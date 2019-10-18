Bloomberg: “Extinction Rebellion Is Right to Target London”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Bloomberg, despite obvious indications Londoners are fed up, London hasn’t tried hard enough to reduce CO2 emissions to earn a pass from further Extinction Rebellion disruption.
Extinction Rebellion Is Right to Target London
Andrea Leadsom shouldn’t be so complacent about the U.K.’s performance on climate change. The recent data have been troubling.
By Lara Williams
18 October 2019, 16:30 GMT+10
London’s Extinction Rebellion, the undeniably effective local offshoot of the global environmental protest group, has been out in force again this week, shutting down streets in the financial district and disrupting flights from City Airport. Its so-called Autumn Uprising has led to more than 1,600 arrests, and provoked some very angry commuters. People from Greta Thunberg to Stanley Johnson, the British prime minister’s dad, have lent their support.
This year the U.K. became the first major economy to legislate a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It has also made great strides in the past few decades in slashing carbon emissions — by 42% since 1990.
These are welcome developments, but the future is starting to look a little dim. The government’s own projections have the U.K. missing its 2023 and 2028 carbon budgets (the name for its emissions targets) by quite a margin, as the chart below shows. These targets weren’t even aimed at getting to net-zero emissions by 2050 (the U.K. only had an 80% reduction in mind when they were set), so that hardly bodes well.
While this stalling on climate action is no doubt a symptom of a government distracted by Brexit, that’s no excuse. The U.K. is hosting the UN climate summit next year and if it’s serious about being a leader on the environment, it needs to make a success of it. Overshooting legally-binding carbon budgets doesn’t set a great example.
You may not agree with their tactics, but it’s hard to argue that Extinction Rebellion should be rabble-rousing somewhere else.Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-10-18/extinction-rebellion-is-right-to-protest-climate-action-in-london
In Britain the green movement has won. Britain has a Conservative government which seems genuinely committed to serious investment in renewables.
Britain has unequivocally committed to dismantling their industrial age fossil fuel energy infrastructure, even though the new green infrastructure which is meant to replace fossil fuel hasn’t been built yet.
But none of this is enough. The green movement’s response to this overwhelming victory is to upset ordinary people, and to insult what is likely the greenest government the world has ever seen, for not trying hard enough.
Europe continues its death cult spiral. We need to hold on in the US long enough for their Venezuela moment and for the millenials to grow up.
Be afraid.
With regard to their reference to the carbon budget,
{“The government’s own projections have the U.K. missing its 2023 and 2028 carbon budgets”},
I would like to point out that there are some very serious flaws in carbon budget mathematics that should be taken into account in their evaluation. Briefly, these assessments are not reliable and no nation should subject its economic future to commitments based on them. Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/09/21/boondoggle/
Even worse than the very serious flaws in carbon budget mathematics are the even worse flaws in the science and mathematics underpinning CAGW.
Yes sir. Strongly agree.
The two are related of course. One derives from the other.
I’m still of the opinion that football (that’s soccer to us Yanks) match should be scheduled between ManU and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on every weekend of a planned XR protest.
Let XR protestors see what happens when they try to stop a tube, train, or bus with a street full of drunk Liverpool FC fans.
Or Southampton and Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
ER, huh. Therein lies a poetic irony.
“Overshooting legally-binding carbon budgets doesn’t set a great example. ”
The Paris Agreement is not binding on anyone.
Yes, lee, Obama tried mightily to make Paris binding, totalitarian that he is, bless his heart. He couldn’t get anyone else to go along with that.
The problem for Green politics is that nothing is ever enough. It’s the End of the WORLD!!!
No other issue can possibly be as important. So no compromise is ever required.
“You have promised to turn off all energy and live in caves? That’s not enough. You are still living!”
Every UK political party, apart from Brexit, seem rabidly pro-green. “rabidly” : a extreme, but when you endorse green policies as a fashion statement, then rabid seems very appropriate. Just about every green policy is an economic disaster. Endorsing green policies, with no prior economic, nor cost-benefit, analysis is being slave to fashion.
“London’s Extinction Rebellion, the undeniably effective local offshoot of the global environmental protest group, has been out in force again this week, shutting down streets in the financial district and disrupting flights from City Airport.”
I’m not from the UK but from what I understand, the place where they tried it last and got their idiot pulled down from the top of the train was in a working class neighborhood, not the financial district. That’s probably one reason they did not get and exactly warm reception.
The majority of the population will turn against CAGW once they are seriously affected.
In Ontario, Canada, the previous Wynne government increased the cost of electricity a bit. The backlash meant they were unceremoniously dumped after the next election. unpopular
“the undeniably effective local offshoot”.
I’ll deny that. They’re not effective.
Defective, maybe.
Actually, Extinction Rebellion should not be rabble rousing anywhere.
But if they had to rabble rouse , London is not the place.
New Delhi and Beijing are the places.
Try telling this to the very londoners who have rent, bills, and children to feed. The very people who live pay cheque to pay cheque! Lara williams must have a large bank account, but most people who live in london don’t. Ive lived in london my whole life, its expensive.