1 Meter of Sea Level Rise Now “Inevitable”… Eventually

When I first read this, I was all set to ridicule it mercilessly… until I noticed the timeline…
It keeps going: 1 meter sea-level rise by 2300 is now inevitable
Analyzing a longer timeline, even if we ceased emissions in 2030.
SCOTT K. JOHNSON – 11/7/2019
Climate change is often discussed in reference to where things will be in 2100, but the story obviously doesn’t end that year. Sea-level rise in particular has an impressive amount of inertia, and a very long time will pass before it has played out fully. What will our emissions have set in motion on longer time scales?
Projecting sea-level rise in the year 2100 is difficult enough, partly because the behavior of the world’s ice sheets and glaciers is varied and complex, and partly because it depends in a big way on how much greenhouse gasses we continue emitting. Take future emissions off the table, though, and it’s possible to think about what happens out to 2300.
The future is real
That’s what a team led by Alexander Nauels did in an analysis based on a combination of our past emissions and the current Paris Agreement pledges for emissions through 2030. Nauels and his colleagues used a simple mathematical model calibrated against the results published in the most recent IPCC report. Rather than running a massive global simulation on a supercomputer, they calculated the relationship between emissions and sea-level rise in previous simulations—which projected out to the year 2300. This also allowed them to quickly process multiple variations of their question.
Considering only emissions through 2030 creates a hypothetical scenario in which warming peaks around 1.5 °C above preindustrial temperatures and starts dropping before the end of this century. This results in about 43cm (17 inches) of sea level rise by 2100, and 105cm (41 inches) by 2300. That’s what greenhouse gas emissions through 2030 commit us to, even if we emitted nothing after that.
Could sea level rise by about 1 meter by 2300? Sure. At the current rate of about 3.2 mm/yr, it’s rising 320 mm per century… 960 mm from 2001-2300 is almost 1 meter. Sea level has been more than 1 meter higher than today for most of the past 3,000 years.
That said, forecasts of sea level rise that far out in the future are pointless. According to the “analysis” of the “team led by Alexander Nauels,” even if we halt all emissions by 2030, sea level will rise 43 cm (17 inches) by 2100. In their paper, Mengel et al. assert a 43 cm sea level rise (SLR) by 2100 under RCP2.6. That’s 4.3 mm/yr. We’re already nearly 20 years into this time span and SLR is stuck on 3.0 mm/yr over the entire satellite record.
I broke out the past five years because the World Meteorological Organization recently asserted that it had accelerated to 5 mm/yr over the past 5 years, a claim that is utter horst schist.
For sea level to rise by 43 cm (430 mm) over the 21st century, it would have to average 4.6 mm/yr over the next 80 years. If it started accelerating now, it would have to accelerate to 4 mm/yr by 2034, 5 mm/yr by 2065 and 6 mm/yr by 2096… But it would actually have to start accelerating. No… Neither Church & White’s, nor Nerem’s recent claims of SLR acceleration alter what the satellite data clearly demonstrate: The R² of the linear trend over the entire satellite record is 0.95… About as close to unity as nature can get.
Questions for readers: Does anyone recall seeing an estimate of how far global temperatures have to cool to stop sea levels from rising–that is, to have a reversal in thermal expansion outweigh the mass contribution from glaciers and ice sheets? Even better, has anyone seen an estimate of how far global temperatures have to drop before ice starts to accumulate on land again?
Regards,
Bob
Ice was accumulating on land during the Little Ice Age. In some places, it still is.
It would probably have to drop below the ~1850’s range, when Neoglaciation roughly ended. While ice is still accumulating in some places as noted by John, the net global mass balance has been negative since the late 1800’s.
Hardly a Tsunami, whatever the outcome.
“1 meter sea-level rise by 2300 is now inevitable even if we ceased emissions in 2030”
Do emissions have something to do with sea level rise?
Peter in Oregon:
yes of course.
