Climate Litigation Watch posted this video today, which is well worth watching. Climate activists can’t win on the science, so they collude to do back door deals to create climate based laws.
CLW writes:
This video illustrates what CLW has been educating the public about – deep pockets and special interests funding collusion between green groups, trial lawyers and state attorney general offices. Having convinced themselves of a just cause there is apparently no abuse of power, no skirting the law, and no regrets. To which they would say “No way!” if the parties weren’t them, and the cause not theirs.https://climatelitigationwatch.org/real-collusion-bloomberg-state-attorney-generals-and-climate-activists/
There’s going to be a trial attempting to punish Exxon-Mobil starting on October 21st in New York City. Climate Litigation Watch is going to be covering this extensively. Be sure to bookmark their website and follow them on Twitter.
16 thoughts on “Real collusion: Tort Lawyers, Bloomberg, state attorney generals, and climate activists”
Liberals have always considered themselves to be above the law.
Repeatedly, and regularly they are above the law.
Hillary walked away with obvious transgressions (she destroyed evidence, for crying out loud…no way Trump could ever get away with that) and Trump gets hounded for over 2 years with “trumped up Russia collusion” allegations made out of thin air with no evidence that would ever elicit an investigation by uncorrupted Justice Department Officials…in a fake affidavit produced by Fusion GPS funded by the Clinton Campaign Fund.
Fraudulent Climate Science is using $Billions of taxpayers $ to destroy our country.
Using our own money to illegally (via Organized Crime – knowingly corrupting Data and producing Fraudulent Public Reports — they were caught doing it in Climategate).
Hopefully, the AG can pull together enough evidence to convict and incarcerate that criminal James Comey…and all his co-conspirators in our Intelligence Agencies.
And some day I hope to see justice served to the Climate Fraud crowd. That won’t happen…because liberals get away with just about everything.
This is a well established tactic used by “big tobacco”, “big oil”, and most recently “big pharma”. The tactic is highly effective because political corruption is the best business model in the US. Brace for impact.
So Rodney you think this okay. Got your education sometime over the last 30 years or so? If you did, your duty to yourself to be an independent thinker is to question not only the knowledge grafted on to you in the ‘education’ agenda, but to question everything. Tell me, what is the downside of this suggestion? If I’ve mistaken your meaning, my apologies.
I’d go so far as to call it ‘conspiracy’. Or ‘racketeering’.
The video cuts out before finishing.
Here’s a link to another as posted on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/hmU3z4yjycE
Their website is currently broken. See archive.is/Eph4G to see info about the organization.
Back up:
https://climatelitigationwatch.org/
How is this not racketeering?
These lawsuits have a track record of success as evidenced by multi-million dollar settlements with tobacco, paint, and pesticide manufacturers. Regardless of the merits of the cases, these products contained readily identified harmful substances that juries could understand. It will be key for defense teams to make it clear that CO2 — a gas that every person in the courtroom is exhaling — is ubiquitous and not harmful in tiny concentrations.
you could actually prove that cigarette carcinogens, lead in paint, and pesticides were bad for people. That’s why those lawsuits worked. Your body actually produces CO2. You cannot “prove” it is bad for you in any way,
What do you call 1,000 “climate change lawyers” at the bottom of Lake Ontario…? A good start !
There is a Just-Cause Fallacy.
It is the embodiment of Just Ends Allow Any Means.
It seems wrong that the office of an attorney general (whether elected or appointed) should be partly populated by individuals who are paid by organizations or people from the private sector. In theory, at least, AGs should be able to compel their staffs to perform tasks and execute policies determined by the AGs, and their leverage over their staff memberss is that they are paid by, and can be dismissed by the AGs. If private-sector lawyers work in an AG’s office, the AG does not have that leverage.
I don’t know how these things work in practice in the US (or even in my own countries of Canada and the UK), but I wonder if there is not some sort of constitutional challenge that could be made in state supreme courts. Such an action would not address climate-related stuff, but focus on the impropriety or illegality of outside staff who are more answerable to the green gilberts who pay them, than to their notional bosses.
I’m sure there are some here who can answer this.
That’s the idea of the “deep state”: If we can’t buy the President or the Attorney General, let’s at least buy their staff – and good riddance, Mr. President (or AG) implementing the will of the voters.
Tom Steyer, Michael Bloomberg, and George Soros belong in the same category, although thank goodness George can’t run for the Presidency.