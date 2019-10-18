Plastics: Science is Winning

Guest Essay by Kip Hansen — 18 October 2019
Science is beginning to win in the long battle over misinformed anti-plastic advocacy. It has been a long time coming. The most recent paper on the subject of pelagic plastic (plastic floating in the oceans) is from a scientific team at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on Cape Cod, Mass., and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The study is “Sunlight Converts Polystyrene to Carbon Dioxide and Dissolved Organic Carbon” by Collin P. Ward, Cassia J. Armstrong, Anna N. Walsh, Julia H. Jackson and Christopher M. Reddy. It is good basic science.
We are all familiar with polystyrene — it is prevalent in modern packaging, both as a solid, such as yoghurt cups, or in expanded form used for disposable foam drink cups. Much of the plastic flotsam found on the worlds beaches and floating in rivers is this ubiquitous plastic, particularly the expanded foam.
The new abstract of the new study starts with this:
“ABSTRACT: Numerous international governmental agencies that steer policy assume that polystyrene persists in the environment for millennia. Here, we show that polystyrene is completely photochemically oxidized to carbon dioxide and partially photochemically oxidized to dissolved organic carbon. Lifetimes of complete and partial photochemical oxidation are estimated to occur on centennial and decadal time scales, respectively. These lifetimes are orders of magnitude faster than biological respiration of polystyrene and thus challenge the prevailing assumption that polystyrene persists in the environment for millennia.” [ bolding mine — kh ]
It is about time that someone scientifically challenged the activist position held and promulgated by many environmental, anti-plastics and anti-corporate groups that “Plastic is Forever”.
Plastic is not forever. Glass, both natural and man-made, is forever, but not plastic.
What are plastics?
Plastics are hydrocarbons. That is, plastics are primarily made of hydrogen and carbon combined into various configurations. And, when Nature adds oxygen and nitrogen, we get the substance of all living things (that we know of). People, plants, animals, microbes, petroleum, natural gas, dead leaves, peat bogs — basically everything that was once alive (and some that weren’t) are made of hydrogen and carbon and oxygen and nitrogen strung together, with little bits of other elements.
Hydrocarbons, strictly, contain only hydrogen and carbon. Many of the building blocks of plants are hydrocarbons — like cellulose. Cellulose, the material that makes up the structural part of most plants, was the basic ingredient that was used to make the first synthetic plastics in the mid-1800s.
The thing that makes plastics plastic [plasticity — the ability to deform without breaking] is that its basic building blocks — carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms attached — are combined into long chains — often twirled into spirals with other elements tacked in, looking like this:
Here we see the common plastic, polyethylene, made up of a string of H-C-H bits strung together to make the typical long plastic chain.
Why review all this chemistry?
Plastics are, at heart, very simple natural structures — carbon atoms bonded with hydrogen atoms. They are not Frankensteinian monstrosities made by chemical madmen through arcane alchemy.
And, as we will see, because they are quite natural, they are not indestructible but susceptible to the normal paths of entropy in the natural world.
Plastics are Food
Not food for you and I, but food for the tiniest of plants and animals. Because plastics are hydrocarbons, they make good food for living things, which oxidize hydrocarbons for energy and use them for the building blocks of their bodies.
With the oil in the Deepwater Horizon incident in 2010, it was found that “Naturally occurring microbes at this depth are highly specialized in growing by using specific components of the oil for their food source.” Microbes ate a great deal of the 4.1 million barrels of crude oil that poured into the Gulf of Mexico.
With pelagic plastics (plastics floating in the open oceans) it has also been found that as the plastic items become degraded by the sun, they break into smaller and smaller pieces through the action of the wind and the waves. The illustration shows what they found when sieving the ocean for floating plastic Intuitively, the number of pieces at various sizes should continue to increase as items breaking into smaller and smaller pieces but instead they found numbers to begin decreasing at about 5 mm and drop off dramatically when items become smaller than 1 mm — approaching zero at less than 0.5 mm. This is not for lack of trying, the sieves are very fine. In the real world, when the pieces get down below the 1 millimeter size they rapidly disappear altogether.
