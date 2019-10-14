What Would Happen if Science Went Stupid? Melting Ice Edition.

Guest humor by David Middleton
What would happen if science went stupid? “Science” articles like this would become the norm (H/T ozspeaksup):
Here’s What Would Happen if All The Ice on Earth Melted Overnight
ANDREA SCHMITZ & BOB HUNT, BUSINESS INSIDER
12 OCT 2019
Ninety-nine per cent of all freshwater ice on Earth is sitting on top of Greenland and Antarctica, and each year, a little more of it melts into the ocean.
Normally, it would take hundreds to thousands of years for it all to melt away. But what if something happened that caused a massive global melt overnight?
[…]
As we slept, sea levels would rise by a whopping 66 meters. Coastal cities like…
[…]
And you’re right, this is probably never going to happen. After all, there’s enough ice right now to cover the entire continent of North America in a sheet a mile thick.
So the next time you hear about record-breaking heat or ultra-powerful hurricanes, at least you know that it could be worse. But scientists estimate that if we don’t take action and global temperatures increase by just 1 degree Celsius, the effects of climate change we already see today will be irreversible.
So yes, it could be worse, and it will be if we’re not careful.Science Alert
There is so much stupid in this article, that I had to limit my quotation to the least stupid bits to avoid quoting the entire piece of horst schist. For starters, the potential sea level rise is more like 80 meters.
Basically, their contention is 66 meters of sea level rise would would cause seawater to infiltrate all of our groundwater reservoirs. This, coupled with the melting of the ice, which holds 99% of Earth’s freshwater, would deprive us of drinking water. While, at the same time, the influx of freshwater into the North Atlantic would shut down the Gulf Stream, triggering a The Day After Tomorrow-style mini ice age, while simultaneously melting all of the permafrost on Earth, causing mercury poisoning, doubling Earth’s greenhouse gases, leading to 3.5 °C of warming relative to current conditions…
That might not sound like much, but say goodbye to that mini European ice age, and even rivers and lakes around the world. They’d evaporate from the higher temperatures and cause mass droughts and desert-like climates. And all that extra water vapour in the atmosphere would fuel more frequent and stronger storms, floods, and hurricanes.
So all of that newly established coastline on the eastern US would be one of the last places you’d want to live. Instead, there would be mass migrations to Canada, Alaska, the Arctic, and even what’s left of the Antarctic.Science Alert
This bit was followed up by, “And you’re right, this is probably never going to happen”… Probably? Try not even close to physically possible.
The Earth’s average surface temperature would have to rise by about 10 °C, in order to melt most of the perennial ice on Earth. It would have to rise by at least 4-5 °C just to melt most of the Greenland Ice Sheet. The bulk of Antarctic ice, the East Antarctic Ice sheet has been stable since at least the Mid-Miocene Climatic Optimum (MMCO), possibly since the Early Oligocene (34 Ma).
If we compare the Zachos reconstruction, using a temperature conversion suitable for the icier Quaternary Period, to the modern instrumental record, we can see that all of the warming of the past 150 years is barely noticeable.
Another 0.5 to 1.0 ºC between now and the end of the century doesn’t even put us into Eemian climate territory, much less the Miocene or even the Pliocene. We will still be in the Quaternary Period noise level. Bear in mind that the instrumental temperature data are of much higher resolution than the δ18O derived temperatures. As such, the δ18O data reflect the bare minimum of dynamic amplitude range. Actual paleo temperatures would have reflected a far greater range of variability (higher highs and lower lows).
Defusing the permafrost methane time bomb.
Regarding the massive release of methane from permafrost, you literally “can’t get there from here.“
News in Brief: Warming may not release Arctic carbon
Element could stay locked in soil, 20-year study suggests
By Erin Wayman
May 15, 2013
Researchers used greenhouses to artificially warm tundra (shown, in autumn) for 20 years. They found no net change in the amount of carbon stored in the soil.
The Arctic’s stockpile of carbon may be more secure than scientists thought. In a 20-year experiment that warmed patches of chilly ground, tundra soil kept its stored carbon, researchers report.
[…]Science News
In the Alaska experiment, they warmed the permafrost by 2 °C over a 20-yr period (10 times the actual rate of warming since the 1800’s) and there wasn’t the slightest hint of an accelerated methane release.
Vaks et al., 2013 found no evidence of widespread permafrost thawing above 60°N since MIS-11, not even during MIS-5…
The absence of any observed speleothem growth since MIS 11 in the northerly Lenskaya Ledyanaya cave (despite dating outer edges of 7 speleothems), suggests the permanent presence of permafrost at this latitude since the end of MIS-11. Speleothem growth in this cave occurred in early MIS-11, ruling out the possibility that the unusual length of MIS-11 caused the permafrost thawing.
