News Release 19-Nov-2019
Decarbonizing the power sector
Renewable energy offers most benefits for health and environment
Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK)
Electricity supply is one of the biggest CO2 emitters globally. To keep global warming well below 2°C, several paths lead to zero emissions in the energy sector, and each has its potential environmental impacts – such as air and water pollution, land-use or water demand. Using a first-time combination of multiple modelling systems, an international team of researchers led by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) has now quantified the actual benefits and downsides of three main roads to decarbonisation. They show that relying mainly on wind and solar would bring most co-benefits for the health of people and planet. Switching to carbon capture and storage in combination with fossil and biomass resources, in turn, is likely to convey significant environmental costs by devouring large areas at the cost of biodiversity, and by releasing pollutants to the environment.
“A main winner of decarbonisation is human health”
“When looking at the big picture – from the direct emissions of power installations, to the mining of minerals and fuels for their construction and operation, to the lands necessary for the energy supply infrastructure – we found that the best bet for both people and environment is to rely mainly on wind and solar power,” Gunnar Luderer explains. He is lead author and deputy chair of PIK’s research domain on transformation pathways. “A main winner of decarbonisation is human health: switching to renewables-based electricity production could cut negative health impacts by up to 80 per cent. This is mainly due to a reduction of air pollution from combusting fuels. What is more, the supply chains for wind and solar energy are much cleaner than the extraction of fossil fuels or bioenergy production.”
For their study published in Nature Communications, the authors compared three scenarios of decarbonising the power sector by 2050: One focused mainly on solar and wind power, a second relying mainly on carbon capture and storage in combination with biomass and fossils, and a third route with a mixed technology portfolio. In all scenarios, land use requirements for power production will increase in the future. By far the most land-devouring method to generate electricity is bioenergy. “Per kilowatt hour of electricity from bioenergy, you need one hundred times more land than to harvest the same amount from solar panels”, Alexander Popp, head of the land use management group at the Potsdam Institute, lays out. “Land is a finite resource on our planet. Given the growing world population with a hunger for both electricity and for food, pressures on the land and food systems will increase, too. Our analysis helps to get the magnitudes right when speaking of the at times much-hailed technology of bioenergy.”
“Shifting from a fossil resource base to a power industry that requires more land and mineral resources”
The researchers used complex simulations sketching out the possible paths of decarbonising the electricity supply (Integrated Assessment Modelling) and combined their calculations with life cycle analyses. Anders Arvesen from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) says: “In combining two pairs of analytical spectacles, we were able to look at a wide range of environmental problems, from air pollution to toxicants, from finite mineral resources needed to manufacture wind turbines to the extent of lands transformed into bioenergy plantations if relying on negative emissions. This is a promising approach also to tackle other sectors, like buildings or the transport sector.”
“Our study delivers even more very good arguments for a rapid transition towards a renewable energy production. However, we need to be aware that this essentially means shifting from a fossil resource base to a power industry that requires more land and mineral resources,” adds Luderer. “Smart choices are key to limiting the impact of these new demands on other societal objectives, such as nature conservancy, food security, or even geopolitics.”
Producing electricity in a climate-friendly brings huge benefits for our health – mainly due to a reduction of air pollution from combusting fuels.
Article: Gunnar Luderer, Michaja Pehl, Anders Arvesen, Thomas Gibon, Benjamin L. Bodirsky, Harmen Sytze de Boer, Oliver Fricko, Mohamad Hejazi, Florian Humpenöder, Gokul Iyer, Silvana Mima, Ioanna Mouratiadou, Robert C. Pietzcker, Alexander Popp, Maarten van den Berg, Detlef van Vuuren, Edgar G. Hertwich (2019): Environmental co-benefits and adverse side-effects of alternative power sector decarbonization strategies. Nature Communications [DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-13067-8]
Previous related research: Michaja Pehl, Anders Arvesen, Florian Humpenöder, Alexander Popp, Edgar Hertwich, Gunnar Luderer (2017): Understanding Future Emissions from Low-Carbon Power Systems by Integration of Lice Cycle Assessment and Integrated Energy Modelling. Nature Energy [DOI: 10.1038/s41560-017-0032-9] (see press release here)
21 thoughts on “Decarbonizing the power sector”
Without nuclear, as far as I’m aware, it’s almost impossible to “decarbonise” the power sector and it certainly isn’t feasible with wind & solar!