What happens to these little pieces? Microbes eat them up entirely.
Of course, the plastic-eating microbes have been eating away at the surfaces of the floating plastic all along, but when the pieces get very small, the surface area to volume ratio factor allows the microbes to win out and consume the entire little piece, like a tiny ice chip that rapidly disappears in a glass of water (whereas a larger ice cube persists).
( see my fuller explanation here )
This interesting news is not unique, another paper confirms that microbes are eating the plastic film that ends up in the oceans, stating: “…tailored marine consortia have the ability to thrive in the presence of mixtures of plastics and participate in their degradation.”
Last year, scientists in Japan discovered bacteria that was eating PET plastic — the plastic that those clear soda and water bottles are made of — and another group discovered an enzyme that breaks down PET. Of course, “ Waxworm caterpillars have been found to break down plastic in a matter of hours, and mealworms possess gut microbes that eat through polystyrene. Beckham [Gregg Beckham, a researcher at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory] thinks, given how ubiquitous environmental pollution has become, “it is likely that microbes are evolving faster and better strategies to break down man-made plastics. It seems that nature is evolving solutions.”
It is not just bacteria and ocean-dwelling critters that are eating plastic:
“In 2017, Khan and a team of other scientists collected a sample of a previously undiscovered strain of fungus on top of a garbage dump in Islamabad, Pakistan. When they took it back to China to study in the laboratory, the species of fungus, a previously undiscovered strain of the species Aspergillus tubingensis, was able to break down polyurethane—common in industrial settings and used in refrigerators, fake leather, and many other applications—in just weeks instead of decades. The fungus secretes enzymes that break down the plastic’s chemical bonds and uses its mycelia—filaments fungi grow that are much like a plant’s roots—to break apart the plastic further.”
Back to the latest study….
Anyone who has participated in a roadside cleanup (a popular volunteer activity in the United States) or helped to collect trash off the beaches knows that foam drink cups left in the sun for any length of time break down and literally fall apart when one tries to pick them up.
This is precisely what the new study found. More importantly, it is not just that the structure of the foam breaks down, the substance of the foam “is completely photo-chemically oxidized to carbon dioxide and partially photo-chemically oxidized to dissolved organic carbon.” In essence, the hydrocarbon-based plastic simply breaks back down into CO2 and organic carbon dissolved in water. How long does it take? This study estimates time scales of a decade to centuries.
In my personal experience, I have found foam drink cups to degrade to the point of “breaking to pieces when touched” in a single summer in the direct sun. As for pelagic Starbucks cups, I have never found a foam drink cup floating on the open sea (whereas I have found plenty on the shores of islands without proper garbage collection and disposal). The absence of floating foam cups indicate that they break down much faster than a decade when in the sea under the full sun under the combined forces for the wind, the waves and the Sun. Little bit of polystyrene foam are not found in the plastic sieved from the oceans surface.
Science vs. Advocacy
As readily admitted in the abstract of the latest study, the anti-plastics activists are pushing the false belief that “Plastics Are Forever” — that they will never naturally degrade or break down in the sea or in landfills. Science, however, is finding that plastics are degraded, decomposed, eaten and photochemically oxidized back into their essential elements – carbon and hydrogen — or used as food by various microbes and fungi. Most of the plastic waste that enters the oceans disappears altogether.
There plastics that are intentionally engineered to withstand exposure to sunlight and chemicals without degrading. Among them are various types of HDPE (High-density polyethylene) , which is used in the manufacture of thousands of items, including potable water pipes, surgical implants, landfill liners, pyrotechnic mortars and fuel cans. Another personal note: If you are buying jerry cans for marine use, or fuel cans for outboard motors, buy only those marked HDPE with the symbol shown here. Many consumer gas cans are meant to be stored in garages and breakdown rapidly if left exposed to sunlight. HDPE fuel cans are intended to be exposed and last a very long time.
Bottom Lines:
— Plastics fall under Kindergarten Rules — Clean up your own messes — Pick up after yourself. Put your trash in the proper trash bin – recyclables go in the Recycle Bin.
