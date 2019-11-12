Climate Fury: “They don’t need the ravings of some pure, enlightened and woke capital city greenies”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack MP, who represents the rural seat of Riverina, is fed up with ignorant inner city greens trying to exploit Australia’s ongoing bushfire catastrophe for political gain.
Deputy PM slams people raising climate change in relation to NSW bushfires
By David Crowe
November 11, 2019 — 8.33am
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has slammed the climate change concerns of “raving inner city lunatics” at a time when rural Australians are dealing with catastrophic bushfires, venting his frustration at questions about climate.
“We’ve had fires in Australia since time began, and what people need now is a little bit of sympathy, understanding and real assistance – they need help, they need shelter,” the Nationals leader told ABC Radio National on Monday after a series of questions about climate change.
“They don’t need the ravings of some pure, enlightened and woke capital city greenies at this time, when they’re trying to save their homes, when in fact they’re going out in many cases saving other peoples’ homes and leaving their own homes at risk.”
Mr McCormack singled out Greens leader Richard Di Natale and Melbourne MP Adam Bandt for “disgraceful” attempts to score political points by using the bushfires to prosecute their agenda on climate change and shut down the coal industry.
“It is disgraceful, it is disgusting and I’ll call it out every time,” he said.
Asked if he was dismissing concerns about climate change, the Deputy Prime Minister said he was not doing that and the government was addressing climate change.
…Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/raving-inner-city-lunatics-michael-mccormack-dismisses-link-between-climate-change-and-bushfires-20191111-p539ap.html
There is a lot of hostility towards greens over their opposition to controlled burns to manage fire risk. But there is also significant support from some country politicians for more action on climate change.
There is more than one fire raging in Australia right now.
12 thoughts on “Climate Fury: “They don’t need the ravings of some pure, enlightened and woke capital city greenies””
It’s the green red tape that causes all the problems, successive governments are driven by inner city woke green environmentalists to protect every green thing neglecting making it a nightmare to fire break and backburn even your own property. And National Parks – forget it.
The fuel load in the NSW parks was more than 30 years accumulated in some places, the fires have been so fierce that is scorched earth and dead trees in many areas, it will take year to recover.
Rapidly spreading wildfires happen during extremely windy conditions. Controlled burns happen during calm periods. It is far easier to manage and control a fire when the wind isn’t a factor.
True. We had those recently in NSW, when it was calm, but then people were moaning about air quality being on par with Bejing. Calls for a tax on energy, as that will fix bushfires.
Can’t win with that mentality!
AU Gov’s take on Fuel Reduction Burning:
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/Publications_Archive/CIB/cib0203/03Cib08
Extreme bushfires happened without global warming. link Whether or not global warming is a factor, it is criminally insane to ignore the fuel load.
We had the case of the Australian farmer who was convicted of clearing too much land around his buildings. The next big bushfire, his farm survived and other, more law abiding farms didn’t. There is some good news. There has to be push back against the capital city greenies. They’re clueless and dangerous.
Indeed you are correct. I do understand he actually had the case drawn against him squashed for obvious reasons.
Idiots in Victoria!
The greens thought they were on a winner and initially the media thought it was a good idea to air it. It quickly became apparent the majority of people were unhappy with idiot politicians playing politics while everyone else was trying to deal with the situation. I notice most except the extreme left media have dropped the issue because of complaints.
Even for the climate believers the hard reality using there own figures has been stated. Under the Paris agreement CO2 emissions rise until 2030 and drop off at some unset rate after that supposedly towards net zero. The moment you reach net zero according to IPCC it then takes 70 years for levels to drop back to “normal”. So basically if we take a leap of faith and 100% connect fires to CO2 emissions it still means it is at least a 100 year problem.
That is how the public are seeing the argument and being pragmatic we just need to deal with the problem as we likely will have to going forward. The politicians need to come up with proposals and ideally ones that are inside Australian own control not relying on the “great emission fairy”.
I suspect in the cold light of day the greens will come to realize the political damage they have done to themselves. The only group there message is playing to is the hard core ones that already vote for them and they have really alienated people who may vote for them.
Woke and sleepy. Diversity (i.e. color judgment) and exclusion. Politically congruent (i.e. profitable) sociopolitical constructs. Conflation of logical domains, brown matter, and prophecies. A religion of selective, opportunistic principles. Also, Green and green. The revolution is monotonically divergent.
I’ve never grasped how come The Greens are most prevalent in inner-city, cheek by jowl apartments, nary a blade of grass to seen ghettos.
Surely their name would suggest they would prefer natural landscapes.
Or are they full of it?
Ah but they drink single origin coffee, so all is forgiven.
3301 comments at an article at the SMH about climate, I think that is a record. But the SMH, and pretty much *ALL* media in Australia are hyping this beyond reason. Read the comments at the SMH. These people really do believe a tax on energy, banning coal exports, renewable energy will stop climate change and prevent bushfires. It really is beyond delusion.
It’s climate change wot dunnit? Oh wait…
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/police-say-firebugs-will-be-put-before-a-court-20191113-p53acp.html