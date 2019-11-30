Geothermal Energy: The Great COP25 Climate Surprise?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
For a long time Geothermal energy has been an expensive joke, even for people who claim solar and wind power is viable. History is littered with Geothermal projects which failed to live up to their early promise, such as the Tim Flannery inspired Cooper Basin project, which obliterated at least $90 million in government grant money before the project was abandoned.
But there are some hints that COP25 might include an attempt to breath new government money into this failed renewable energy technology.
From Chile, posted in April this year;
Chile and the role of Geothermal – preparing for the COP25 climate talks
Alexander Richter 30 Apr 2019
Diego Morata, Director of the Center of Excellence in Geothermal Energy of the Andes of Chile (CEGA), highlights the potential role of geothermal in the goal of cleaning the energy matrix of fossil fuels and the opportunity presented in the COP 25 climate talks to be hosted in Santiago de Chile, December 2-13, 2019.
In December 2019, Chile will be hosting the COP25 climate talks in Santiago. This provides a unique opportunity for the country and the geothermal sector to highlight the role it could play in the future energy mix of Chile.
Diego Morata, Director of the Center of Excellence in Geothermal Energy of the Andes of Chile, presents an interesting analysis about the role of geothermal in the goal of cleaning the energy matrix of fossil fuels Chile and the opportunity presented in the Convention United Nations Framework on Climate Change No. 25, which will be held in Santiago de Chile from December 2 to 13, 2019 (see the government communication in this link)
We share a copy of what was raised by Diego Morata in a column published in the newspaper El Mostrador, and was published by our sister publication, PiensaGeotermia.
“There is a big difference between stopping a change and curbing a disaster. The first can afford long solution times, the second requires decisive actions. During the last session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), the most powerful and mediatic statement warned us of the urgency: “You only talk about going ahead with the same bad ideas that got us into this mess , even when the only sensible thing they can do is put on the emergency brake “, the speech came from a teenage activist, the Swedish Greta Thumberg, and her photos and words are the memories that last the most today, not only because of the novelty of the interlocutor, but because their declarations shine an awkward truth: that the authorities still do not manage to take concrete agreements to reduce the increase of the temperature of the planet. What can Chile contribute to this scenario full of wilful declarations and little action now that we will host the next COP in December?
During the next COP 25 we will be the focus of global attention on climate change. What are we going to tell Greta? It is postulated that an increase of 2ºC in the temperature of the planet could bring serious consequences (irreversible?) For humanity. Climate change is a scientifically proven reality, the temperature of the Earth has been increasing progressively, and a large part of the scientific community accepts that we have entered the Anthropocene, a new geological time where the effect of man in Earth’s climate These are the times in which Greta will grow up, who reminds us that “you say that you love your children, but they are robbing you of your future”.
Given this pessimistic scenario, Chile has good news to contribute. Our country has been recognized internationally as an example in the promotion and development of renewable energies, the development of solar energy positions it as the third national energy source. We must applaud this fact and continue on that path, deeper, deeper, underground. As well as the Sun, we are fortunate to have another inexhaustible renewable energy under our feet, geothermal energy, which would allow us to free our matrix of fossil fuels. We have already demonstrated as a country that geothermal electricity can be generated. ”Source: statement sent via email by Diego Morata for publication via PiensaGeotermia – the Spanish language platform of ThinkGeoEnergy
http://www.thinkgeoenergy.com/chile-and-the-role-of-geothermal-preparing-for-the-cop25-climate-talks/
The allure of Geothermal energy is a promise of relief from the fatal intermittency which plagues wind and solar. All it would take is a magical breakthrough to make geothermal economically viable – and a claimed breakthrough has miraculously appeared, just in time for COP25.
Tech Breakthrough Could Spark A Geothermal Energy Boom
PUBLISHER Oilprice.com PUBLISHED NOV 20, 2019 8:39AM EST
Geothermal energy is often billed as one of “the cleanest energy sources” –and with good reason. It’s carbon-free, renewable, and efficient. Even those stoic anti-hyperbolists over at the United States Department of Energy sing its praises, saying, “this vital, clean energy resource supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases — all while requiring a small environmental footprint to develop.”
While geothermal is one of the superheroes of clean energy production, however, it still has a lot of room for improvement. First and foremost, it needs to be massively scaled up in order to have any real environmental impact or significant market share compared to where it stands now, a speck in the giant shadow of fossil fuels. What’s more, there are significant barriers and high costs to the initial phases of exploration and infrastructure.
