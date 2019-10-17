How the Universe Stopped Making Sense

By Rafi Letzter
We’re getting something wrong about the universe.
It might be something small: a measurement issue that makes certain stars looks closer or farther away than they are, something astrophysicists could fix with a few tweaks to how they measure distances across space. It might be something big: an error — or series of errors — in cosmology, or our understanding of the universe’s origin and evolution. If that’s the case, our entire history of space and time may be messed up. But whatever the issue is, it’s making key observations of the universe disagree with each other: Measured one way, the universe appears to be expanding at a certain rate; measured another way, the universe appears to be expanding at a different rate. And, as a new paper shows, those discrepancies have gotten larger in recent years, even as the measurements have gotten more precise.
“We think that if our understanding of cosmology is correct, then all of these different measurements should be giving us the same answer,” said Katie Mack, a theoretical cosmologist at North Carolina State University (NCSU) and co-author of the new paper.
The two most famous measurements work very differently from one another. The first relies on the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB): the microwave radiation leftover from the first moments after the Big Bang. Cosmologists have built theoretical models of the entire history of the universe on a CMB foundation — models they’re very confident in, and that would require an all-new physics to break. And taken together, Mack said, they produce a reasonably precise number for the Hubble constant, or H0, which governs how fast the universe is currently expanding.
The second measurement uses supernovas and flashing stars in nearby galaxies, known as Cepheids. By gauging how far those galaxies are from our own, and how fast they’re moving away from us, astronomers have gotten what they believe is a very precise measurement of the Hubble constant. And that method offers a different H0.
“If we’re getting different answers that means that there’s something that we don’t know,” Mack told Live Science. “So this is really about not just understanding the current expansion rate of the universe — which is something we’re interested in — but understanding how the universe has evolved, how the expansion has evolved, and what space-time has been doing all this time.”
Weikang Lin, also a cosmologist at NCSU and lead author of the paper, said that to develop a full picture of the problem, the team decided to round up all the different ways of “constraining” H0 in one place. The paper has not yet been formally peer reviewed or published, and is available on the preprint server arXiv.
Here’s what “constraining” means: Measurements in physics rarely turn up exact answers. Instead, they put limits on the range of possible answers. And by looking at these constraints together, you can learn a lot about something you’re studying. Looking through one telescope, for example, you might learn that a point of light in space is either red, yellow or orange. Another might tell you it’s brighter than most other lights in space but less bright than the sun. Another might tell you it’s moving across the sky as fast a planet. None of those constraints would tell you much on their own, but taken together they suggest you’re looking at Mars.
68 thoughts on “How the Universe Stopped Making Sense”
The more we learn the less we know.
Maybe we don’t simplify the sum of our findings by applying Occam’s razor?
“The more we learn the less we know …”.
Are we learning more and more about less and less until we know absolutely everything about nothing, or less and less about more and more until we know nothing about absolutely everything⸮
Yes, something to do Heisenberg.
Even the value of “big G” has been changing by more the claimed measurement uncertainty during the 20th century. Good luck with the assumption that it has not changed anywhere in the universe for the last 13.5 billion years.
I think that is called unwarranted extrapolation.
Physicists have got around this problem by making it constant by definition now. Nicely sweeps that problem under the rug. This means that other measurements will now vary but “big G” is safely protected from experimental verification.
Expansion deniers! The science is settled!
Stopped? Any proof that the Universe ever did make sense?
I gave up after dark matter and strings. And don’t get me going on ‘flavors’ of something or another.
How about interaction with parallel universes? 😵 This all seems more subjective than objective to me.
Yep dark matter was when they really admitted they had no idea. If you need to say you made factor of 20 error in the amount of matter in the universe, the rest is joke.
Saying that there is an invisible, undetectable, omnipresent force holding the universe together is not a discovery. Most other religions have been saying the same thing for millennia.
What is the most parsimonious explanation?
