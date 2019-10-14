“This is not hyperbole!”
Saying she's been inspired by Greta Thunberg, Jane Fonda tells @ABC she's going to hold a weekly protest in DC on climate change: "I'm moving here. I'm going to be here through Thanksgiving, and Christmas, sleep, rain, whatever it is."
"This is a crisis." https://t.co/57QJ2Xbx51 pic.twitter.com/k1Z2IC5aYu
— ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2019
157 thoughts on “Jane Fonda, Climate Scientist, to the Rescue”
” I’m going to be here through Thanksgiving, and Christmas, sleep?, rain, whatever it is.” lol
“Well, i’ve been a “climate scientist ?” for decades and decades”……really ?
Looney tunes Inc…
She seems to confuse being a climate scientist with being a climate eco-activists. But since most climate scientists are unable to tell the difference, I guess that is understandable.
She’s back! Here to screw over more people.
Humping her AA cannon. Affirmative Re-action. Puppy-mommie.
She was a bitch in Hanoi, and still is.
Maybe she misheard it and thought they said “Communist”, she thought to herself, “well, I’ve been a Communist for decades and decades…”
Mark H
Rich communist!
Maybe someone mis-transcribed sleet?
She has also fever dreamed a brand new agency called the Intergovernmental Panel of the Climate Crisis.
It is breathtaking to see the ease with which leftists just make crap up.
Practice makes perfect, evidently.
Is this a case of an old windbag corrupting the youth? Or a fanatical teenager corrupting the elderly? It’s hard to tell nowadays.
“I’m going to hang around D.C. until the weather gets iffy, then fly back to Montecito, where they don’t have any weather. They DO have cute shops offer hand-knit hats that look cool on TV. To save the polar bears, you see. Or to save African peasants, or to sacrifice African peasants — I can’t remember which.
“As for American peasants, like the ones in Northern California throwing out their food after random blackouts, well then, let them eat canned goods. Or cake. Or get generators like I’ve got for ALL my mansions.”
Hanoi Jane was corrupted when she was about Greta’s age.
But she was far gentler on the eye 🙂
Attention Moderators….lewd reference in the true statements below:
At Gretta’s age + maybe a few years, Hanoi Jane was having her ^!^$ (i.e. mammary glands) more or less on display on film for $$.
Should not the great Greta mimic the great Jane Fonda in her methods of attracting an audience in a few years hence…for the great CAUSE??
What is “beyond the pale” when it comes to saving humanity from eminent extinction?
Greta’s attributes will garner little attention. She wasn’t gifted in that manner, but she can see CO2, a great gift in its own right.
Perhaps Greta, or the “97% who all agree”, can fill the missing blanks in this table.
Within 10% will do, as I appreciate that these numbers fluctuate from time to time.
Volcanoes = ppm
Oceans= ppm
Swamps = ppm
Bush fires = ppm
Other = ppm
Coal Power stations = ppm
TOTAL = 410 ppm of CO2
I still think Barbarella was her best role.
I still think it is still a very bad movie, not even a “B” movie, and I have seen it only once.
Flapping lips were always her speciality…
ugh I now need (inner) eye bleach for the image that created in my mind
yuuuuck
Will she protest every Friday? Will she protest Mother Nature?
Hey Jane it’s a crisis!
The trees and beavers on Ellesmere Island are gone!!!
Restore their habitat. Bring back trees and beavers to Ellesmere Island.
well if she went n sat there its a twofer ;-)))
thick as a plank and brings her own”leave it to b****r”;-))
Is this a case of an old windbag corrupting the youth?
You mean again given her ‘form’ in going to Hanoi duing the Vietnam War?
AT least she says she regrets that merde for brains bit of treachery visited on the US troops then in action bit will the now old fart live long enough to similarly regret this latest brain fart?
These leftard cretins are just the gift that keep on giving.
They’re doing a re-make of Playboy, she’s going to star as Granny!
She should be doing Beverley Hillbillies!
I hope she got deloused.
They’re be nothing left if she did as she’s 10%% louse.
That should have read 100% not 10%%, stupid typos
“Saying she’s been inspired by Greta Thunberg…”
Hell yeah. If they adulate a developmentally damaged adolescent who doesn’t know anything about real life, why wouldn’t they adulate a washed-up attention whore with a history of making bad choices and movies.
