For Halloween: Climate Scares -Debunked #8

This is the third of 10 videos highlighting false climate scares by climate alarmists. This one shows how climate alarmists have long predicted polar bears were in danger of extinction due to global warming. Not true.

Happy Halloween! And find real scares this year, not fake ones the climate alarmists have foisted on your children.

Learn more about what’s really happening to our climate (it’s not scary) here: http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