As a Christian there are some of us who believe in a young earth existence. There is growing evidence that present geological conditions could be the results of massive flooding and erosion as a result of a worldwide flood. Prior to the flood the nature of the atmosphere was different than it is today. Much of the dinosaur fossils are found in positions suggesting rapid burial by water. Much of science assume that all constants we use today have been the same forever. Again there is evidence that a catastrophic event could impacted these constants. Carbon dating is not reliable and could have been altered by such a catastropic event. If a supreme being created this universe it was more than capable of having light that normally takes millions of light years to reach us to be present at creation. How might that affect measurements we make now about the universe that don’t seem to be consistant? Science orginally started when men realized that this supreme creator used logic and created scientific principles that could be studied and understood. Today we have decided we don’t need God and are trying our hardest to prove he doesn’t exist. However the more we learn the more we realize no amount of time could allow for all of this to happen by chance. Too complex for that. Science needs to return to its original mindset.
Sadly, not helpful.
We also know just this year from the Juno spacecraft that a proto-planet ten times the mass of the earth had a direct hit on Jupiter’s core, the time given is 4.5 Billion years ago. Velikovsky suggested just such an event as being responsible for an ejection of Venus from Jupiter. He proposed this based on ancient mythology and religious beliefs, and he did it 50 years ago. It goes without saying he also predicted radio noises from Jupiter plus not a few other things.
So you think we can tell what happened 4.5 billion years ago by looking at the swirling atmosphere of Jupiter?
I just love the certainty that we “know” such things based on rabid speculation and untested hypotheses.
“Know” is strong language in science, or in logic.
I “know” no such thing can be “known”, given the evidence for it.
Some people apparently think every time someone writes a paper or has a new idea, it overturns all that came prior.
How about when Jesus said ‘place no stone in the path of the believer.’ ?
That is EXACTLY what YEC does.
That is a mistranslation. It should be:
“Never get in the path of a stoned believer.”
Not with you on this one compadre. Pretty overwhelming evidence shows that evolution is true, even if some aspects are not well understood. The earth is not young. Too many verifiable methods to disprove it. And conjecture about God is beyond the realm of science. Properly so.
The only phrase in that which makes any sense is : “……….we don’t need God…..”
John Sandhofner,
Most Christians (including me) reject mistaken ideas that say the Bible is a physics textbook.
Richard
Thank you Richard.
Personally, I would never step onto an airplane if I had such beliefs as those who reject science.
John. Your comment is spot on.
0.o Wrong site mate.
Science is never “settled”. Science is for the most part about challenging assumptions. When it becomes unchallengeable and reliable enough, it transitions to engineering.
I think the part about the Earth being billions rather than millions or thousands of years old, is on solid evidentiary ground.
“Much of the dinosaur fossils are found in positions suggesting rapid burial by water. ”
Wait, what?
There are fossils in strata that are deep inside the Earth, on layers of rock that have been tilted, then eroded, then had igneous intrusive events, then were folded, eroded some more, covered with more layers of sediment…
Take a few years of geology classes and explain it all some way which is not simply dismissive of vast amounts of converging lines of evidence, and you will get my attention.
I could think of a dozen things that anyone can go look at that represent processes that take vast amounts of time.
Radioisotope evidence alone would have to simply be dismissed without evidence for why it should be, although one cannot simply go look at it, like one can go to Yosemite park and imagine vast intrusive emplacement of magma which slowly cooled and crystalized into the granite we see. And all the events and time that brought these bodies of rock to the surface and uplifted them, then the various intervals of glaciation, melting, erosion, etc, that gave rise to what we see today.
Multiple separate lines of evidence all converge to give consistent answer to every question that can be asked about the relative positions and timing of events in rock sequences, including questions of logic regarding which events can be seen to have plainly happened either before or after other events, and dating the layers radio-isotopically and via other means.
Noting that “some dinosaur fossils show evidence of rapid” blah blah blah stacked up against centuries of accumulated findings in geology is simply inane.
There are miles deep layers of sedimentary rock, every grain of which eroded from some other rock or precipitated from sea water etc, and was transported, deposited, buried by subsequent deposition, lithified into solid rock, etc.
And then water from a river cut into the rock for over a mile, etc.