…
Luckily, there has recently been an important breakthrough in the field of geothermal energy exploration and finding those geothermal hotspots (so to speak) thanks to a team of research scientists from the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, based in Potsdam. The scientists’ findings, published this month in a Scientific Reports journal article titled “Geothermal sweetspots identified in a volcanic lake integrating bathymetry and fluid chemistry,” have solved the issue of finding underwater drilling sites by identifying a method that allows the mapping of submerged geological structures in order to determine inflow information essential for developing geothermal energy production.
…Read more: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/tech-breakthrough-could-spark-a-geothermal-energy-boom-2019-11-20
If entrepreneurs and their backers want to defy the odds, take risks, and reap rewards if their investments pay off, I don’t think any of us have a problem with that.
But if I am right, I have a funny feeling the COP25 organizers will be seeking lots of government support for their revolutionary idea. Green energy projects all seem to require large infusions of government money, not because they are economically unviable of course, but it is critically important to get things moving quickly because of the urgency of our global climate crisis.
And if some of the projects don’t work out, well who cares about money? The future of the world is in the balance!
Geothermal activities probably induce earthqquakes
http://www.thinkgeoenergy.com/firm-rule-out-link-between-geothermal-activities-and-recent-earthquakes-in-strasbourg/
https://www.nytimes.com/2009/09/11/science/earth/11quake.html
only two of more examples.
More falsehoods and commenters that provide links that rebut their falsehoods.
From the link provided.
Read the rest of the article ?
The small earthquakes recorded in Strasbourg still raise questions. Several scientists have suggested that geothermal activities could be the cause of these shocks. The earthquake of November 13 has been described as an “induced event” by the French Seismological Central Bureau and the National Seismic Surveillance Network of the National Seismic Surveillance Network (BCSF-RéNaSS) in Strasbourg. “An induced earthquake is an earthquake produced directly or indirectly by human activities,” the two organizations said in a statement.
Of course the GT enterprise “refutes” there possible responsability, mainstream modelling scientists of climate also refute measured facts 😀
their possible…
@ATheoK
PS
google search:
geothermal earthquakes
In our region they made testdrills over weeks, not one day without shakings of the houses
I care about the money I earn, being confiscated, and then literally thrown down a hole.
Good ideas attract funding. Bad ideas require government funding.
Because it is “such an emergency” that it can’t wait for the smart people to invest. The dumb people must show them the way.
There’s nothing new about geothermal power plants. Iceland is a good example.
Yet, does the world want knuckleheads punching holes in the mantle?
What could go wrong?
John
The holes don’t go to the mantle!
“What couldt go wrong ?”
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-018-04963-y
South Korea’s most-destructive quake probably triggered by geothermal plant
That couldt go very wrong
Again and again, slight correlations are promoted to caustations without proof.
From the link provided.
Note that “probably” which is speculative at best, is quickly promoted to “almost certainly”; just to advance inducing fear, not science.
Coupled with brand new installations of sensors recording previously unreported earthquakes. Then all “newly recorded” earthquakes are blamed upon man’s activities.
Waffle words, nebulous and irrational leaps in logic combine to make more alarmist nonsense.
Angry ? 😀
Got to use a nuke to punch a hole in the mantle to bring up the magma! Unlimited energy!
One of my favorite pre-2001 era sci-fi/disaster flicks. And one of the few that could use a remake; it was a bit overly ambitious for the FX at the time. Some of the model work was pretty good though.
This one? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crack_in_the_World
Large geothermal plant operating since 1958 in Wairakei, center of north Island near Lake Taupo. Of course Lake Taupo a super volcano, will leave to others to decide if this was ever a good idea historically. Apparently from what I can find in a few mins research provides about 5% of north islands power.
I work at Wairakei. It is a different geothermal system to Lake Taupo. It produces about 700GWh a year, down from its maximum of 1250GWh, as new stations built to use the same resource replace it.
If the Lake erupts (it is overdue), then there is probably few places in the North Island that would survive unscathed.
Doesn’t geothermal have the same issue as hydro, it is viable at few locations only?
It is great if Potsdam has found better analyses methods to find those viable spots, which will encourage investors. However, please don’t let the UN State invest, they are not good protectors of our money and the world is in no need to be dependent on geothermal.
From Wikipedia …
“Unlike hydrothermal, EGS may be feasible anywhere in the world, depending on the economic limits of drill depth.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enhanced_geothermal_system
It’s important to differentiate between hydrothermal and Enhanced Geothermal Systems. The link explains it in some detail.