On golden pond wasn’t so bad.
RE: Golden Pond
The boy warming up to the old grouch who took him fishing made the picture. “Young pipsqueak befriends crotchety geezer,” is a great theme. That’s what made “The Wizard of Oz” so endearing. Dorothy wins over everyone in the end, even the bogus Wizard. That theme could be used more often, after half a century of cops & robbers, secret agent pyrotechnics, chase scenes, choreographed bloodletting, cheesy romcoms, and doomsday disaster films.
It’s odd when you think about it, why kids charming geezers isn’t done more often, what with the grotesque oversupply of sourpuss, over-the-hill movie stars from the now-geriatric, baby boomer generation. They (we, I’m sorry to admit) always did take themselves too seriously, and have failed in the self-deprecating humor department.
Easy answer; not enough guns, car chases and explosions.
Actors and actresses are paid liars. Why should we listen to their opinions regarding life, the universe, and all that?
I remind people of that often, why?? would you place faith and trust in people who are PAID to lie as a living?
they tend to look nonplussed then the ingrained stupid takes over again
That was her father Hank in OGP.
Hanoi Jane was busy manning AAA guns shooting at USAF and USNavy pilots.
I’ve never watched it. I have no interest in watching it.
OD’d on Jane Fonda back in the 1960s with her incessant harping and blaming civilized peoples for everything she imagines is wrong. Ten minutes of Barbarella can cure anyone of ever watching Jane Fonda again.
Rich kid spoiled brat never grew up.
I note her green apparently synthetic yarn cap, an urban guerilla fashion statement. Jane Fonda’s a complete absurd hypocrite, completely out of touch with reality.
I’m a distant scion of the Coffins of Nantucket. I lived not too far from Saybrook as a contract engineer. Golden Pond is not about Fonda but about the Hepburns.
Talk about cultural appropriation!
Lol- I remember her getting into a row with Chuck Norris in the 80s- all the media took her side because she was, like, a ‘real’ actor, (as opposed to a ‘real’ veteran and person), and how dare he criticize her. I bet none of them actually said it to his face….
There’s a good Chuck Norris joke in there somewhere……
Chuck Norris went skydiving once and his parachute didn’t open. The next day he took it back for a refund.
When Chuck Norris goes to a feminist rally he comes back with his shirt ironed and a sandwich.
Fraizer
And the sandwich is cut in half, diagonally.
I think he has them remove the crust too.
Unless Bruce Lee is there, then Chuck calls in sick.
You know, Chuck Norris is the only human being who can kick someone in the back of the face . . .
Years ago I remember one of those short real life things Readers Digest had.
A guy related that he went into a bar in a small town and saw a “new guy” sitting at the bar.
He decided to have some fun and went up to him and claimed he was sitting in his seat.
The “new guy” looked up and him and calmly picked up his beer and went to an empty booth.
Mentally gloating, he looked over at the “new guy” and realized it was Chuck Norris. (They were shooting part of a film in town.)
He went up to him and said (paraphrased), “You could have kicked my ass. Why didn’t you?”
Chuck’s answer, again paraphrased, was, “There are some things worth fighting for. A bar stool isn’t one of them. Sure, I could kick your ass, what would that prove?”
(I think that happened the day before his chute didn’t open and returned it to a feminist rally.8-)
Well, this is what you get in a participation trophy world.
Where did she become a climate scientist, University of Hanoi?
Jane was in Hanoi when I was in South Vietnam, guess where my opinions about this are.
I can. She was and is a treacherous disgrace who clearly has no morals. She will do absolutely anything for publicity and is more than happy to make millions from a country and system that she clearly despises. You sir, on the other hand have my undying respect and gratitude.
Well said, Mr. Mansell. Thanks to you, and Ron Long.
Ron Long – same place as mine. I was in WDC watching the hippies protest the draft and stop traffic while she sucked up to the VC.
Thanks for the comments, but here’s a Reality Check: Fonda was in North Vietnam posing for pictures with the NVA, who subsequently utilized her to their propaganda advantage. The VC were a Marxist faction inside South Vietnam, they were 11% of the population at the start and 19% of the population at the end. My twin brother (bird dog pilot) and I (ride-along program with pilots-I was an Air Traffic Controller) flew over many enemy and we both saw less than 1% armed VC, the other 99% were uniformed and well-equipped NV Regulars. The left and their cooperating media tried to present the VC as defending their country, but not true. Sort of like today, where the left and their cooperating media present Climate Change as Republicans driving large SUV’s and trying to destroy our planet.