[…]
The degradation of permafrost at 60°N during MIS-11 allows an assessment of the warming required globally to cause such extensive change in the permafrost boundary.
[…]Vaks et al., 2012
There is no evidence of widespread thawing of Arctic permafrost since Marine Isotope Stage 11 (MIS-11), approximately 450,000 years ago. None of the subsequent interglacial stages indicate widespread permafrost thawing, above 60°N, not even MIS-5 (Eemian/Sangamonian), which was about 2 °C warmer than present day, possibly as much as 5 °C warmer in the Arctic.
The last interglacial stage (MIS-5, Sangamonian/Eemian) was considerably warmer than the current interglacial and sea level was 3-6 meters higher than modern times. It was particularly warmer in the Arctic. Oxygen isotope ratios from the NGRIP ice core indicate that the Arctic was approximately 5 °C warmer at the peak of MIS-5 (~135,000 years ago).
It also appears that it was significantly warmer in the Arctic during the Holocene Climatic Optimum (~7,000 years ago) than modern times. The Arctic was routinely ice-free during summer for most of the Holocene up until about 1,000 years ago.
The best geological evidence for the Arctic methane time bomb being a dud can be found in the stratigraphy beneath Lake El’gygytgyn in northeastern Russia. The lake and its mini-basin occupy a 3.58 million year old meteor crater. Its sediments are ideally suited for a continuous high-resolution climate reconstruction from the Holocene all the way back to the mid-Pliocene. Unlike most other Arctic lakes, Lake El’gygytgyn, has never been buried by glacial stage continental ice sheets. Melles et al., 2012 utilized sediment cores from Lake El’gygytgyn to build a 2.8 million year climate reconstruction of northeastern Russia.
The data from Melles et al., 2012 are available from NOAA’s paleoclimatology library. And it is clearly obvious that Arctic summers were much warmer during MIS-11c (430-400 ka) than either the Eemian/Sangamonian (MIS-5e) or the Holocene (MIS-1)…
Even though there may have been widespread melting of Arctic permafrost during the early part of MIS-11c, there’s no evidence that it caused any sort of catastrophic rise in atmospheric greenhouse gases.
Of course, there’s always the possibility that MIS-11c did experience a sub-resolution spike in greenhouse gases. Dome C can’t “see” short-duration spikes in atmospheric gases. We’re left with three possibilities:
- Much warmer temperatures and partial melting of permafrost during MIS-11c didn’t cause a spike in greenhouse gases.
- Much warmer temperatures and partial melting of permafrost during MIS-11c did cause a spike in greenhouse gases; but the Antarctic ice cores can’t resolve it.
- The unresolved spike in MIS-11c spike in atmospheric greenhouse gases caused the MIS-11c warming… but didn’t prevent the subsequent glacial stage cooling.
In other words…
What is the source of this stupidity?
When I first glanced at this article, I thought it was referring to a recent scientific paper. But the byline should have been a hint.
ANDREA SCHMITZ & BOB HUNT, BUSINESS INSIDER
The authors:
Andrea SchmitzBusiness Insider
Animation Producer
Andrea seems to specialize in “clickbait” articles.
- What would happen if you never got out of bed
- You’re more likely to be killed by a dog or cow in the US, than a shark or crocodile. Here’s where the 11 deadliest animals live.
- If Earth spun sideways, extreme winters and summers would doom life as we know it
- What happens if you stop washing your hair for a year
The last one is easy, you become Thor from Avengers Endgame.
Bob HuntBusiness Insider
I studied and researched as a marine biologist for 8 years, with specific interests in marine mammals. Before moving into science writing and filmmaking as a way of connecting the public and science in a more harmonious and encouraging way. I love to write about anything from Animal biology to space exploration to the science of sport.
Bob topped Belushi by a full year.
For that matter, what is Business Insider?
Welcome! Business Insider is a fast-growing business site with deep financial, media, tech, and other industry verticals. Launched in 2007 by former top-ranked Wall Street analyst Henry Blodget and DoubleClick executives Dwight Merriman and Kevin Ryan, the site is now the largest business news site on the web. Business Insider was acquired by German media company Axel Springer SE in September, 2015.Business Insider
It’s a “clickbait” shop. Here’s today’s “front page“:
How could “Science Alert” publish such stupidity?
About Us
ScienceAlert is an independently run news website that covers the most important developments in the world of science and scientific research, while sharing fun, interesting information.
