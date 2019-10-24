This is the third of 10 videos highlighting false climate scares by climate alarmists. This one shows how climate alarmists have long predicted polar bears were in danger of extinction due to global warming. Not true.
Happy Halloween! And find real scares this year, not fake ones the climate alarmists have foisted on your children.
Learn more about what’s really happening to our climate (it’s not scary) here: http://climatechangereconsidered.org/
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “For Halloween: Climate Scares -Debunked #8”
far too fast to read and stopped after the first myth about polar bears.
If you want to appear as logical reasoned argument use “refuting” rather than “myth busting” , anyone talking about incorrect ideas as myths has an agenda. I don’t listen even if I may share the sentiment.
Anyone who believes your “myths” will switch off too. Pretty pointless attitude.
It seems that as Susan Crockford goes on her world tour, the Guardian has finally noticed that, actually, those cuddly polar bears are doing extremely well despite all the predictions and they are to, er, rebalance their climate change images in favour of humans and, as you can see from the link below, pollution that has got nothing whatsoever to do with AGW.
See: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/oct/18/guardian-climate-pledge-2019-images-pictures-guidelines
If you google “Guardian polar bears climate change” or similar, you will see a relentless, continual list of Guardian articles over the years ranting on about the catastrophe that climate change has been to polar bears and showing images of dead or dying polar bears that clearly have resulted from such, in their view.
Now in this long, rambling article of self-justification, you get such gems as: “We know, from years of experience, that people love polar bears and pandas, so it is easy to see how these appealing creatures have become the emblems for the topics of endangered species and what we previously termed as global warming. Often, when signalling environmental stories to our readers, selecting an image of a polar bear on melting ice has been the obvious – though not necessarily appropriate – choice. These images tell a certain story about the climate crisis but can seem remote and abstract – a problem that is not a human one, nor one that is particularly urgent.
So it made sense when we heard that research conducted by the team at Climate Visuals has shown that people respond to human pictures and stories. Images that show emotion and pictures of real situations make the story relevant to the individual.”
Is there anywhere in this article an admission that all the stuff the Guardian has come out with on polar bears has turned out to be complete rubbish? You already know the answer!