I know that, Ron. Bad habit of mine using VC for everything in North Vietnam, that’s all. I was at NAVPHOTOCEN in Anacostia Flats 1967-1970. I look back at that and still wonder if the draft was really the issue, or was it something else?
As we all remember, micro-manager Lyndon Johnson was the President during the critical years of the Vietnam War. He was no Commander in Chief. The Vietnam War Memorial was dedicated NOVEMBER 13, 1982, honoring 58,000 American troops who died. U.S. forces inflicted over a million enemy fatalities, essentially wiped out the Viet Cong as a fighting force during the TET Offensive debacle, yet involvement by politicians forfeited our victory. North Vietnamese colonel, Bui Tin, received the unconditional surrender of South Vietnam on April 30, 1975.
Bui Tin explained how the protests by “anti-war peace demonstrators” (the most successful propaganda program ever operated by the Soviet Union and its Eastern Bloc allies) was key to the Communist “victory”:
“Every day our leadership would listen to world news over the radio at 9 a.m. to follow the growth of the American antiwar movement …
… Visits to Hanoi by people like Jane Fonda and former Attorney General Ramsey Clark and ministers gave us confidence that we should hold on in the face of battlefield reverses …
… We were elated when Jane Fonda, wearing a red Vietnamese dress, said at a press conference that she was ashamed of American actions in the war and that she would struggle along with us.”
After the war, Bui Tin became vice chief editor of the Communist Party’s official newspaper in Vietnam, People’s Daily, but he grew disillusioned with Communist corruption and, in 1990, fled to Paris.
In an interview, Bui Tin stated:
“The roots of the Vietnam War – its all-encompassing and underlying nature – lie in a confrontation between two ideological worlds: socialism versus capitalism … totalitarianism versus democracy …
The conscience of America was part of its war-making capability, and we were turning that power in our favor. America lost because of its democracy; through dissent and protest it lost the ability to mobilize a will to win.”
Commenting on this dangerous trend is retired Major General Patrick Brady, considered the most decorated living veteran. Major General Patrick Brady wrote, June 4, 2013:
“The greatest danger … the feminization, emasculation and dismantling of our military.
The two most important elements of national survival are the media and the military …
We know the media are failing – God help us if the military does also ….
A good number of those hippies grew up (and learned) and are now ashamed of what they did.
Many of them voted for Trump.
Some never learned and have taught their kids … what?
PS Ron Long (and company), I wouldn’t have thanked you then, but I thank you now.
My dad was going through an airport during that stretch of time and saw a booth set-up in the lobby asking for donations to for the ‘Fund to Feed Jane Fonda to the Whales.’
Dont be so hard on her. Having seen the exit ramp looming you cant really blame her for wishing to be remembered as something other than Hanoi Jane, or Ted Turners former Mrs ? 🙂
Well, she did a zero-gravity striptease, and broke an orgasm-machine in ‘Barbarella’.
I remembered that.
There you go. First we had Climate Barbie. Now we have Climate Barbarella.
~¿~
IMO the only message she received from Greta was that Greta was getting huge amounts of media attention and she was being forgotten.
All she needed to do is wave her arms about and voila! she is back in the headlines again.
Ignore this fool and let her slip back into ignominy and oblivion.
She can’t hit the exit ramp too soon to suit me… like tonight
I did two tours in Nam & I’ll never forgive her or kerry or the stinkin’ commie democrats that got us into that mess & then ran away when it mattered the most, allthewhile throwing the whole damn country into the meat grinder. I haven’t drank booze in twenty years but I promised myself long ago that I will get a bottle of cognac & drink it to celebrate her independence from this world when it happens. Same thing when kerry goes to Hell.
John Fraud Kerry was in Ireland several years ago visiting a pub and being generally obnoxious and self-aggrandizing. Faking an Irish accent to “be one of the boys,” he said to the bartender, “Finnegan, when I die, would ya pour a bottle of your finest Irish whiskey over me grave?” The bartender smiled broadly and replied, “Mr. Kerry, I would be more than delighted to, but would you mind if I filter it through my kidneys first?”