Anyway, why would we want to replace the use of relatively cheap energy-dense hydrocarbons that provide both base load & peaking power production with costly & unreliable “renewables” like wind & solar? It just doesn’t make any sense at all.
Even nuclear is a stretch. Roger Pielke Jr. points out that we have to build a nuclear plant every day from now until 2050. link The alarmists consistently understate the magnitude of the challenge.
“It just doesn’t make any sense at all.”
It does if you sell windmills or sell solar panels. Of course those purvayers of junk don’t like to talk about the need for 100% backup or its cost.
That they are not really interested in CO2 reduction is pretty much proven by their opposition to the ONLY cost effective alternative to fossil fuels: nuclear.
I hope that this article from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Lunacy & Impacted Research will help keep people in touch with and informed about the thinking of the Enemy.
You mean that wind and solar won’t be “devouring large areas at the cost of biodiversity, and by releasing pollutants to the environment” at least in the manufacture, installation, and maintenance processes? How does that work? Wishful thinking and unicorn breath? Typical Potsdam!
There is one and only one currently feasible path to zero carbon emissions. This is to replace all fossil fuels with nuclear.
The US currently uses the equivalent of about two and a half terawatts from fossil fuels.
A modern nuclear power plant puts out about a gigawatt.
So it would take about 2,500 nuclear power plants to replace US fossil fuel consumption.
These lunatics wish to “decarbonize” by 2050, that is to say, in thirty years.
To get decarbonization done by then, we’d have to get permits for, build, test, and commission new one-gigawatt nuclear power plants at the rate of ONE COMPLETE POWER PLANT EVERY FOUR DAYS FOR THE NEXT THIRTY YEARS!!
And don’t even get me started on how much solar and wind it would take to do it, not to mention the amount of land that would take, and even then we’d need nuclear for backup power …
This whole bogus “decarbonize by 2050” nonsense is a sick green fantasy. Permit, build, test, and commission one nuclear power plant every four days for thirty years?
Get real.
Escaped feral circus-clowns don’t do math.
Obviously you are unaware of the next generation of nuclear power – small modular reeactors that require little space, can be constructed in factories and require little site preparation and produce power more cheaply than typical fossil fuels (4 cents per MW hour) . Molten salt reactors, which are safer than any other means of power production , will commercialize within the next 7 years or so. The future is molten salt reactors – most every other country knows that and is racing to commercialize the technology.
MSR’s are fine but, are you going to be able to commission new MSR’s at a rate faster than 1 every 4 days (since we have to wait 7 years for commercialization)? If not, then it doesn’t much matter what tech you use, PWR, BWR, MSR… Nuclear is the only way to go if you are really interested in ‘decarbonizing’ the power grid, regardless of the nuke tech used (unless some benevolent aliens want to transfer some new physics and tech to uplift us out of our squalid, barbaric existence). 😉
Besides, if it isn’t wind and/or solar, the Watermelons will oppose it.
Pentagon Considers Shift To Nuclear Power For Air Force, Army Bases
At the beginning of next year, the U.S. Defense Department will embark on a four-year experiment. Nuclear reactors have reliably driven aircraft carriers and submarines for 60 years, and the Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) now wants to find out if the concept could be expanded to Air Force and Army bases on land.
https://aviationweek.com/defense/pentagon-considers-shift-nuclear-power-air-force-army-bases?
Nuclear?? Only but fossil fuel also powers cars, busses tractors, aeroplanes etc? Decarbonize is a complete fraud anyway.
The most realistic nuclear effort in the short run is the one by Thorcon, I believe.
