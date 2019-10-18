Grieving environmental scientists need support

See all authors and affiliations
Science 11 Oct 2019:
Vol. 366, Issue 6462, pp. 193
DOI: 10.1126/science.aaz2422
Rates of environmental destruction are greater today than at any previous point in human history (1). This loss of valued species, ecosystems, and landscapes triggers strong grief responses in people with an emotional attachment to nature (2). However, environmental scientists are presented with few opportunities to address this grief professionally.
Environmental scientists tend to respond to degradation of the natural world by ignoring, suppressing, or denying the resulting painful emotions while at work (3). The risks that this entails are profound. Emotional trauma can substantially compromise self-awareness, imagination, and the ability to think coherently (4). As Charles Darwin put it, one “who remains passive when overwhelmed with grief loses [the] best chance of recovering elasticity of mind” (5).
Academic institutes must allow environmental scientists to grieve well and thus emerge stronger from traumatic experiences to discover new insights about our rapidly changing world. Much can be learned from other professions in which distressing circumstances are commonplace, such as health care, disaster relief, law enforcement, and the military. In these fields, well-defined organizational structures and active strategies exist for employees to anticipate and manage their emotional distress (6). Effective systems can facilitate healthy grieving processes, enhance psychological recovery, and reduce the risk of long-term mental health impacts, potentially leading to better practice, decision-making, and resilience in future periods of trauma (7–10). Improved psychosocial working environments for scientists might include systematic training of employees, early-intervention debriefing after disturbing events, social support from colleagues and managers, and therapeutic counseling.
Full *cough cough* article here.
HT/Walter S
8 thoughts on “Grieving environmental scientists need support”
So all of these “scientists” believe its only co2 which is destroying the planet? Not the mass amount of plastic, industrial pollution? Or how about natural weather systems? The u.n., al gore and the co2 seeing puppet have ruined common sense, logic and true education.
Canadian federal election foreign interfering
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/greta-thunberg-edmonton-climate-rally-1.5325030
who is paying for Greta to come in Canada?
How is she getting from Province to Province?
They should thank their lucky stars they didn’t become veterinarians.
Would they ever be able to live with themselves if they had to euthanize L’l Greta’s pet puppy that just got run over by a silent electric car it didn’t hear coming?
“This loss of valued species, ecosystems, and landscapes triggers strong grief responses in people with an emotional attachment to nature. However, environmental scientists are presented with few opportunities to address this grief professionally”
An admission of the obvious that climate science, like all eco wacko silent spring tree hugger “science” is not objective scientific inquiry but an emotional and biased search for the assumed unnatural and anti nature destructiveness of human beings.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/13/ice-algal/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2010/05/16/171/
If some people are so stupid as to tilt at windmills, pun intended, then they deserve what results to their mental well being.
Any feelings of sorrow should be directed at those who are suffering as a result of the actions of such stupid people, but certainly one should not feel sorry for them.
And my favourite saying, “”As ye sow, so shall ye reap””.
MKE VK5ELL
I’ve been triggered! Where’s my grant money?
Free therapy in China for the whole lot. Environmentalists have been on a long march to destroy political and economic freedom. They should be very happy in the loving arms of the CPC.
There is no doubts these scientists need psychiatric help . They have some mental incapacity in seeing the world as it really is , a type of climate autism.