They Shoot Deniers, Don’t They?
I remember that movie. The suicidal part is projection.
Mining jobs perhaps?
ABC Newz…The last bastion of truth! /s
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/abc-news-busted-using-gun-range-footage-report-turkish-slaughter-kurdish-civilians
Thanks for providing that, John. I’m as tired of the lies published by news media as everyone else is.
Sara
The Fourth Estate has become a Fifth Column.
It’s been a Fifth Column for a long, long, long, long time. Just look at how they used to whitewash Stalin’s murderous regime decades ago.
The media was one of the low-hanging fruits that the Commies picked first. Now it’s gone completely rotten and should be thrown away.
Listen to the reporter use the legal term “…what appears to be video…”
The legal dept must have been concerned this video would outed…and it was. Watch for terms like that in all 5th column broadcasts.
How Dare They!
The return of Hanoi Jane
She never saw an activist cause she didn’t love. link
Somehow actors seem to lose their grip on reality.
Acting means making up your reality.
Very few ever develop any grasp of reality, as they are not exposed to it.
My brother is in the industry, he’s a voting member of SAG (which has it’s perks as I get to view all of the new movies before they get released to the public) so I have met several vapid actors/actresses. Not all are utterly clueless, but a good majority are.
If you are a climate crisis skeptic and have ever doubted that you were on the right side of the issue, take heart. Jane Fonda’s presence on the opposite side absolutely confirms that you are on the right side. The only thing that would be more convincing is Paul Ehrlich showing up to support Ms. Fonda!
James Clarke: They don’t offer “Ha-Ha” icons here on WUWT, but you’ve just earned one. Nice going!
Wind turbine blades being disposed of in Casper landfill
The Casper landfill will soon be the home of more than 1,000 decommissioned wind turbine blades and motor housing units.
According to Cindie Langston, solid waste manager for the Casper Regional Landfill, the materials will be deposited in an area of the landfill designed to hold construction and demolition material.
CRL is one of the few landfills with the proper permits and certifications to accept the decommissioned turbine materials.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/cowboystatedaily.com/2019/08/07/wind-turbine-blades-being-disposed-of-in-casper-landfill/amp/
Each turbine blade will need between 30 and 44.8 cubic yards of landfill space, using a total of 448,000 cubic yards of the 2.6 million yards set aside for construction and demolition material.
From NPR…
https://www.npr.org/2019/09/10/759376113/unfurling-the-waste-problem-caused-by-wind-energy
Send those to the south border and make a wall out of them.
Salute!
Thanks, TEWS.
I was Sandy 1 the next day searching for Tony. No joy. Wx was terrible, but we flew up the valley for Rte 7, aka Fish’s Mouth, from PDJ into N.V. Many supply trucks along the river, but no wreckage to be found.
In 2007 I was able to debrief Colleen and Bonnie. My wingie on that day was there, as well. It was great to get thanks for our effort.
Gums sends….
Just last year we recovered enough DNA of a classmate who had been MIA since 1969, so never give up
Salute returned, and thank you for going beyond the call to debrief Colleen and Bonnie. I corresponded with the families of Baron 52 as well. I instructed two of the co-pilots who were killed and went through EC-47 training with them at England AFB in Alexandria, LA. Sonny’s wife was six months pregnant when he was killed. I still have a letter I got from “Kiwi’s” mother (he was the Z-console operator, 21 years old), in response to my letter telling her all about “a day in the life of….” on our missions. I will be buried with that letter and the small New Testament my older sister gave me before I deployed that I kept in a leg pocket in my flight suit on all 109 missions plus FCFs and training sorties.
John Kerry equated Guardsmen with draft dodgers. The majority of members of the Guard and Reserves are former Active Duty military. Chances are good that the next time you fly on a commercial airliner, the pilots will be former military and perhaps members of the National Guard or Reserves.
I often wondered how many names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall are of National Guardsmen and Reservists. One hundred and forty Medal of Honor recipients were in the National Guard. Six thousand seventy-seven members of the National Guard or Reserves died in Vietnam.
