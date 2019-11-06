Green New Deal Dems Toss Their Support Behind Report Pushing To Fast-Track Population Control

Chris White Tech Reporter
November 06, 2019 4:57 PM ET
Several high-profile Democrats who back the so-called Green New Deal are now apparently supporting a new report calling for a dramatic reduction in the world’s population to stave off a climate crisis.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey retweeted links to a report signed by more than 11,000 scientists who argue that the population “must be stabilized—and, ideally, gradually reduced—within a framework that ensures social integrity.”
The report, published Tuesday in the journal BioScience, also calls for the wholesale dumping of fossil fuels and the emergence of green energy. They call for a “bold and drastic” change in economic growth to slash greenhouse gas emissions, which research shows contributes to climate change.
Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, backed the report on Twitter, telling her followers in a Nov. 5 tweet that “tweaks and shortcuts” won’t be enough to save the planet. The U.S. must engage in “[m]assive, systemic change is in alignment with scientific consensus,” she said.
The New York lawmaker retweeted a tweet from The Huffington Post that discusses the report’s details. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief Of Staff Admits What The Green New Deal Is Really About — And It’s Not The Climate)
Markey made similar comments. “11,258 scientists are sounding the alarm: we are in a climate emergency. And not just climate scientists. Biologists, ecologists, & more,” the Massachusetts Democrat said in a Nov. 6 tweet.
“The crisis touches every aspect of our lives. So must the solution. That’s why we need a #GreenNewDeal to fundamentally transform our society,” Markey added. He included in his tweet a link to a Washington Post report highlighting the nuts and bolts of the report.
Markey and Ocasio-Cortez introduced the GND in February, which calls for a “10-year national mobilizations” toward a series of goals designed to tackled global warming.
The GND calls for the country to become carbon neutral within 10 years and seeks to aggressively reduce emissions. Other Democrats are also supporting the general thrust of Tuesday’s report.
Billionaire Tom Steyer also expressed his support. “The world must wake up. We can’t sweep climate change under the rug any longer,” Steyer said in a Wednesday tweet that also linked to WaPo’s report.
World data consistently show that climate change is the least of most people’s concerns. Citizens generally are more concerned about getting a good education, obtaining better healthcare, and achieving political freedoms than they are tackling climate change, according to a 2015 survey from the United Nations.
Neither Ocasio-Cortez, nor Markey or Steyer responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
7 thoughts on “Green New Deal Dems Toss Their Support Behind Report Pushing To Fast-Track Population Control”
If they want population control, then why don’t they lead the way first. Its always a billionaire behind eveything, be it George soros or mark facebook, they always think they know best for the rest of us. Also ocasio is vile, nasty hypocrite, planes, cars are all ok for her, uber all day long, while she wants us to walk 😡😡
https://www.google.com/amp/s/nypost.com/2019/03/03/ocasio-cortez-responds-to-carbon-footprint-expose-im-just-living-in-the-world/amp/
Not a single one of them ever saw a graph of CO2 over the geological time frame? What ever happened to the petition signed by 30,000 scientists, inc. 9,000 PHDs that said the exact opposite?
More evidence that the population bomb, the climate bomb, the eugenics moron bomb, and the club of rome resource depletion bomb are different expressions of the same underlying post industrial mental illness.
Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/14/racism/
The population control message in that statement is oozing with a call to eugenics and plays heavily on racism.
The globalist elitism message is there for anyone with critical thinking to see. They’ve decided that there arey are too many of us deplorables, peasants, and serfs… so it’s time see them all die.
Seriously, where do those “scientists” think population is increasing fastest? North America? Europe? Even China growth has been curtailed.
How about Africa, Pakistan, Afghanistan.
So cut global access to fossil fuels, decimate global agriculture production and aid dependent of fossil fuels for delivery, and we’ll see where their genocidal eugenic policies are targeted.
The Eco-lunatic Left is showing its true colors now in the 21st Century … A pan-genocide on a scale to make the 20th Century genocides look like child’s play.
Seriously, a man like Bill Gates thinks the next US President must be someone of “professional” in nature.
https://www.mediaite.com/election-2020/bill-gates-goes-after-warren-on-wealth-tax-wont-commit-to-backing-her-over-trump-voting-for-whoevers-more-professional/
But at the same time billionaire Bill and Melinda Gates have undertaken courageous efforts for 25 years to send billions of dollars in health care and medical assistance to Africa. Clearly he cares about stopping genocides and the untold misery occurring there from diseases and energy poverty. But he can have all the “professional” he wants in a President but if we elect eugenics-loving “professional” Democrat as President, he might as well have just burned all his billions in a giant dumpster fire. Because the EcoTerrorists fully embedded in the US Democrat’s ranks clearly intend to let Africa and the developing world burn in a genocidal fire in the coming decades of this century.
Malthusians psychopaths are getting out of the woods and expose their nazi ecocide and population control scheme and as always, the “progressive left” is in the band wagon.
If there is an actual climate emergency, why bother with population regulation since this “crisis” would auto-regulate the population anyway ? Pushing their ecocide scheme depiste this evidence isn’t admitting that the so called “climate crisis” does not exist ?
Furthermore, why don’t they act first and hang themselves ? This would actually cause a decrease of brains pollution, idiocy and corruption.
I humbly request with all due respect, would it be possible to get the names and full scientific qualifications on the 11 thousand scientists who think the world is going to end? Also how big are their families, are they all armish? …. I suspect that 11 thousand people got big paid days and use cars, planes and all fossil fuel products…
If you want change you must change yourself… But clearly, change is for the little people like me 😢
Strange! Population control would be needed the most in countries the farthest away, rules by different people and interests. Does this translate in a call to force the developing world to embrace this policy made in the USA? That can only mean suggesting a war of conquest right? Or economical wars of coercion.
It seems to me that the countries with the least population growth (especially minus immigration) in relation to the growth of wealth have no need for any new deal after all. The solution is then to migrate to the countries with out-of-control population growth and resource problems and work with them to solve it from the inside?
Yes, this is a version of “they should go back and fix”. But the without the “back” — they should go to wherever their concerns, their hearts lie: major internal problems to solve elsewhere!