And the whole plateau is so far above sea level even the bottom of the canyon allows for water to flow in rapids for hundred and hundreds of miles before reaching the ocean.
http://catcountry105.com/geology-relative-dating-exercise.php
There are huge problems in our understanding of many things, but positing a young Earth solves none of them.
It hand waves them away.
Whatever the nature of God, if you believe He created everything, you must also understand that he designed all of the complexity we see in biology and the vastness of space and the immensity of the energy and the unimaginable spans of time.
I suppose you can decide only a cartoon I Dream of Jeannie version of God (who snapped his fingers and made everything appear as is, pre-formed to look old) is reconcilable with the Bible and you have to be evil to doubt one literal world of that book.
In the movie Conan the Barbarian, Conan and his crew argued about which of them had the most powerful God.
Which is a more powerful God, a cartoon God who snaps his fingers, or one who threw a cloud of stuff into an empty void and put just the right English on it to make everything science has shown to have occurred…happen over billions of years and light years of space time?
Me, I do not try to decide on matters of faith using science, or matters of science using faith.
We have ears, eyes, brain, ability to reason logically…from whence came these gifts?
Not very polite to accept a gift but not the spirit in which it is given.
Every time they use red-shift data, everything goes to crap and they have to invent a dark constant to make the math work. Galactic spin from red-shift requires dark matter to keep them from flying apart. Star red-shift showing expansion requires dark-energy. The nature of the problem is red-shift itself is caused by more than light source motion.
This is what Dr. Paul Laviolette has been saying for decades. I got him solidly banned from posting any of his work on arxiv, despite support from a Nobel lauriet. Yet more orthodoxy gate-keeping by our dearly “objective” high priests of science.
It is not adding up, that is for sure, and different estimates for the Hubble Constant is hardly the first think which does not comport.
There are plenty of reasons to reject ad hoc explanations for every mystery or finding.
One relatively recent one is the angular extent of distant galaxies.
They subtend far to large of an angle to be as distant as red shift suggests.
They make assumptions then jump to conclusions.
Liberal assumptions/assertions, then infer (i.e. creative logic) conclusions outside of a limited frame of reference. Welcome to the age of post-normal, where mortal gods (e.g. experts) divine reality beyond near space and time, beyond the observable and reproducible. Ostensibly, because people are impatient for discovery.
Inference from signals of unknown fidelity from beyond the near-domain. With a little patience, and a lot of development, we may, one day, learn the facts of what lies beyond our most distant close observation at the edge of our solar system.
Or we may find out that the aliens at the edge of our solar system are deliberately screwing up our reading to keep us confined to one planet – or at least one star system.
Or we’re caught in an eddy of space and time that distorts our perspective beyond the near frame. With a little patience, and a lot of development, we may, one day, expand our close observations, reduce the uncertainty, and reach conclusions that are compliant with reality without injections of brown matter, dark matter and energy, and other fillers.
Anyone watching us is probably sitting there splitting their sides laughing. We are perfectly capable of totally confusing ourselves, we do not need to invent anyone else to blame.
But if you find that comforting , why not.
Perhaps there is a fifth fundamental force weaker than gravity, operating over clumps of galaxies.
Or gravity is bleeding over from adjacent branes. Some small %, enough to be noticeable on a large scale like galaxies.
Recent Gravitational Wave (GW) measurements from distant binary black hole merger events shows that the GW energy arriving at Earth and our 3 dimensions of spatial reality does NOT allow for any significant leakage of GW energy to other “curled-up” dimensions. That puts hard limits on any tiny extra-dimensions that only gravity can penetrate. The string theorists touting small curled up dimensions have been mightily disappointed by those negative results.
We live in an inconstant universe, imagine that!
I’ve been unhappy about the red shift interpretation for many years.
It seems more likely that some undiscovered characteristic of the universe attenuates the wavelength of light with distance.
As with the current farrago over the radiative climate change theory the answer probably lies with non radiative energy transfers being inadequately accounted for within astrophysics.
Current contortions involving dark matter and energy are becoming ever more implausible.