Draft dodgers? Cowards? Naw, that would be Bill Clinton. John Kerry got FIVE deferments before his rich connections landed him a berth in the Navy. His last deferment was “to study FRENCH in Paris”….longer than his three month Medal-harvesting tour in Vietnam.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/314c73fe62fe5ba440f45d9813f1aa0b8a8cf47b8d00913a632e9c7f4b2245c5.jpg?w=600&h=874
This image is hosted on a site operated by South Vietnamese boat people. They are still grateful to America and thank us for our sacrifice on their behalf.
A picture is worth a thousand words.
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-YyGSzLrYyVE/UDHYI3-512I/AAAAAAAAAtw/hu4IlFF2miI/s640/412-FS1.jpg
Thank you for your service. I had the honour to fly F4s on exchange with guys with a collection of gold stars on their sleeves. You are the reason that these people are free to demonstrate against what we have done to them! Fonda, Clinton and their ilk, despite their vast wealth, will never know the feeling of intense camaraderie and pride that we have. We will always prevail. Our fallen brethren will always prevail. We won.
These turbines are the gift that keeps on giving. You can’t melt down composit blades and use them for something else, we’re stuck with them. Icisil’s idea in his comment is brilliant. Failing that, perhaps Algore, Maxime, and the Pope can replace their exisitng open borders managment systems with blade segments planted end on.
She should go to one of the countries that is supposedly making “climate change” worse.
I hear China is welcoming climate change protesters.
/grin
I wonder if Hanoi Jane will ride her bicycle to the Pentagon to sit on a tank to protest its CO2 emissions.
If she really wants to cut CO2 emissions, maybe she can bike to Washington DC from Hollyweird. She might run into frozen, slippery global warming on her way across the Rockies.
Or maybe just shut her pie hole once and for all.
She never recovered from her AI induced climactic (sic) episode in Barbarella. Inspired by the song by the Beach Boys, Good Good Good Vibrations. They weren’t from California by any chance?
Jane Fonda is doing what all lame brained Hollywood stars seem to be doing. She is jumping onto a convenient band wagon. The fact it isn’t going anywhere and the fact it won’t cost her anything is glossed over by the compliant news of this un-historic event. Big news!! “Hollywood old timer goes to Washington….briefly, once a week”
Her slogan is– “Come on you grannies, we only have 12 years left”
The natural honesty of that slogan, is in sharp contrast to the climate crisis lies driving the grannies on.
Hey maybe it will inspire Hollywood to present a new award at the annual awards jamboree, maybe call it “The Granny Award” it has a certain ring to it, don’t you think?
Rod, you beat me to making a Barbarella joke. great minds (something Jane has no familiarity with having) and all that.
Jane Fonda has never been known for having any sense.
Another has been (with a history of horrible behaviors and actions) trying to become noticed again. It’s really quite sad. To be a complete loser and this is the only way to feel relevant.
“I’m moving here. I’m going to be here through Thanksgiving, and Christmas, sleep, rain, whatever it is.”
What? Perhaps she could try putting that half-baked thought together again, but maybe not. What do Thanksgiving and Christmas have to do with sleep and rain? Is there anyone actually home there?
I bet that Jane will make frequent commutes between Washington D. C. and her home in New York City, and not by sail boat either. If I lived another 1,000 years, I would not come close to Jane Fonda’s carbon footprint.
I feel like a man of substance, lost in a world of symbolism.
Hmm, perhaps what she meant to say was “sleet, rain, whatever.”
Yup, weather rather than climate, but fits the context better, methinks.
She was going to use the postman’s motto of “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night…” to show how committed she was going to be in getting her message through; but then since the “snow or sleet” part doesn’t really fit the global warming meme, she lamely trailed off with “whatever…”!
But an exciting actress who had a super dad! ‘member dad training up Perkins to be an effective sheriff? And was it daughter as a high class harlot in ‘Clute’? Memory fails.
“Exciting Actress”? Have you watched any of her movies? Her dad has nothing to do with anything and your appeal to authority (real talent?) has no bearing on disgusting Hanoi Jane’s behavior other than to highlight the fact that he was clearly a failure as a parent.
She is a paid liar living in a wealth enabled fantasy world.
“A grand passion is the priviledge of people who have nothing to do.” – Oscar Wilde
Jane Fonda will be 82 years old on December 21.
“What a waste it is to lose one’s mind. Or not to have a mind is being very wasteful. How true that is.” — Dan Quayle, former US Vice-President (https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/dan_quayle_100081 )
I have to ask the obvious question, is it because (she thinks), she is worth it?