In order for a lot of the newer yet to be developed ultra deep geothermal wells that will be drilled to where the ground temps are much hotter, it will require massive fracking of the host rock to ensure that the water can make contact and turn to steam. Now that the word ‘fracking’ is a cuss word to the rabid environmentalists, will that put a stop to non traditional geothermal? Geothermal works fairly reliable in USA, Iceland, Philippines, Costa Rica etc, where there is a lot of suitable (volcanic) sites to develop, but will it work in not so suitable sites if it involves a lot of deep water injection wells and fracking for the geothermal process to work?
So they are using vile greta to get funding from world government’s, who in turn tax us hard working folk😐
Also, which scientists, I mean actual doctorates, who have studied weather and the suns roll, the pole flip or past weather, gave the greens the thumbs up that co2 is a planet killer?
Climate change is a scientifically proven reality, the temperature of the Earth has been increasing progressively, and a large part of the scientific community accepts that we have entered the Anthropocene.
There are two types of Geothermal that most people cannot, or do not, differentiate between.
There is conventional geothermal where an existing resource is exploited. Complex geology with a deep heat source, near volcanics with permability, cap rock and surface geothermal features. Iceland, USA, Philippines and New Zealand has these. These work and are very effective. They are also limited in scope.
The other is the “hot dry rock type. You drill two wells close together into a hot rock with no permeability and then do fracking. Pump cold water down one well and it comes out of the other hot. Strip mining the heat. This hasn’t worked so far, but could. Maybe it is the geologist’s equivalent of fusion reactors. “Just ten years away”
The resource in Chile is the former type. They already have an Ormat binary plant at one field. http://www.thinkgeoenergy.com/construction-starts-on-33-mw-expansion-of-cerro-pabellon-geothermal-plant-in-chile/ But, and it is a big but, it is probably only good for 100MW. Other fields are smaller.
The majority of ‘vertical geothermal’ drilling sold to consumers is the latter type; irrespective of whether the rock is hot/dry or wet.
When geothermal contractors are asked for estimates, they first want to install the common business approach of a pond or water containment system. Where the pond becomes their field for laying the ‘geothermal energy pipes’.
When contractors find that a pond is not available, desirable or allowable they then agree to provide estimates for vertical geothermal drill holes. Several geothermal contractors just cease returning calls at this point.
The idea of the vertical drill holes is not to tap magmatic heat, but to benefit from the earth’s very stable temperatures at depth. Using a heat pump to extract or dump heat into fifty to sixty degree °F earth is far more efficient than a heat pump trying to dump heat into high temperature atmosphere or extract heat from a very cold atmosphere.
The estimates handed to me have been in the thirty thousand dollar range for a system to heat/cool a 2,000 sq. ft. house.
One contractor admitted, that they’ve never installed a geothermal system at a house that was less than several million dollars in value. Which sort of explains why contractors put forward $30,000 estimates where a plain heat pump installation runs $6,000-$7,000.
Another reason for geothermal high expense installations is because deep pipes are subject to high corrosion rates in our area. As is drawing and pumping high acidity waters through the heat exchange condenser.
About 17% of our electrity in NZ comes from geothermal.
I’m under the impression that there are numerous successful small geothermal plants throughout the world, such as in Rotorua, New Zealand and The Geysers in California . However, a drawback is that like windmills and dams, they can’t be placed anywhere that is conveniently close to the area that needs power unless serendipity intervenes. Potential geothermal sources are relatively scarce compared to suitable wind or hydroelectric locations. So, they will probably continue to be supplementary power sources.
While it is true that they don’t contribute to that horrible atmospheric poison CO2 (albeit they often do have toxic sulfur emissions), the waste water is often toxic to aquatic life and the water is often saturated with minerals that make the piping and valving problematic.
So, I’d be very surprised if anyone has come up with a solution to all the problems such that it will make geothermal other than a niche power source.
Rotorua hasn’t got any geothermal power stations on its field. It is too cold (only 150°C). The waste (actually separated ) water and about half the steam condensate at most fields is dealt with by reinjection back onto the field margins so no discharge to surface or drinking water aquifers.
It isn’t niche. In NZ, the geothermal stations generate more energy than the gas and coal ones do. It is just very country dependent and won’t replace be a full worldwide replacement for thermal plants. But it is just one of the alternatives.
Standby to contribute your taxes so that governments everywhere can indulge their fantasies and the fantasies of their very loud pressure groups to invest (waste) yet again in Hot Rocks. Flannery will once again be available to figurehead the disaster.
“What are we going to tell Greta?”
Ymbfj!
Yes, that stood out. I had to double-check that it was still in the quotation and not sarcastic commentary. I guess they provided their own humor.
When I was a kid back in the 1950s, Lewis Strauss, a cockeyed optimist at the Nuclear Energy Commission, predicted that electricity generated by nuclear energy would soon be “too cheap to meter.” Strauss was issuing a hope for nuclear fusion, which has not been commercially successful, but energy from nuclear fission has been tarred by that starry-eyed sales pitch ever since.