Year’s ago I thought that the red shift could be explained by light getting old, so slows down.
The older I get, the more I think I might have been right.
: )
The “Tired Photon” theory. I first heard this one back in 1992 while following a usenet thread by the renegade astronomer, Dr. Tom Van Flandern. The theory has a LOT of problems but also a few loyal off-mainstream followers. Van Flandern did do some brilliant and respected work in his career, but also took a lot of abuse for supporting ideas that were well outside of the mainstream views. While I don’t buy into the idea, you couldn’t really blame a photon for getting a little weary after a few million parsec trip, although since it does the trip at C, from it’s perspective it gets here at the same time it started so what’s there to be tired about?
Redshift quantization, also referred to as redshift periodicity,[1] redshift discretization,[2] preferred redshifts[3] and redshift-magnitude bands,[4][5] is the hypothesis that the redshifts of cosmologically distant objects (in particular galaxies and quasars) tend to cluster around multiples of some particular value.
In standard inflationary cosmological models, the redshift of cosmological bodies is ascribed to the expansion of the universe, with greater redshift indicating greater cosmic distance from the Earth (see Hubble’s Law). This is referred to as cosmological redshift. Ruling out errors in measurement or analysis, quantized redshift of cosmological objects would either indicate that they are physically arranged in a quantized pattern around the Earth, or that there is an unknown mechanism for redshift unrelated to cosmic expansion, referred to as “intrinsic redshift” or “non-cosmological redshift”. From Wikipedia.
O haven’t come across this clustering or quantization of red shifts, but will do some research tonight…may shed light on my questions (no pun intended).
If a neutrino can change flavors and masses during travel, why would anyone bat an eye at quantum decay of a photon?
Roland
My question would be does it have to make sense? It’s like asking someone who climbed a never before climbed mountain why they did it? The usual answer is “Because its there.”
The universe does not have to make sense, it just is.
I had a conversation with an old friend yesterday. He is suffering an existential crisis. He wants to understand where he comes from, who he is, and where he is going. In short he wants to know what his purpose is. He does this all the time, has done for years.
I pointed out that when confronted by a pint of beer, I could ponder how it was made, why it was made, what it is made of, and what will happen to it after I drink it. Or, I could just drink it and enjoy it.
I prefer the latter, and this is pretty much my entire philosophy of life. I don’t believe that philosophies need to be complex or detailed 🙂
I’m fairly sure I’m happier than him, although I am sad for him and try to cheer him up (for example with a pint of beer and helpful philosophy) whenever we meet.
We know there is something wrong with our understanding of everything. Einstein tried, and failed to unify the theories of Gravity and Quantum Mechanics. Ever since, physicists have sought a GUT, a Grand Unified theory and failed. So far, all quantum theories of gravity have not done well.
Quantum Mechanics by itself has issues. Work the calculations, and infinities crop up. Usually, this means your calculation is done for. In QM, you just add in another infinity(!). The infinities cancel out, and the calculations work. The process of adding and canceling infinities is called “normalization” or “renormalization”.
How I survived that course is beyond me, it may have been due to a quantum fluctuation. In short, the whole course may well have been an exercise in Schrodinger’s Cat. Many of us lived, many died.
A simple experiment into the nature of the gravitational effect on light done at Boston College (I think) in the 1970s, involved shining a beam of light of a given frequency straight down a stairwell of several floors. They knew that the speed of light didn’t change but determined that its wavelength did! To me, this should take the wind out of the sails of the red shift notion. The red shift could be due to gravitational effects rather than departure velocity. Don’t they know this?
That red shit is different than the red shift blamed on expansion…it is a force changing momentum of the photon, this the wavelength. I still don’t fully understand how a photon has momentum if it is massless…but that’s a different issue.
Other forms of “redshift are doppler and “frame dragging, which also make sense to me more or less…magical expansion does not 🤷
Roland
I have known the astrophysics rate of expansion is messed up for some time. The Universe is not expanding more rapidly over time or someone had better identify a real cause – not a made-up one. Dark Energy is made up… it doesn’t come from anything except from the errors in measurement and people’s inability to grasp where they went wrong. Accuracy and error are far greater than the physicists imagine, simple because they cannot go out and actually perform real measurements – instead we use proxies…sound familiar?
