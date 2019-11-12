Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Because we all know how reliable Californian electricity is.
No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
Elizabeth Weise
USA TODAY
SAN FRANCISCO – Fix global warming or cook dinner on a gas stove?
That’s the choice for people in 13 cities and one county in California that have enacted new zoning codes encouraging or requiring all-electric new construction.
The codes, most of them passed since June, are meant to keep builders from running natural gas lines to new homes and apartments, with an eye toward creating fewer legacy gas hookups as the nation shifts to carbon-neutral energy sources.
For proponents, it’s a change that must be made to fight climate change. For natural gas companies, it’s a threat to their existence. And for some cooks who love to prepare food with flame, it’s an unthinkable loss.
Natural gas is a fossil fuel, mostly methane, and produces 33% of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions from electricity generation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse gas causing climate change.Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/11/10/climate-change-solutions-more-cities-banning-natural-gas-homes/4008346002/
When my family lived in a blackout prone area, home gas appliances were a life saver; they meant we could still prepare warm food and drink, or heat the house, even when the power was out. Some gas appliances need electricity to function, but not all.
Given California’s failure in recent months to provide a reliable electricity supply, this insensitive push for all electric houses demonstrates an utter disregard for the safety and convenience of ordinary people.
12 thoughts on “What Blackouts? Californian Climate Fanatics Demand All Electric Homes”
Banning natural gas stoves because of climate change should be the wake-up call to the average Joe consumer voter that much of this ‘we have to tackle climate change’ BS is just a virtue signalling insanity cooked up by green zealots who theoretically should make average voters so mad as to vote them all out from the political process. When some people demand that we shoot ourself in the foot because they wield power for a few years on city council or a state/provincial Gov’t, then things have gone much too far. And what difference would it actually make on the climate anyway? Nat Gas is the miracle gas that has transformed North America and Europe as a super efficient clean fuel. So much so, that the USA has reduced its carbon emissions more than any other nation while converting from coal to NG.
😐 this isn’t funny any more… at first I had stressful anxiety about the world (due to news media) But after finding this site, I’ve come to realize that the crack head greens of the 1960/70s have finally won, all due to making as much noise as they can, and using social media.. Imagine greta in the 1960s, she would be a fart in the wind…
I wanted to retire to California, as I love the sun and cars, California has a large car crowd with weekly rallies and meets, But alas, it seems its all a dream.. Australia has heat and a large car crowd, so maybe thats where I take my last breath…
5 days of no electricity after Hurricane Irma (Yea, I got off easy, I know). Still, without gas there was nothing to cook with. My guess is that eggheads at the top have no clue.
Tom in florida
The stupidity is beyond belief with the greens, and the most shocking is that governments are doing as the greens wants, billions if not trillions wasted all for a few votes.
Lets talk EFFICIENCY, shall we? My Natural gas fired furnace is 96% efficient, my tankless WH is 96% efficient, and my gas cooktop heats everything I cook with FAST pinpoint control. And please tell me how efficient each one of those devices will be after I’m FORCED (“for my own good”) to replace them with all-electric versions … AFTER … all the generation and transmission losses?
Have these Co2-loons calculated the staggering inefficiency of their electro-nightmare? You’ll pry the natural gas appliances from my home by crossing my armed barricade, which will only be breached when I am no longer breathing.
I moved from Netherlands to Sweden in 2005. I bought the house in Sweden just a month before I moved there. When I broke up from Netherlands and hauled all my stuff with me to my new house in rural Sweden, it was like coming to North Korea. Whhy? Because there had just been a raging storm named Gudrun (not Greta) and made millions of trees horizontal and blacked out all electricity in a massive area, in which my hose was in the very middle of. The blackout lasted many weeks, some places a whole month, the temperature varied between -15 and -25°C and the snow cover was about a meter.
No severe problem for me. Despite having electric stove, I also had one of these super old fashioned firewood burning stoves in the cellar. The central heating had three sources to choose from: Heating oil, Electricity or firewood.
However, I only had a small 1200W gasoline generator, which made everything a bit unpractical. Therefore I later went to an auction and bought a 3 phase 5.5kW diesel generator and attached it via a selector switch to the mains inlet.
Since this blackout, there were many shorter lived blackouts as those in California.
Being dependent on one source for everything is not smart, in particular when this source is centralized, sensitive and interrupted without compensation and penalty to the supplier.
I’ve heard combined heat and power plants are quite handy. Now even with hydrogen which you can produce yourself via power2gas and solar panels.
Try to get out of this unreliable system if you can afford it.
LENR also sounds very promising. Professor Parkhomov has suceeded in keeping a reaction running for several months while producing thousands of MJs of excessive heat.
My home is all electric because I live in a rural Manitoba area where we have abundant and cheap hydro electricity. We also have a gas generator and a wood stove back up in case of long power outages. And we just came through a very bad winter storm where power was out for 36 hours for us and for some of our neighbours as much as two weeks. All electric homes are perfectly doable. Even with our cheap abundant electricity, my hydro bill in winter gets up in the hundreds of dollars.
“…fewer legacy gas hookups as the nation shifts to carbon-neutral energy sources.” – article
Hmmmm…. glad I do not live in sunny California.
Some modern gas stoves require electricity to serve the burner igniter, which starts the gas flame. My stove is a 1998 model, and because of its age, I can light the stovetop with kitchen matches if the power goes out, as it did at the end of last November.
On my stove, the gas valves will open even if the power is out. On current models, many of them will not open the gas valves if the power goes out, which is a good reason to avoid more modern models. I’m sticking to my old stove for the time being. I will add that, in many ways, I would rather have a stove with a pilot light than these newer stoves.
These electricity addicts must enjoy their dream world. If they got caught in a real doozy of a predicament….
The blackouts to prevent wildfires didn’t occur in San Francisco and other lefty-loony cities, so of course they see nothing wrong with all-electric. It didn’t affect them. Ask the rural folk, who had to live with the blackouts, how good an idea this is
“Carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse gas causing climate change.”
Another ridiculous clown.
“And for some cooks who love to prepare food with flame, it’s an unthinkable loss.”
There’s always propane camp stoves and some gas grills come with a couple of stove top type burners.