Even though nuclear fission turned out to be cheap, safe, and low in CO2 emissions, greenie/enviros hate it anyway. Pretty near everywhere but France, and possibly China, countries that use nukes face a gathering storm of negative public opinion. For good measure, greenies hate beef, pork, chicken, GMOs, modern agriculture in general, vaccines, suburbia, religion (except for Allah and Gaia) factory-made goods, banks, capitalism, and almost everything else that has improved life since 1750. The only things they seem to like are elephantine bureaucracies and dishonest media that are heavy on promises and light on realism.
Has anyone noticed that overpromising for solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, etc. is running the same course as nuclear — except that NONE OF THEM have turned out to cheap, safe or environmentally benign?
When will the public get wise to the humbug?
Ah, come on. Geothermal works just fine given a suitable site. The Geysers site North of San Francisco has been generating electricity at competetive prices for almost a century. see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geothermal_power. Current production there is about 1GW — roughly the same as a nuclear power plant.
The biggest problem is that there just aren’t all that many suitable sites. There are some other problems including the fact that most places with very hot rocks are near volcanoes and there are some drawbacks to building infrastructure near volcanoes. For example Hawaii’s Puna power station has been down for over a year after a lava flow ate part of the facility.
Depending on the geology, a bit of CO2 and probably some nasty chemical compounds will be present in the steam used to drive the turbines, but the amounts are typically pretty low.
Sort of like tidal power generation. Geothermal can work if you have just the right situation, But there aren’t a lot of those.
Don
Geysers has very limited production, less than an equivalently sized nuke (but more than wind or solar). They have a severe steam shortage so only produce during heavy load periods each day.
But yes it is very site dependent and there aren’t that many sites, especially as many are under protection orders, many instigated by the same people who oppose nukes or thermal stations.
Why don’t they harness continental drift and subduction, much more irresistable forces in the Andes region.
GEODYNAMICS LIMITED GDY alone could have blown near AU$Bill.
There have been many other “hot rock” explorers/players too and I can not recall a viable project.
Then when failure for GDY got too obvious in 2016 I think – they rebranded as ReNu Energy Ltd RNE and I see their market cap is a stellar ~AU$2.8mill
http://www.warwickhughes.com/blog/?p=2371
$90 million wasted. How many of these could have been built for a tenth of that?
https://greenhouseinthesnow.com/
http://citrusinthesnow.com/
That is the inexpensive and proven way to use geothermal heat. Russ Finch calls it “GeoAir” and has 2+ decades of growing tropical fruits on the high plains of Nebraska!
As our Ms Nancy puts it: Climate Change is an Existential Threat
Lucky for us, she will be present in Madrid, with some Democrat backup, to explain how we are all going to die if don’t heed her words….
A small part of the city of Copenhagen is heated by underground hot water. In my flat it costs about 40 USD per month to get central heating, hot water and floor heating in the bathroom. This is much cheaper than in locations without hot water in the ground. There should be enough hot water to keep my flat warm for the next 300 years.
The temperature of the hot saline water is only 73 degrees Celsius, so it cannot be used to generate electricity.
Deep geothermal means tight reservoirs means frac’ing. And then it is suddenly not an environmental issue anymore.
Solar and wind are intermittent in time. Geothermal is intermittent in space.
Want to learn how to really throw money away. Check the history of the Cornwall Rosemanowes Quarry HDR Project started circa 1973, and which has been vacuuming money out of green idealist idiots pockets ever since in one form or another. Power produced zilch. A true Zombie project that just refuses to die.
If their breakthrough is technology to identify geothermal targets they’re still a long way from a solution. It’s like getting excited with technology that identifies where it’s windy so one can place a wind farm. Wind farms are still a long way from being an energy solution as well.
I now propose a heretofore unknown source of creating power. I call it … “mindpower”.
It involves practicing science, math, and analysis in a fashion that yields rational, realistic actions, and viable solutions based in sound logic. This ancient, forgotten source of power (once called “intelligence”) has become more scarce and more ignored over the years, which is why I now proclaim to champion its revival for a new era of progress.
Mindpower^TM — the hope of the future.
“There is a big difference between stopping a change and curbing a disaster”
Indeed there is , the climate change religion is disastrous to our way of life .
Where are the real cost benefit analysis done or promoted .
Everything spent on solar,wind,intermittent energy has been of huge cost ,not just to 1st world economies but especially to 3rd world who could have used that energy to progress .
We need more Trumps in the world , but the media is holding them back .