Dark matter doesn’t need to be exotic either. one has to just accept that we do not understand the makeup of the universe as well as we claim to. It really is a failure of imagination – we can’t imagine how matter can hide from us to we invent stuff to account for it.
Expansion *might* be constant, or it’s slowing down. There is absolutely no evidence except proxies that say it is increasing, and proxies are almost always wrong to a larger degree than expected.
If I were to guess…. Matter+energy = gravity so the rate is constant over enough volume measured. It could be different in different volumes of course.
My guess would be that rather than expanding uniformly the universe contains convection cells whereby the matter in one half is convecting away from the centre and the matter in the other half is convecting back towards the centre.
We happen to be placed within an area containing matter which is moving away from the centre so that the movement converts KE to PE which causes a shift towards the red.
In regions where matter is convecting back towards the centre there would be a blue shift with conversion of PE back to KE.
Any ball of fluid with a higher temperature in the centre must inevitably develop convection due to temperature irregularities in the lateral plane.
A structure comprising mainly gases will always show fluid characteristics due to the weak bonds between molecules.
Has anyone else ever proposed a convecting ball of fluid material as a model for the universe?
There is a theory which states that if ever anyone discovers exactly what the Universe is for and why it is here, it will instantly disappear and be replaced by something even more bizarre an inexplicable.
There is a second which states that this has already happened.
Douglas Adams
I still can’t work out if there’s a cat in the box.
At lunch today some suggested there might be more than one.
All that time at university and I still know nothing!
I believe they’re is no cat in the box. It got fed up of being repeatedly based and hopped it.
*based = gassed.
Sigh…
“If we’re getting different answers that means that there’s something that we don’t know.”
Apparently astrophysicists could take a lesson from climate modelers, where the more different answers they get the more they pretend to know. Just take an ensemble average for all the estimates of H0 and label anyone who objects a ‘science denier’.
And instead of troubling themselves about ‘missing heat’, climate scientists could reciprocate with the concept of “dark energy”: energy that can not be observed or measured but can be quantified because their models predict that CO2 prevents it from leaving the atmosphere.
Whereas climate modelers inject brown matter to force compliance, astrophysicists inject dark matter and energy to force compliance, and probably brown matter, too. Thou shalt not deny the consensus.
Well spotted. Dark matter is where all the missing heat is hiding.
42
So we have actual data, but the measurements disagree, indicating that we don’t know something (ignorance). I’m guessing that any “uncertainty” analysis would reflect that level of ignorance. (Thank you, Dr. Pat Frank!)
“It is generally not known that an alternative Electric Sun model was proposed in 1979 by the engineer Ralph Juergens. It explains simply the critical longevity of all electric lights — it is plugged into a galactic circuit. And galactic circuits are the basis of Plasma Cosmology, which is ignored by astrophysicists but was developed by experimental plasma scientists and engineers in the 20th century. Plasma Cosmology is simply explanative and has proven to be predictive — quite unlike mathematical big bang cosmology.
Only in the last few years have the circumstances arisen to enable the more recent Electric Sun model to be tested. Called the SAFIRE Project, the cutting edge engineering firm Aurtas International Inc. was contracted by The International Science Foundation to experimentally test the Electric Sun Model. Aurtas International Inc. is an independent body, which has no affiliation with The Electric Universe or The Thunderbolts Project. Recently, the SAFIRE team shared an extraordinary update on their results to date.
In part one of this two-part presentation, our chief science advisor, physicist Wal Thornhill, discusses the SAFIRE experiment, its results and its promise for the future.”
… and we are all waiting in terror for the bill to arrive!
And here we have yet another proof that yet another part of science is not ‘settled’… let alone Climate Science.
What happened to ‘consensus’? It has proven to be such a useful tool in at least one other scientific field. The Hubble Constant could be settled tomorrow, I’m 97% sure. And damn the deniers.