— Trash does not belong in the natural environment — regardless of what it is made of. Nations, states, counties and cities should take great care to see that the waste and trash of human civilization is properly and sensibly collected and disposed of.
— Plastics are hydrocarbons — like petroleum. Thus should be recycled into useable building material, such as plastic boards for patios and decks or used as fuel to produce electrical power in modern clean-burn power plants.
— Thin film plastic shopping bags, like those being banned all across the world, should be replaced with re-engineered materials to be more easily degradable and deployed in common use. Many types are already commercially available, albeit at some added cost.
— Most of the plastic that has been allowed to escape into the environment will be disposed of by natural processes in reasonable amounts of time. This fact should not be used as an excuse to fail in our responsibility to take care of our own messes.
— Landfilled plastics will take longer to degrade — but will do so under attack by microbes and fungi. Some plastics will have a very long lifetime in landfills — this is what landfills are for. Other human products, such as glass jars and ceramics, will be there for future interstellar archaeologists to find.
# # # # #
Author’s Comment:
Our societies are under constant attack by mis- and ill-informed activists fighting shadows and imagined boogeymen instead of trying to make the world a better place for those truly in need. Those spending their time, money and effort in the battle to ban plastic straws, for instance, appear ridiculous to those of us who have spent years helping some of the almost one billion people living in profound poverty, many lacking simple necessities like sources of clean drinking water, efficient safe cooking stoves or access to minimal basic health care.
Plastics are miraculous modern materials which have made so many things possible in our modern societies. You will not find many (maybe not even one) anti-plastic activists without a modern cell phone or living in a plastic-free home — it is probably close to impossible today.
Unnecessary waste, particularly of excess packaging materials, is a problem, at least in the United States, where almost everything sold is wrapped in too many layers of packaging material which needs to be disposed of. Yes, much of that waste is plastic which should be, but is not, recycled.
I’d love to hear how your town, city or state is succeeding with the proper handling of trash of all types.
# # # # #
24 thoughts on “Plastics: Science is Winning”
Plastics are a derivative of oil and as such could be used for fuel. In fact, major urban incinerators are predicated upon burning plastics in the waste stream to generate electricity and, in a combined cycle system, steam. The idea is to address the waste of urban creation by burning garbage. Right now, plastics are sent to recycling which are being sent to landfills.
With proper control of emissions, burning garbage with its high plastic content would be an appropriate response to urban garbage and the need for inexpensive electricity and steam.
Yes!
RiHo08 ==> Yes, that’s what I suggest — recycle it into building materials or burn it for power.
As I have recently learned, that (incineration of waste) is exactly what the Japanese do with their urban waste. Massive incinerators are set up to burn this waste and convert it to electricity. A program I saw on YouTube (Trashopolis: Tokyo) does a good job of explaining the process. Obviously, the lack of developable land in Japan has led the Japanese to unique and ingenious solutions.
Larry ==> waste-to-energy plants are found in the US as well — and there should be more of them.
Maybe someone needs to tell the Chinese. As I hear it, they are the main source for plastic in the ocean. I wouldn’t think it would take much to mix a little trash in with their coal.
Put me down as another yes for burning. Convert it to CO2, which then gets converted to biomass.
There are many plastics that contain more than just hydrogen and carbon. Oxygen and nitrogen are common.
With regard to combustion, one needs to sort out PVC to avoid formation of toxic species, such as polychlorinated dioxins.
Kip, not sure this article that recently appeared in The Seattle Times qualifies as a complete success. The various levels (cities, county) of government that negotiate contracts with waste haulers have up to now published different rules for plastic bags and film. Confusing for someone who moves around. My garbage hauler never accepted it, and now the others appear to be throwing in the towel. A neighbor who worked for a large waste hauler previously told me that glass is a huge problem in the combined recycling stream (everything into one bin) and the company will try very hard to get out of that requirement in future contracts.
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/seattle-king-county-to-stop-taking-plastic-bags-in-recycling/
Windsong ==> Thanks for the link — a lot of localities are having problems with recycling — what to put in with what — what the Chinese and other Asian countries will accept.
“… mealworms possess gut microbes that eat through polystyrene”
I threw a bunch of packing styrofoam into my mealworm farm and they completely devoured it.