Our goal is to inspire, entertain, and educate knowledge-lovers worldwide, regardless of background or education level.
In a world of bad news, we think you’ll find something fascinating here every time you visit, and hopefully leave feeling a little smarter than when you arrived.
Editorial values
We write in a style that makes science accessible to anyone, but we never lose our strong grounding in evidence-based knowledge – so you know you can trust the cool stories you find here.
Our team of experienced journalists are no strangers to delving deep into the method section of the study they are covering, and they readily quiz experts when a claim looks too good to be true.
We are also proud of having a pre-publication fact-checking system; our dedicated staff systematically scrutinise every original article before it goes up.
[…]Science Alert
A “clickbait” shop with the word “science” in the title.
88 thoughts on “What Would Happen if Science Went Stupid? Melting Ice Edition.”
About as stupid as asking “What would happen if the sun went out?”
Or “What would happen if a hole opened in the bottom of the sea & all the water drained out?”
Or “What would happen if all the air drifted up & away from the Earth?”
Or “What is gravity stopped?”
Etc, etc.
Stupid is as stupid does. (ht Forest Gump)
It reminded me of a classic Bill Cosby album…
To blow up basketballs with.
The first thing that comes to my mind is to consider the amount of heat energy that would be required to melt all of the ice, over any time scale.
The amount of energy that would be required is prodigious.
Most of the ice would require a gigantic amount of energy to even bring it to the melting point, at which time the next fraction of a degree of warming would not occur until the latent heat of fusion for all of that 0.0°C ice to be converted into water at the same temp would need to be added.
I do not think anyone knows what the temperature of all the ice is at the present time, but it is safe to assume that the ice on Antarctica is mostly very far below the melting point, probably in the area of 50°C below zero.
Heat of fusion of water is 80 kilocalories per gram, or 80 Calories (large C denotes a kilocalorie)
Specific heat of ice starts out at ~ 0.5 calories per gram at just below freezing, but then gets lower as the temperature of the ice decreases, going down by about 1/8th at -50° C.
Roughly speaking then, it takes as much energy to melt each gram of Antarctic ice as it does to heat a gram of water from freezing to the boiling point, which makes it more intuitively obvious exactly how much energy is involved in melting very cold ice: A whole helluva lot.
Not much point in doing the math, which is a simple calculation, knowing the amount of ice involved.
So what the heck.
Let’s round out the ice to an even 33 million cubic kilometers. 3.3 x 10^7
The entire volume of all the oceans is estimated at 1.33 x 10^9 km cubed.
About 1/40th as much.
So just using those numbers it is obvious that melting all the ice would be an amount of energy which would raise the temp of all the water in all the oceans by over 2 degrees C, probably about 2.5°C
All of the zeta joules that has supposedly (if you buy it) been added to the oceans by global warmening in 30-50years is in the hundredths of a degree.
0.055°C by alarmist estimates, which is likely pure malarkey to begin with.
So a couple of orders of magnitude more.
I think the amount is best quoted in the traditional units, zettaHiroshimas, or else it just sounds like a ridiculous number, instead of a ridiculously scary number.
One cubic km of ice is a billion cubic meters (1000 to the third power), and a cubic meter of ice is 919 kilograms.
So a cubic km of ice weighs 919 billion (check my math) kilograms.
919 trillion grams.
33 million km^3 is thus = to 30.33 x 10^21 grams
Melting all the ice would require over 2.43 x 10^24 calories.
1 calorie is equal to 4.184 joules.
So > 10.15 x 10^24th joules.
Over ten thousand zetta joules.
If the ice was already about to melt anyhow.
12,500 zetta joules more realistically (if using that word in such a ridiculous calculation makes any sense).
Total heat from the Sun hitting the Earth is something like, from one source, 1.7 x 10^17 watts.
A watt is a joule per second.
So if every erg reaching the Earth was used to melt ice, it would take something like 60 million seconds to melt it all, if it was all at 0 C to start with. Add another 1/4 of this number to bring it all to melting point (see about).
75 million seconds.
868 days.
Over two years and four months, of all the energy hitting the Earth from the Sun (again, check my math)!
But even the highest estimates of CO2 forcing is in the single watts per square meter range
A fraction of the total incoming solar.
Then again, if all of the energy emitted by the Sun was concentrated on the ice on Earth, it would hardly take any time at all.
That is how we oughta look at it.
Right?
But wait.
That is just enough heat to melt all the ice to water at 0 degrees C.
Dumping all that cold water into the ocean would probably cause a new ice age to start.
So there is that.
“What if gravity stopped?”
Yes, that’s about a fanciful.