Jane Fonda is the human trash who deliberately caused grief, suffering and possible death for USA POWs in North Vietnam.
Just when you thought this thing couldn’t get any goofier, it does!
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/07/24/greta3/
As a counterpoint: https://scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/72104949_251254925785418_7102575670659645440_n.jpg?_nc_cat=110&_nc_oc=AQksSJIed1gT6Ol5bKCSEY-RaqtldwMPKJzbh9lBH51H7a6diLa9fsfPTlzpfDxzM6c&_nc_ht=scontent-sjc3-1.xx&oh=04b296a6fb935990b8c2a0bf897f60c4&oe=5E2B4D2C
Under the guise of still more mockery – an important message! Cathartic, thanks!
And good counterpoint below!
Agree that being opposite Jane Fonda is a good sign that you are on the right side of any issue.
Excellent and wise point, Troe!
Imagine how much fossil fuels she uses, to fly, to move, to heat and cool, to drive….
Imagine how much CO2 she spews every time she opens her piehole.
Hanoi Jane is a Climate Scientist? Since when? CAGW is a communist cause so, I guess it makes sense the old traitor would support it.
Doesn’t take much to be a “climate scientist” clearly.
I think I’m going to just start posting “Stupid is as stupid does” to just about every article on WUWT since that one line applies to this one and many of the others.
Her “protest” will mean just one trip to the salad bar instead of two, and just one glass of Chardonnay instead of two or three. Hey, it’s just one day, but it’s the thought that counts.
This comment may not make it past the Mods, but I will post it and let them decide.
In July 1972, a few months before I arrived at DaNang in South Vietnam, Hanoi Jane Fonda was giggling and having her photo taken in a North Vietnamese AAA gun seat.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f5384a72ea92de83c7f5701e4f2940032f61ceb6d68e51780b955dc7836c4299.jpg?w=800&h=420
In November 1972, our second child was born. In December 1972, a few days before I arrived at DaNang, the North Vietnamese shot down an A-7D pilot from DaNang (do a search on Tony Shine). In February 1973, our squadron lost an aircraft with 8 of my friends. Do a search on “Baron 52.” They and the rest of us are the pilots Hanoi Jane Fonda wanted her Communist comrades to kill.
There was a story covered by CBS in the 1990s about his daughter going over and finding some of the remains of his ship and getting his helmet back from a Vietnamese who had taken it from the site shortly after the shoot-down.
Daughter solves mystery of pilot’s Vietnam death – CBS News
http://virtualwall.org/ds/ShineAC01a.htm
http://www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/47203/ANTHONY-C-SHINE
Lt. Col. Anthony Shine was flying on the border of North Vietnam and Laos on December 2, 1972 when his plane descended a cloud covering for reconnaissance and he was listed as missing in action.
His daughter, Colleen Shine, was 8 years old at the time. Later in life, she wanted to find out what exactly happened to her her dad, who is now listed among the more than 58,000 other names of those killed in Vietnam on the memorial wall.
Over the years, the military repeatedly told Shine that any further searching was useless.
Shine said, “Finally in 1995, they told me (they found his) crash site. They believed there was nothing more we can learn…he was killed in action. Any parts of the aircraft would have been scavenged by villagers for scrap metal and any remains would have been washed away in floods and the erosion. And so I went to Vietnam…to have peace with knowing, in war, there will be casualties where you never have an answer, and I thought that would be the case.”
But instead, she found answers and proof of where her father died.
(read the rest of the story here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/daughter-solves-mystery-of-pilots-vietnam-death/ )
Hey, Jane, we still remember. We will never forget.
This comment may not make it past the Mods . . .
I’m glad it did so I could thank one more veteran for his (I assume) service.
Many thanks.
You are very welcome. It was an honor to be considered worthy to wear the uniform of the United States military and to serve my fellow Americans. I stood on the shoulders of giants.
Military veterans are an amalgamation of unique individuals, melded together in the crucible of wars past and present and bonded by duty, honor, sacrifice, blood, love of family and love of country. The trait we most cherish above all others is candor…lives depend on it on the battlefield.
More so than through any other community, the bonds, associations and friendships formed through the military and law enforcement and firefighters and other emergency responders are lifelong, and we mourn the loss of our comrades until we rejoin them again someday in formation in Heaven.