While I enjoy the beautiful photos of the visible universe, I do not regard the rest of research of any real importance. When thy start to use words such as strings and dark matter, they are just word for unknowns.
Logically the “”Big Bang”” is impossible, so that leaves Fred Holes “”Steady State””.
The only thing which justifies further research is Gravity, in the hope that a anti gravity drive will be found, that would be of great use. If we were vert rich then pure research is justified, but curtesy of the likes of CC we are not.
The rest is just a considerable drain on the taxpayers money. Just as is the magic molecule CO2, but that of course is a far bigger drain on the public purse.
MJE VK5ELL
“If we’re getting different answers that means that there’s something that we don’t know,”
Sure, I have just been looking on a question of the matter antimatter asymmetry in our present universe, and that is something that we do not know, it would affect CMB interpretations, and not galaxy etc motions at our level. Our present observations look at the universe after baryon number violation, except for the CMB view.
I have just been looking at Sakharov’s conditions for baryon asymmetry https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Sakharov_condition#targetText=Noun&targetText=(physics)%20Any%20of%20the%20three,interactions%20out%20of%20thermal%20equilibrium. namely the third “nteractions out of thermal equilibrium.” Those would affect the CMB intepretation.
I know I don’t comment often, and usually when I do, it is on this topic, but I have yet to get a real response from someone with the knowledge to answer these questions…and I don’t really many other science sites that actually allow comments…but this begs the question again…
How do we know that redshift due to expansion is actually due to expansion and not some property of light at vast distances of travel? Is the photon losing energy because of some magic expansion more likely than some other possible form of decay? Don’t cite conservation of energy, because the redshifted photon IS losing energy, everyone just assumed expansion is why, I just don’t understand where that energy goes either.
I read a recent article about neutrinos, and how scientists say they must have a non-zero mass or they would have not slowed down enough to fit the current model of the big bang…why would having mass slow them down? I don’t know. If having mass can slow down neutrinos, at hundreds of thousandths the mass of an electron, would a photon, if it really was not massless, but another order of magnitude lighter than a neutrino, also slow down?
Seriously, this is driving me nuts, and the more I read the worse it gets… any help would be appreciated. At the very least, if anyone knows someone I could discuss this with, would love the help
Roland
A QI moment. Nobody knows! IMHO.
One does not rely on cosmology to study the photon. The photon has been studied since last century when black body radiation could not be explained by Maxwell’s clasisical electrodynamics, i.e. the LABORATORY measurements and observations disagreed with the classical theory, and for this reason, among others, quantum mechanics gradually emerged as the underlying framework of all nature. That is what mainstream physics is now. The model is continually validated in laboratory experiments. Cosmic observations rely on this validation.
The quantum electrodynamic model uses mathematics and specific postulates , laws and principles that allow to pick those solutions of the differential equations that fit the data. The velocity of light being constant is a result of both classical and quantum electrodynamics, the change in frequency with respect to the observer’s non inertial frame also. Everything is fitted with mathematical solutions and is continually validated by laboratory experiments and observations.
A cosmological model for the photon that would give it different properties than the ones in our present framework is a scenario that is not consistent with the scientific method,UNLESS it is written up in strict mathematical terms, and fits the data we have in the laboratory at our framework. This is not a reasonable choice of research matter, imo .
Energy is conserved within a given inertial frame. Again mathematics enters on how different inertial frames behave with respect to energy. Expansion is consecutive inertial frames , not the same, and there are mathematical models on how motion affects the photons, with the Doppler effect
http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/Relativ/reldop2.html , also checked in the laboratory. In our present cosmological models all the energy/mass of the universe comes from the Big Bang.
Unless you put a lot of elbow grease to delve into the mathematics you will not be able to clear up your questions.
The Big Bang, cosmic background radiation ,string theory, black holes, dark energy, dark matter, gravitational waves, theory of relativity general and special, Higgs boson, 100% gaseous stars. They are all figments of cosmologists imagination.
Astrophysics and cosmology is a bigger farce than climate science.