Or maybe ask what would happen to the rest of the planet if there was sufficient heat energy to melt all that ice and it arrived “over night “. That is orders of magnitude more energy than a total nuclear war where US and RF detonate their entire nuclear arsenals, or an asteroid strike bigger than the one which ended the dinosaurs. We would not even get time to worry about the rising water nor the future of the Gulf stream.
“Business Insider is a fast-growing business site with deep financial, media, tech, and other industry verticals.”
WTF are deep verticals? chasms? bottomless pits?
black holes?
Fanciful non sequiturs do not help the clueless with critical thinking deficiencies.
The word “vertical” is used to describe what focuses someone or some organization maintains. However, it is a buzzword most of the time, and especially so if used by media companies. It makes one sound chic and trendy. I’ve had 20-somethings who are making their first foray into sale,s marketing, or consulting use that word over and over in front of me. It, along with a few other contemporary buzzwords– diversity is another one– causes me to deep-dive into what they are actually talking about. “So, you talk about ‘verticals’… tell me more about your deep vertical in the finance industry.” This is typically followed by 3 to 5 minutes of rambling.
About ss stupid as asking “what if there’s a magnetic reversal?” Oh, wait a minute, that could actually happen and some signs of it getting closer already exist. Now I’ve scared myself.
That last “question” (actually, “what if gravity reversed”) was the basis for another Hugo Award winner.
The sad thing is, IT WAS NOT A SATIRE!
(If you must, search for “The Day the World Turned Upside Down.” I refuse to take any responsibility for regurgitation, concussion, or desk breakage.)
Did anybody read the news today, of XR stopping a responding ambulance for over 20seconds, blue lights (uk) flashing yet the stopped it… I wonder who they call when they need medical help 😐
They’re not too bright.
https://twitter.com/SBergsma/status/1183579805159215104
Hahaha, look at all those rebellious people …. all doing the same thing when they are told to.
Seems less Extinction Rebellion and more Genocidal Conformity to me.
They are providing an ‘eco bike park’
There is a claimed detection of nitrous oxide release from thawing permafrost in alaska.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/04/22/nox2013/
How exciting!
That’s good for a laugh
rimshot
NO!
There is a claimed detection of nitrous oxide release from thawing permafrost in alaska
That makes me laugh! 😉
“There is a claimed detection of nitrous oxide release from thawing permafrost in alaska”.
That should be good for a laugh!!
I see what did there.
That’ll be a laugh!
I can see it from my house.
Can they do this one next?
Here’s What Would Happen if All The CO2 on Earth Broke Its Covalent Bond Overnight
Crops would fail….from the cold instead of the opposite proclaimed by the climate religion experts.
WSJ Oct 14
Early Blizzard Wallops Vulnerable Crops
Farmers who planted late after rainy spring face new threat from early freeze
By Jacob Bunge and Kirk Maltais
Updated Oct. 14, 2019
Farmers who delayed planting in waterlogged fields this spring face a new threat as they race to harvest their crops: snow.
Heavy snowfall and high winds over the past several days buffeted northern Farm Belt states where many farmers faced historic planting delays last spring. The early blizzard bookended a trying year for U.S. farmers. Crop prices generally remain under pressure because of high supplies and slackened demand as a result of the U.S.-China trade war. And many crops now threatened by a freeze are immature because they were planted so late.
Roger Rix, who farms near Groton, S.D., was hustling with his sons last Wednesday to harvest soybeans before the storm hit. He suspected two-thirds of their soybean acres would still be in the field when the storm was forecast to arrive this week.
“We know the snow’s going to be a disaster,” Mr. Rix said.
What crops from what cold?
We have already entered a magical realm where ice melts over night without heat.
I might suggest that if all the ice melted overnight we would have far bigger problems than treading water, because if that can happen anything can happen including gravity disappearing.
What people don’t seem to realize that 95% of permafrost cover by area have vanished in the last 12,000 years or so.
Not going to worry about the last 5%………………
A round Tuit, almost as rare as a Lert…..
When in peril be a Lert, your country needs Lerts.
Is that a flaming meteor about to wipe out the Cretaceous megafauna?
It is that dinosaur wearing a big round pink woolly granny-hat?
https://wattsupwiththat.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/science_made_stupid.jpg?resize=338%2C429&w=1218
Hi
If I remember correctly the current rate of sea level rise annually is 1.28mm per year – is that figure correct ???.
Thanks
It depends on who’s measuring. It ranges from 1.7 to 3.3 mm/yr.
Thanks David
“For starters, the potential sea level rise is more like 80 meters.”
Did you see this before? From NASA so real Scientificy.
