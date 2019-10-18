Real collusion: Tort Lawyers, Bloomberg, state attorney generals, and climate activists

Climate Litigation Watch posted this video today, which is well worth watching. Climate activists can’t win on the science, so they collude to do back door deals to create climate based laws.

CLW writes:

This video illustrates what CLW has been educating the public about – deep pockets and special interests funding collusion between green groups, trial lawyers and state attorney general offices. Having convinced themselves of a just cause there is apparently no abuse of power, no skirting the law, and no regrets. To which they would say “No way!” if the parties weren’t them, and the cause not theirs. https://climatelitigationwatch.org/real-collusion-bloomberg-state-attorney-generals-and-climate-activists/

There’s going to be a trial attempting to punish Exxon-Mobil starting on October 21st in New York City. Climate Litigation Watch is going to be covering this extensively. Be sure to bookmark their website and follow them on Twitter.

