the room. CO2 makes grasses grow better.
Well, keep them out of an alfalfa or pure clover field for sure, or they will founder and that has always been the case. Horses are fatter these days because the most of them aren’t used anymore much, except maybe some get ridden on weekends and no one uses draft horses much anymore. And people look after animals much better than they did in years gone by, feeding them grain when they aren’t burning off those high calories. Nobody from the animal rights movement will report a fat horse but they sure will report a skinny one. It is a good thing that the grass is growing better due to CO2, as are the forests of the world and everything else on the good Earth. The biosphere is reaching an optimum and the alarmists are calling it an emergency. I don’t think they know what a climate emergency is, which is usually a cold spell where things don’t grow as well.
The article seems like a reasonable reminder to horse owners that they should monitor their horse’s diet and exercise to help maintain animal health. That rainfall from “extremely wet days” has increased somewhat over the past 60 years shouldn’t be a big deal. It means you’ll probably have to cut the grass more often as part of routine paddock maintenance. But I guess wedging “climate change” into any written work is almost required now to attract attention.
Fat horses are good — they make a fat rider look slimmer in comparison!
Unfortunately I lost a tooth, can’t be an other reason than climate change, damned !
😀
I had a lateral incisor (#11) chip the other day, guess climate change is worse where you are. 😉
Higher sugar grass makes horses hotter and more muscular if they are allowed to run and play, from my experience (I presently own 3 quarter horses and 2 donkeys).
If I have any more grass from global warming, I can’t identify it. The growing seasons here around the Mississippi/Illinois confluence haven’t really changed that much since when I became a teenager in the ’60s. This year was about the shortest grass and Alfalfa hay season in recent memory. (You keep close track of those things when it determines the price of your hay.)
As when my grandfathers had pleasure horses, you must always guard against founder by pasturing at the proper times and duration, especially in the spring. Donkeys are especially prone to obesity and foundering so they should spend most of their time on dry lot.