But using NASA’s calculations what would be the effect?
“(4) Calculate the sea-level-rise answers by dividing the water volumes determined in #3 by the global surface-water area determined in #1, thereby spreading the effect of the ice sheet’s water throughout the expanse of the Earth’s surface-water area. The answers are:
(a) (2,343,728 cubic kilometers)/(361,132,000 square kilometers) = 0.0065 kilometers = 6.5 meters for the Greenland ice sheet;
(b) (26,384,368 cubic kilometers)/(361,132,000 square kilometers) = 0.0731 kilometers = 73.1 meters for the Antarctic ice sheet;
(c) 6.5 meters + 73.1 meters = 79.6 meters for Greenland and Antarctica together.”
http://pumas.jpl.nasa.gov/files/02_10_97_1.pdf
So by NASA reasoning we will get meters of sea level rise, but still have the same sized ocean (361,132 Km^2). No place gets drowned by the new rise, so why worry.
Take it from a Dutchman with an acute interest in knowing it very precisely that it is 1.6-1.9 mm/yr. The 1.6mm/yr accounts for the geosyncline subsidence of the Low Countries on the North Sea where the tidal gauges are located. Archimedes of Syracuse would have told you that the rise in the oceans is almost exactly the same.
The melt wouldn’t bother the gulfstream at all, the cold heavy fresh water would sink just like it already does. It takes minutes for salinity to mix, not centuries. The cold water would rapidly leach salts and minerals from the bottom mud where the salinity is higher and just become more cold water at depth. The increase in surface area combined with mud debris from land-intrusion and the sudden addition of the land-intruded water into the circulation system would strengthen the gulfstream due to albedo and diffusion changes.
The rise would only be about 30-33m total because all the ice is already displacing its own mass in magma. This is a basic fact… additionally a large proportion of the Antarctic ice and almost all the Arctic ice is already displacing salt water.
I’m tired of narrow minded over-educated blindered nincompoops grandstanding their lack of knowledge. They’re no better through ignorance than the warmists who can’t understand that correlation is almost NEVER causation.
“The melt wouldn’t bother the gulfstream at all, the cold heavy fresh water would sink just like it already does.”
The .001 C water is less dense than saltwater.
The warm surface saltwater is shallow outside of the tropics. The cold fresh water would cool the warm shallow ocean water. Like dam break, fresh water head towards the pole {taking days or weeks to get there].
So within a week or two, the ocean which had an average surface temperature of about 17 C would have average surface temperature of less then 1 C. The ocean nearer to poles would freeze before the pulse of water reach the tropics. And new York City fresh water “ocean” would freeze shortly after pulse reached the equator. And global air temperature which depends upon an average ocean temperature of 17 C
would instead ocean of surface temperature which was less 1 C, plunging the air above ocean to around 1 C. So in a week or two, global average temperature would go from 15 C to less than 0 C. And have huge amount of polar sea ice. Close the the mythical snowball earth..
But if just the huge amount of glacial ice “fell” into the ocean the latent heat would make a large amount and very thick amount polar sea ice, or it’s impossible. Or only way to get all the ice off the land mass is to first melt it- which impossible within centuries of time. As is, just enough to rise sea level by say, a mere 5 meters within a century.
A round Tuit. Almost as rare as the Lert.
When in peril, a county asks, be a Lert, your country needs Lerts.
I’ve been called a Loof. I think that might be a compliment, but I couldn’t be bothered to ask anyone.
Loof Lirpa was the Viking who discovered the North American continent.
Almost six months early!
Hey, Whatwouldhappeniff is my favorite! Whatwouldhappeniff all the brainwashed climate tardos suddenly realized they’d been duped? Well ok, we know it will happen eventually, over time, but whatwouldhappeniff it happened overnight? Oh my, the sound of splody heads everywhere would be deliciously ginormous.
What would happen if the Laurentide Ice Sheet magically returned over night?
Sea levels would FALL by a whopping ~160 meters.
New York City and Chicago would be under about a mile of ice.
The Basin and Range would have pluvial lakes.
Pupfish would rejoice.
Ah, science.. I remember science! Which puts me in mind of an experiment we did at school.
So, here’s fun. You too can be like Greta Thunberg and see CO2! Amaze your family and
friends! You will need:
Apparatus:
A medium sized bowl, preferably glass.
An empty jam jar or a clear glass tumbler.
A candle (a tea light is best as it will float)
Method:
1/Pour water into the bowl to a depth of about 1 inch (25mm).
2/Light the candle and float it on the water.
3/Place the jar or tumbler over the candle.