They have a solid plan to build 250MW reactors at 1 $/W (installation cost) in ship yards, semi-supertanker size. Mass production projected in 8 years or so.
Building on the calculation above, the US would need 10,000 of such semi-supertankers built in 30 years, 333 per year. A warlike effort, and for 30 years. Unnecessary but maybe not impossible.
Don’t fall for the ideological bait. The correct response is, “Why would someone be so stupid as to want to ‘decarbonise’ anything, let alone an energy sector?”
It’s barking mad. The objective is as unnecessary as the proposal is insane. These people need to be parodied and howled-down for their extraordinary ignorance, and time and money-wasting utter stupidity. Why are these people not in a padded-room already is the appropriate question to demand some answers to? Who gave these over-rated circus-clowns these positions and allowed them to publish such loony drivel?
How one can ignore the obvious ftuture of power production – small modular molten salt nuclear reactors fueled by either spent uranium or Thorium, stretches credulity to the breaking point. They are only cheaper, easilly constructed in factories and installed practically on any site with minimal preparation, safer than any other energy technology, etc etc Don’t these energy experts know anyhting about future technologies?
I didn’t see any mention of nuclear power, the one form of generation that, because of the very very high energy density of the fuel, needs very little land per TWh generated (and its life is 60 years, not the 20 years of wind and the 30 years of solar)
“The international community has agreed to limit global warming to well below 2C, and to reach net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions neutrality in the second half of the twenty-first century1. Electricity supply is the single most important emissions source sector, accounting for around 40% of global energy-related CO2 emissions. It also offers the largest low-cost potential for emissions reductions, and thus cost-optimal strategies for keeping global warming to below 2C ”
Before we undertake a costly and uncertain power supply revamp, it must be shown that the emission reduction thus achieved will have the desired effect of reducing the rate of warming.
Three links below …
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/09/21/boondoggle/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/14/climateaction/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/11/08/remainingcarbonbudget/
How delusional are these people? I would bet that they didn’t include the 20-30% efficiency of wind and solar or the fact that the amount of energy available isn’t the same in every location into their analysis. And they obviously didn’t consider the intermittency problem.
Their analysis fails to factor in the health benefits of widespread starvation.
Just decarbonize the transportation industry. After the huge concentrated populations in the centralized hives die off, we can go back to locally produced food supplies. Too bad if you want a banana, but who likes United Fruit anyway?
With a population closer to the levels of the 1800s we could successfully return to the gloriously decarbonized antebellum era. No need for massive wind farms, most of the population will go back to labor intensive food production. Horse-drawn hoes and planters don’t need electricity at all. Think of all the natural fertilizer!
/sarc
“Land is a finite resource on our planet. Given the growing world population with a hunger for both electricity and for food, pressures on the land and food systems will increase, too.”
But we can waste the space for wind and solar.
Clearly these folks are all in on the PM 2.5 mortality rates as claimed by the EPA. There is no other way to project 80% lower impact on health because of combustion pollution.
More attribution statistics mirthness, I can only thank the lord that Nick Stokes wasn’t around when this trash started getting pushed as science. It’s a horrible virus from marketing that has made it’s way into medicine and now crawls like the disease it is into other fields.
Can you guess why this trash is being peddled right now? ….. COP25
World Health Organization (WHO) has a whole presentation in which it is going to try to backdoor the gutting of human rights from the Paris agreement at COP24 by sliding in a right for humans to have health outcome expectations 🙂
Even the politicians aren’t that stupid and it is going to get a funnier death than the special report got at COP24. The UN and WHO are going to need divine intervention to make this dead turkey fly, I hope they are flying in the Pope.
The UN, WHO and all SJW’s may think that telling people that they will live 30 days longer if only they use renewables and it will save thousands of children from there Climate Change induced trauma is a winner.
For the rest of us watching this whole thing get shredded at COP25 will be climate comedy at it’s finest …. HOW DARE YOU.