Whoa. That sounds an awful lot like a documentary I watched a few months ago.
A local had removed the body to a safer burial site, and he showed the daughter to where it was, and gave her the helmet. Is this the same event?
Oh for gods sake, save us from morons who think with their genitals.
If you didn’t previously understand that climastrology (a/k/a “climate $cience”) had been hijacked for political purposes, this should serve as proof.
That one is as goofy as they come.
Hanoi Jane strikes again. Once a commie, always a commie.
J. Fonda IS the World’s leading alarmist climate scientist.
Even greater than Mann and Dicaprio.
Shut down the electric grid in response…..to Jane.
So this is method acting.
Greta has shaken the nut tree for sure.
Ask them what they want. The American people need to get the straight answer.
Maybe she should consider returning to her home state to straighten out the small problem they have with the power company. Those blackouts are a preview of what one can expect if her dream comes to fruition.
I guess you forgot the traitor played in the movie ‘The China Syndrome’.
Along with Lemon, I was about to say the same thing. Jointly destroying the future of nuclear energy in the US and influencing energy policy in other countries too.
Did you know in the USA 500 children a year are killed by a parent, nearly half of which are psychologically unstable mothers?
I thought there was a law that a credible death threat has to be reported to the police. Instead, this “clinic” recruits these unstable people as climate activists.
What could go wrong.
So the question for Jane is “are you smarter than a fifth grader?” She’s demonstrated that the answer is no.
I was a movie star 30 years ago so everyone should listen to what I say….
50 years ago anyway….
Jane Fonda is Greta’s primary target of derision: Jane has done diddly-squat for decades!
… a bored former star needing something to do but not taking the time to educate her affluently cushioned mind with basic facts.
Of course, actors need only memorize their lines and deliver them convincingly. Somebody else writes those lines and produces the show.
Jane, alas, is another cog in the big green machine.
I watched the scene of Jane Fonda being arrested in Washington DC. It looked like there were about a half a dozen people with her.
Will she draw a bigger crowd next Friday? Will Jane Fonda continue the protest if noone shows up?
Jane Fonda is a lot like AOC. Both are exceptionally clueless about real life and how things work.
Let’s hook her up with Hanson. Hanson loves nuc power and Jane is terrified of it. Maybe the two. Kooks will kill each other.
So, Jane will not go into her long nite into eternity without (at least) one more attempt to enslave the people of the world.. by being governed (enslaved) by their “betters” in the “Ruling Class” Globalist Socialists.
I hope she finds her long nite soon enough to avert even more deaths and involuntary servitude (i.e.slavery) of the masses by their “Betters”.
The timing of Three Mile Island and Fonda’s movie “the China Syndrome” made nuclear a nearly impossible option in the US…and now there’s a CO2 crisis?
Irony.
“Hanoi Jane, ride the train home!”
Will Jane Fonda’ $8.5m mansion in Beverly Hills be matched by a similar ‘carbon neutral’ dwelling in Washington DC? How will she travel? Private jet? Or rough it with the ‘poor people’ on a public airline? Surely not an electric car put together with all that horrible metal and plastic.
This wealthy, looney, self-claiming ‘climate scientist’ is a liar and attention seeking hypocrite.
Speaking of YoKo, will she be attending also?
Take heart Jane. Certainly can’t be snow because that is a thing of the past Apatrt fromthat you can freeze your ass off like I will soon in my unheated house.
One bad decision = ignorance.
A lifetime of bad decisions = stupid.
No, Jane, it’s not a crisis, it’s hysterics.
Let’s see how this plays out…..
Early Blizzard Wallops Vulnerable Crops
Farmers who planted late after rainy spring face new threat from early freeze
By Jacob Bunge and Kirk Maltais, WSJ
Updated Oct. 14, 2019
Farmers who delayed planting in waterlogged fields this spring face a new threat as they race to harvest their crops: snow.
Heavy snowfall and high winds over the past several days buffeted northern Farm Belt states where many farmers faced historic planting delays last spring. The early blizzard bookended a trying year for U.S. farmers. Crop prices generally remain under pressure because of high supplies and slackened demand as a result of the U.S.-China trade war. And many crops now threatened by a freeze are immature because they were planted so late.