The correlation is clear to see in the data.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/09/14/cumulativeslr/
Chaamjamal in Thailand
Did Peter get the statistics right?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/02/20/csiroslr/
Sea level started rising first, otherwise Peter is sort of right (/sarc). The negative glacial mass balance also predated the rise in emissions.
Thank you, David.
Great post as usual
I wonder what technology will be available in 2300. We will never know.
According to this graph sea level was about 5 meters higher in the year 1000. Really?
That’s what the reconstruction indicates… But it has a +/-12 m margin of error.
“Considering only emissions through 2030 creates a hypothetical scenario in which warming peaks around 1.5 °C above preindustrial temperatures and starts dropping before the end of this century.”
pre Industrial equals pre 1750 and some of the worst periods of the intermittent Little Ice age. Why would we want to get back to that bone chilling time? Why is that considered “normal” It was surely abnormal?
Anyone here like to give us a decade they consider to be the ‘normal’ one before man was supposed to have interfered?
tonyb
Good luck getting a straight answer to that question.
All of the warming supposedly due to carbon dioxide has barely lifted us above The Ice Age Cometh…
Some simple questions regarding sea levels.
Very Simple Question 1. Why do we know sea level are accelerating?
Answer 1. Because the graphs seem to turn up.
Simple Question 2. Why is the acceleration assumed to be constant?
Answer 2. Because we apply a quadratic curve fit.
Question 3. Why do we apply a quadratic curve?
Answer 3. Because it is easy to do.
Harder Question 4. Why not try something different?
Answer 4. Look at this comparison between Quadratic and Sinusoidal curves for Tidal Gauge Readings.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gjBS78xYrVZ4U2RsZe-AhIF7v5hk4FUI/view?usp=sharing
The two curves on this plot are first the well documented quadratic fit to the Tidal Gauge readings.
y=0.0063*x*x-0.02452*x+174.82
Where y is the sea level and x is time based on 1800 being assigned 0.
And a sinusoidal curve (in EXCEL Format)
y=250+415*SIN(((1420+2*x)/1000*PI())
At a glance the 2 curves are very similar the differences between them being much less than the scatter of readings.
It is interesting to compare velocities and accelerations over the range of results.
The velocities for the quadratic vary from 0.8 mm/year in 1880 to 2.5mm/year in 2013.
Accelerations are constant at 0.0126 mm/year2.
The velocities for the sinusoidal vary from 0.7mm/year in 1880 to 2.3 mm/year in 2013.
Accelerations vary from 0.016mm/year2 in 1880 reducing to 0.0075mm/year2 in 2013.
The sinusoidal curve was based on a period of 1000 years this being considered a possible period between peaks based on history of warm periods. This resulted in an amplitude of 415mm. The 250mm is to allow for the fact that points of contraflexure do not coincide with zero sea level and the 1420 year value is a phase shift.
Other differences are that whereas the quadratic curve cannot be extended much further backwards in time, being parabolic, it has been readily extended forward with alarmist consequences. Extended backwards it reaches zero in about 1802.
On the other hand, the sinusoidal predicts a minimum level of -165mm in 1840 and a maximum of 665mm in 2340 when maximum acceleration and deacceleration will occur. The time of zero acceleration is in about 2090 when the velocity will have reached 2.6mm/year.
As both curves are similar, to a few mm, over the range 1800 to 2013 previous finding obtained using the quadratic curve are also applicable to the sinusoidal curve. The main one is that studying the residuals between the actual results and the fitted curve resulted in a sinusoidal variation over an approximate 57-year period with an amplitude of 6mm, this being probably due to the combined decadal ocean oscillations in the range of 50 to 60 years.
The above is put forward as an alternative approach that may help to add some more understanding on this complex subject. As a retired Civil Engineer, I admit it is not my field and I may be right off track, but nothing ventured nothing gained. I am at present looking at the Brest results which go back further.
Similar studies for the NASA satellite readings are difficult to justify due to the very short (26 years) period involved but that doesn’t seem to stop alarmist predictions being made. How dare they!!.
It doesn’t fit Jevrejeva at all.