Watch carefully as the candle exhausts the oxygen supply and burns out. You will notice that
the water level rises inside the jar! So what has caused this strange phenomenon? Well, air
is made up of approx 80% nitrogen and 20% oxygen (and a few trace gases). We have just burned a
carbon based fuel in a confined space, thereby converting the available oxygen into CO2. What
you have just witnessed is CO2 bonding with the water on contact, creating a mild
solution of carbonic acid. Yes, CO2 is so keen to bond with water that it can overcome
gravity. This bond can be broken by heat or a reduction in pressure.
So, what can we conclude from this experiment? Well, CO2 and water behave the same way in open
atmosphere, which is why every drop of rain that has ever fallen is a mild solution of carbonic
acid. Wherever CO2 and water come into contact they will bond, at the surface of the oceans,
lakes, rivers, waterfalls, etc. you name it. If the temperature rises or atmospheric pressure
falls, some of it will be released. Therefore, there is as much free CO2 in the atmosphere as
conditions will allow. (And whoever just said “ocean acidification”, go and stand in the
corner. There ain’t no such thing.)
Not convinced? OK, pour yourself a glass of soda and leave it to stand. You will notice CO2 escaping, quickly at first, but after a while the bubbles will cease to form. There is still CO2 dissolved in the sodey pop but it has reached equilibrium with the atmosphere. The reason it held on to more CO2 when it was fresh is because it was bottled at 3-4 times atmospheric pressure. Heat it or reduce the pressure and it will release
more CO2. Again.. there is as much free CO2 in the atmosphere as conditions will allow.
OK, so you didn’t exactly “see” CO2, but you have seen how it reacts with water, which is even
better! And congratulations, you have just done more real science than the IPCC ever has.
I recall doing the candle experiment in a chemistry class over 50 years ago. What do they teach now?
The water rises in the jar, RHS, because the air pressure inside the jar has become less than the air pressure outside the jar.
It’s true some of the CO2 produced dissolves into the water.
That reduces the internal air pressure, because CO2 is more soluble in water than the O2 that got used up.
RHS said in part “. . . I recall doing the candle experiment in a chemistry class over 50 years ago. What do they teach now? . . . ”
Hopefully NOT (for me – some 60 years back!); that the 20% of the air (the O2) was used up. Clearly the flame gave up long before the last O2 molecule was involved. Also, the O2 molecule are replaced one-for-one by CO2 molecules. So, around the dead candle is some mixture of N2, O2, and CO2 (unknown proportions of O2/CO2 – probably about 50:50) with some CO2 perhaps entering the water at some scale of time.
What we DO have for sure, at the moment the candle goes out, is very HOT gas which then cools quite rapidly, sucking some water up into the jar. This is the correct explanation I have believed for years, and is obviously at least a major factor in the observation. ]
What is your source – just curious.
Bernie
If the effect was due to the hot gas cooling, we would see the water level drop due to hot expanding gas before it started to cool. We do not see this. As I remember, we used litmus paper to show that the PH of the water had dropped, and we added something to the water that precipitated out, which was analysed to prove that the CO2 had bonded with the water. It was a long time ago, so forgive me if I do not remember all the details of the experiment. It occurs to me that with modern equipment like digital PH meters and gas analyzers that you could run the experiment and see exactly what is happening in real time. Unfortunately I do not have access to lab equipment, but maybe somebody out there does?
Here’s a similar experiment, the difference being that they pre-mixed calcium hydroxide to the water to get an immediate precipitate reaction. It illustrates just how quickly the CO2 and water bonds.
In the 35-second video (totally undocumented) we see that when the candle goes out, the liquid comes up in a matter of perhaps 5 seconds to about 16% of the full volume. That’s a loss (by some means) of 16% of the original total gas.
Since a candle goes out when the O2 drops from a normal (open air) 21% to about 17% (causing a CO2 increases from an open-air CO2 of from 0.04% to 4%), where could the other 16% – 4% = 12% of the original gas have gone, even if we assume (unlikely) that ALL the CO2 very quickly dissolved in the water?
In short, we need to explain a loss of 16% of volume but the conversion and removal of O2 as CO2 would (if true) be only 4%. If not thermal effects – then what?
[By comparison, 4% CO2 is the concentration of exhaled breath – known from high-school biology to cloud limewater.]
And what happens at 19 seconds. We have no comments/explanations. The solution is suddenly a very bright (reflective) white, although it was already quite cloudy at time 0, even before the candle was covered. Is it a time lapse, or did someone switch on a light?