Roger Rix, who farms near Groton, S.D., was hustling with his sons last Wednesday to harvest soybeans before the storm hit. He suspected two-thirds of their soybean acres would still be in the field when the storm was forecast to arrive this week.
“We know the snow’s going to be a disaster,” Mr. Rix said.
I blame Global Warming.
If Jane would provide me the GPS numbers for the location of the crisis I’d appreciate it…must be something to see.
I’m a climate scientist. And I won a Nobel Prize. Because I say so.
“We have to get out of our comfort zone”.
Well, you’re off your rocker, does that count?
Jane is angling for the Nobel Peace Prize next year come hell or high water.
She betrayed American POWs and gave propaganda support to the communist enemy. That is all we have to know about her integrity.
As DC usually has a serious spell of winter weather let’s see how she copes without fossil fuels to keep her warm on the street. Keep an eye on her and challenge her when she flees inside.
She was arrested and released on her own recognizance a few hours later.
For the others arrested, they should understand, there’s always one law for the well connected rich lefty elitist, and another for the rest of you!
Fonda, forever known as “Hanoi Jane” to those who took offense to her stand against the Vietnam War, is worth $100s of millions. Enjoys a jet-setting life, ensuring she is yet another foolish ‘celebrity’ that consumes vast amounts of resources while preaching at others not to consume so much.
Her remarkable talent in overacting in every role Hollywood gave her, meant she was the darling of all those self appointed grandees of socialism that infest the US cinema industry.
In reality she’s just another champagne socialist desperately seeking MSM publicity and exposure, the only ’cause’ she truly believes in is the self-promotion of her overbearing ego.
People like Jane Fondle are nothing but an affront to people who are compelled to get up in the morning and go to work day after day just to keep some other people alive.
So is Greta. It makes me sick.
Anyone ”inspired” by Greta must be lacking some vital brain nutrient.
Maybe Grrrreta is Hanoi Jane and Baghdad Pete’s love child?
The reality is that the climate change that we have been experiencing is very small and is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Even if we could somehow stop the Earth’s climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue because they are part of the current climate. The optimum climate has not been defined but even if it were defined, we do not know how to achieve it. Protests will not work to change Mother Nature’s control of the Earth’s climate one iota.
Hanoi Jane is attempting to copy Comical Ali. With similar credibility
Sing along if you know the words;
(from 1980)
“Jane Fonda on the screen today
Convinced the liberals it’s okay
So let’s get dressed to dance away the night…”
Strangely I know plenty of Leftie types that do not seem to remotely understand what the Dead Kennedys were actually singing about. Punk Band? Must be Left!
The worse example was on a forum thread where someone was openly claiming that Holiday in Cambodia was NOT about Pol Pot and mass murder, despite the fact the song literally sings about Pol Pot.
Sigh.
“Hey man, what are you doing?”
“Watching TV man…”
“Oh, hey man, it’s a horror movie man!”
“Oh, far out man, is that Jane Fonda?”
“No, man, not that kind…ta scary one…”
https://youtu.be/Vsu80OG3R20?t=39
Jane Fonda = Not a nice person
In 1979, she came with Tom Hayden to speak in Ann Arbor MI, to University of Michigan students at Hill Auditorium. The speaking engagement paid them $5,000.
I was not there but had 2 friends who were thrilled to have the opportunity to be their chauffeurs to the speaking engagement.
They had obtained the use of a new Cadillac to take them some 40 miles to the event but when they showed up, Fonda was irate because she insisted it would not match the image she wanted to portray(even though she was a millionaire).
So they got rid of the Cadillac and got a Volkswagen and again, Fonda was upset, so she went and got a Grand Prix which she thought would give them the best image when they would be seen getting dropped off and picked up at the speaking engagement.
The 2 students above, who interacting with her, were treated like pions and went from being fans to greatly disliking her and her, as her handlers were also rude and demanding.
Hayden and Fonda ended up being 45 minutes late to the engagement because of all the issues with her/them getting just the right car for her image but they never apologized to the 4,000 spectators waiting at Hill Auditorium.
Then, when it was time to speak, Fonda seems unprepared and only spoke for 15 minutes. The University Activities Center was so unhappy with them, that there was a discussion about withholding part of the $5,000 agreed upon to pay them beforehand.
You can read about some of it as it appeared in the local paper afterwards:
https://digital.bentley.umich.edu/midaily/mdp.39015071754373/527