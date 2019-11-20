Energy-starved Africa looks to India for nuclear reactors

Updated: 18 Nov 2019, 12:55 AM IST
NEW DELHI : As part of India’s strategy to expand its footprint in Africa, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is exploring supply of small nuclear power reactors to electricity-starved countries.
Interestingly, India’s civilian nuclear power programme has caught the fancy of African countries because climate change has impacted their conventional hydropower generation capacity, which was primarily dependent on the Nile, the Niger, the Congo and the Zambezi river systems.
While hydropower generation has witnessed a decline leading to lower supply of electricity in African nations, India’s pressurized heavy water reactor’s (PHWR’s) unit size are well suited to meet their small demand load.
“Due to weather anomalies, the African countries can’t depend on hydropower generation to meet their growing electricity demand. Given that their demand load is small, our pressurized heavy water reactors of 220MW unit size fits the bill. The African countries are interested in these nuclear power reactors. These are initial feelers,” said a senior Indian government official, requesting anonymity.
The government’s move comes at a time when China has made major forays into Africa since 2004-05. In recent years, China has also tried to co-opt African countries into its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a programme to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure projects, including railways, ports and power grids, across Asia, Africa and Europe.
New Delhi is opposed to the BRI, which seeks to invest about $8 trillion in infrastructure projects across Asia, Europe and Africa, as it says the initiative lures countries into debt traps, and does not respect sovereignty or address environmental concerns.
India’s strategy is to negate the growing influence of strategic rival China in the region. New Delhi has also extended a $10-billion concessional line of credit (LOC) for the African continent.
If I am not mistaken, the biggest problem with hydro-power in Africa is the ongoing warfare and not climate change.
With that as a backdrop, you can imagine what will happen when some war-lord gets his hands on a nuclear plant.
When you don’t have any infrastructure to speak of, you at least get to start with a clean sheet. Once installed, newer design nuclear will provide steady power for decades. No need to pipe in NG, haul in coal or cover the area with short lived, intermittent solar and wind.
Too bad we haven’t spent the last 20 years developing even better designs for nuclear power plants.
“……because climate change has impacted their conventional hydropower generation.”
Oh dear!
But wait!
“……….the African countries can’t depend on hydropower generation to meet their growing electricity demand.”
Right, so truthfully, demand is growing and climate change is just a convenient sob story to spin in order to raise cash from the international community.
“weather anomalies” just morphed into “climate change”….
I’m so sick of this
“climate change has affected Africa’s conventional hydropower generation capacity”
Not even wrong. But hey, anything that goes wrong, for whatever reason, just bring out “climate change” as the whipping boy. Because it’s easy.
“Climate chnge” is irelevant. The important fact is that demand is increasing and small nuclear reactors will allow the increased demand to be fulfilled.
“New Delhi is opposed to the BRI, which seeks to invest about $8 trillion in infrastructure projects across Asia, Europe and Africa, as it says the initiative lures countries into debt traps, and does not respect sovereignty or address environmental concerns.”
Lures them into debt traps. got it.
“India’s strategy is to negate the growing influence of strategic rival China in the region. New Delhi has also extended a $10-billion concessional line of credit (LOC) for the African continent.”
Which is a debt trap.
Well done India!
There are, of course, potential problems with nuclear power, but so there were with Western systems. We solved them, and India will solve theirs. Go for it!
Pressurised water reactors run on the U235-Pu cycle. Not a good idea.