-Bernie
RHS said in part: “If the effect was due to the hot gas cooling, we would see the water level drop due to hot expanding gas before it started to cool. . . . “
It would be very difficult to place the jar over the flame fast enough that the entire volume were not very quickly filled with hot air by the time the jar-rim made contact with the water. (You have to place the jar relatively slowly so as not to break it, or to accidently splash/tip-over/blow-out the lit candle.)
The water would not “drop” in any case, as initially there is no water IN the jar – only air. If the air were still warming, we would expect bubbles around the jar edge. The air is already hot when the jar edge touches the water.
After the candle gives up, water enters the jar for the first time.
Bernie
The only way around it I can think of would be to have a remote ignition system for the candle so you can light it while it’s sealed in the jar. You’d need to calculate the amount of thermal expansion first so you have enough play in the system.
It seems like both effects are in play in the described experiment though.
I too remember that from high school science. Straining the memory cells but the explanation I recall was a drop in pressure as some the oxygen was consumed and replaced by a denser gas CO2.
What is fascinating to see is the differing interpretations on this simple experiment. The science is not settled.
Now extrapolate this to a whole planet and suddenly the science is settled. As some would have you believe.
From the abstract of Vals et al, 2013:
“The authors conclude that conditions only slightly warmer than those of today would cause widespread thawing of continuous permafrost as far north as 60°N.”
What gives?
Yet, nothing in the paper supports this.
“Conditions only slightly warmer than those of today” is as subjective as a sentence can get.
They seem to have simply assumed that MIS-11c was only slightly warmer than today.
Here’s my original post on Vaks, Melles, etc. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/12/13/defusing-the-arctic-methane-time-bomb/
There is always the tag line “before it’s too late” or “becomes irreversible” but they left out “for our children and grandchildren” which is the most scientific of all
Might we mention “heat of fusion”? 3.4 X 10^5 J/kg. As noted, almost 33 Million Cubic Kilometers of ice, Heat of fusion of melting all that ice = 1.12 X 10^25 Joules. Solar irradiance for the entire planet is 1.27 X 10^11 J/sec. So if the entire solar budget of the planet were directly applied to melting ice, it would be 8.8X10^13 seconds, which is 2.79 MILLION YEARS.
Using solar constant of 340 watts per square meter, I calculate 2.9 million years to melt all ice on Earth.
That assumes all solar energy is absorbed, albedo of zero.
Now add albedo. Albedo of ice seems to vary with surface condition, sun angle, etc.
With albedo somewhere between 0.5 to 0.9, then the number of years to melt all ice is in the range of 5.8 million to 29 million years.
@ MST
@ bwegher
You two are not thinking this through at all.
Consider what you are proposing. You want to divert all the solar insulation to the poles to melt ice. Fine so far. But what happens next? Without any solar insulation, the temperate regions cool, then freeze up. Then the same thing happens to the tropics. After a million years of 0.0 solar energy, all the oceans of the world will be frozen solid, nearly down to the sea floor. Geothermal, which is trivial, is the only thing preventing a total freeze up in the tropics and temperate regions. Sure, you might thaw out the polar regions, but you will do it at the expense of the tropics, which will turn out to be a much bigger problem for you.
Really, think about this. What are you planning on doing with 15,000 ft of solid ice in the equatorial Pacific ocean basin.
Kids these days!
MST,
The value for solar irradiance is a factor 10^6 to low. The melting of ~50 million km^3 from the last glacial was realized in ~10k years.
This solar irradiance number is way to low.
But you also need to bring the temp of the ice up to the melting point first…most of it is way below melting point.
I went through it up near the top before scrolling down and reading comments.
I came up with about 2.4 years of all incoming solar to melt all the ice.
But it would be only just barely melted.
While most of us can easily see that this [the original article] article is rediculous, there is a portion of the population that will not see through it (whether through lack of cognitive ability or via confirmation bias).
To me, this article looks to be using much of the same strategies as old school fire-and-brimstone preachers. It’s basically. .. “the world will end and all will be cast into eternal damnation; unless you put enough in the collection tray”.
This is quite dangerous, because fire-and-brimstone preaching works (on a portion of the population). Is the average person smart enough to see through this? I’m not sure. With the state of “education” over the last couple of decades I’d be erring to the negative.
Sad and true. It reminds me of tent revivals. And pre-Reformation pay-for-your-salvation rorts. And Jonestown. Climate Science seems the same. Those who study and understand it are mystified by all they don’t know for sure. Whereas those who listen to and ‘believe in’ juvenile interpretations fool themselves that they ‘get it’.
What would happen if all climate “scientists” started acting like real scientists overnight…
I wonder if anyone has calculated the cooling effect from melting ice. Heat of fusion effect.