Are you sure it wasn’t plant-based packing material? It exists. Was it water soluble?
”Many of the building blocks of plants are hydrocarbons — like cellulose. ”
Actually cellulose is a carbohydrate. It contains lots of Oxygen atoms bonded to carbon. Think sugars chained together.
Joel ==> Thanks for the correction….cellulose is, in fact, a (C6H10O5), a polysaccharide.
Plausible and clear explanation.
Ruins my story that all of them evil hydrocarbons were magically transported to the ‘Bermuda Triangle.
Never to be seen again.
Activism is based in and feeds on agendas. NOT science. And then there is the “lazy simpleton” group that no nothing of science and rather then learn something of it prefer to be lead around by the nose by the activists. Or worse, politicians or late night clowns.
“It is about time that someone scientifically challenged the activist position held and promulgated by many environmental, anti-plastics and anti-corporate groups that “Plastic is Forever”.”
That is your political opinion. Anti-corporate? You mean commies don’t you?
Its a strawman, no one thinks anything lasts forever, to say they ‘literally’ do is just silly.
Your science “winning” boils down to this devastating knock-out blow “in reasonable amounts of time” as opposed to forever. You seem to be mistaking your political opinion for science.
Subtances like polyethylene (most shopping bags) doesn’t bio-degrade. It does photo-degrade into smaller and smaller particles, but those particles are still not bio-degradeable. In dark places it will persist for a very, very long time.
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/es104042f
“most conventional plastics such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, poly(vinyl chloride) and poly(ethylene terephthalate), are non biodegradable”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2769161/
“Microbes eat them up entirely.” That is not what the link says: :Scanning electron microscopy revealed bacteria-like cells living in pits in the plastic, as if they were eating the surface away.” Thats about as close to “eat them up entirely” as it got.
So why don’t you spell it out for us: how long is “reasonable”? 100 years? 1000 years?
This article is inaccurate, misguided and anti-science.
Loydo ==> You might try reading the studies linked in the essay.
My experience of shopping bags is that if stored for later use they degrade to uselessness in a couple of years even when stored in the dark. They become so fragile that they can be rubbed into a very fine powder between the hands. Making things very small to increase rates of chemical and or physical reactions is done in every chemical laboratory every day, that’s what a mortar and pestle is for.
OMG-it’s worse than we thought, pelagic plastic naturally degrades to CO2! Who is throwing all of this plastic into the ocean (or along highways, or on the sidewalk, or blowing in the wind)? I think advanced cultures don’t do this, litter that is, so who is the culprit here?
“Activists” are not ill-informed. They are deliberately misleading the public to advance their agenda and, above all, generate funds for their organizations.
Eco organizations will deliberately undermine efforts of others to solve the problems they are campaigning against to recover (and make more) money they spent on campaigns.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/329680852_Analysis_of_Greenpeace's_business_model_philosophy_Greenpeace_wants_a_piece_of_your_green
Most of the plastics (90%+) in the oceans originates from developed western countries with good recycling track record. https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2018/06/Save-the-oceans.pdf
These countries export their recycled plastics to Asia and Africa for “processing” and somehow the plastics “find their way” into about 5 major rivers which bring the plastics into the oceans. Then, the western countries can financially subsidize the “ocean cleanup” type eco organizations to try and collect the plastics from the oceans. Genius cyclical business model…
maarten ==> The GWPF report is vague and unscientific — a lot of “may”s and “might be”s. Much of the plastic is manufactured in the West and in Asia. There is no evidence that any nation is actually intentionally dumping plastic in the sea.
More reliable information shows that the Third Worlds is responsible for most of the plastic that enters the ocean — but it is accidental — street waste being washed into the sea. I have seen this for myself in the Caribbean.
I( should say “that that portion of the GWPF is vague and unscientific” — the rest of the report correctly states where the oceanic plastic comes from.
Save the oceans. Recycle locally.
The sieving statistics have another explanation. That at sizes below 5mm they are increasingly eaten by fish and possibly mammals at greater rates than microbes. It might be microbes, it might not. That hypothesis needs addressing.