“Basically, their contention is 66 meters of sea level rise would would cause seawater to infiltrate all of our groundwater reservoirs. This, coupled with the melting of the ice, which holds 99% of Earth’s freshwater, would deprive us of drinking water.”
Were 66 meters of SLR to happen overnight I expect the demand for showers and drinking water in most coastal cities to be considerably diminished the next morning.
But that 99% is already bound up as ice and not in use.
There are plenty of locations which get drinking water from surface water sources at far higher elevations than 66 meters.
And if only we had ways to make drinking water from saltwater…oh wait, we can.
There are plenty of aquifers right at the coastline with fresh water.
The atolls all have freshwater lens that extend below sea level.
Hydrostatic pressure keep salt water from getting into aquifers, unless they are pump fast that rain fall and water from elevation can flow in to them.
So whoever said this has zero knowledge of hydrology.
OMG I cannot abide “it could be worse” arguments. They are completely non sequitur and intentionally misdirecting. They are often foisted as an excuse for totally screwing up.
My usual response: “It should be better, but you’ve made it worse.”
If ocean levels rose 80 meters that would still put the Atlantic 296 meters below the bottom of my well. I’m not too worried about access to fresh water.
Finally someone (in this case ANDREA SCHMITZ & BOB HUNT) have got the message! UN-IPCC Climate Science™ is all about guess what might happen if you theorize about something utterly stupid. Yes they’ll be all sorts of fictional scary things happen but they are fictional — just like the idea that atmospheric CO2 levels have a major effect on the climate.
Wouldn’t it be nice if science got back to doing tasks that are based on reality, and not waste massive amounts of public money and time verifying the mythology of a 19th century supposition is wrong.
How much fresh water is carried in the atmosphere as water vapor, clouds, and precipitation? There has to a vast amount … just curious.
At 70% relative humidity 1 kg air contains roughly some 5%, that is 50 gram, 0.05 kg, of water vapour. The atmosphere weighs 4.10^17 kg. Hence 2.10^16 kg water, that is 2.10^13 metric tons.
James Beaver,
On average over the Earth about 20 mm of precipitable water. In the tropics ~70 mm, see this link:
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=global2×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
H20 is variable with height and temp.
Averaged global atmospheric H20 is 2500 ppm.
Average annual precipitation is about 1 meter.
Over the tropical ocean, saturated air may reach 3 or 4 percent.
An average office at 298K and 50 percent relative humidity will have about
10 grams of water per cubic meter of air.
Water drops to the 10 to 20 ppm range in the stratosphere.
https://www.awi.de/en/science/long-term-observations/atmosphere/arctic-awipev/stratospheric-water-vapour.html
To melt ice we need to heat it, that is, we need to add heat energy to it.
If we are to heat it with warmer air the air needs to be at a higher temperature than the ice at the shared surface.
This is elementary high school physics – heat energy can only flow from a hot body to a cooler body.
Thus the ice at the surface must be raised by the air to zero degrees C for melting to even begin.
Over the Antarctic ice sheet, the air temperatures range from
–11C to –40C in summer and –28C to –57C in winter.
The air temperatures here are always below the freezing point of ice. (Check the data for yourself)
With those air temperatures being always so much lower than zero and lower than the ice temperature
(The Antarctic ice is typically –5C), no heat transfer to the ice can occur to raise its temperature to zero, therefore no melting can occur. For this reason, air temperatures would need to increase, not by half a degree or even two degrees as the IPCC predicts, but by tens of degrees for any melting to even begin. Since the Antarctic ice cap contains 90% of the world’s ice, any risk of warmer air causing ice cap melting or hazardous sea level rise is nonsense.
The Antarctic Plate’s movement is 12-14 mm per year towards the Atlantic Ocean. It will take millions of years before Antarctica leaves its present splendid position and sheds its ice. On shorter timescales some loss of marginal ice is possible.
Yep. From my college meteorology textbook…
To get the sort of warming required to exit the current ice age conditions, Antarctica has to move and end its thermal isolation. The sharp cooling at the onset of the Oligocene was primarily due to the opening of the Tasmania-Antarctica and Drake Passages and the tectonically driven thermal isolation of Antarctica.
Teer,
So is some gain. Geoff S
Rev 8:12 The fourth angel blew his trumpet, and a third of the sun was struck, and a third of the moon, and a third of the stars, so that a third of their light might be darkened, and a third of the day might be kept from shining, and likewise a third of the night.
The ice age cometh then
Rev 16:8 The fourth angel poured out his bowl on the sun, and it was allowed to scorch people with fire.
Rev 16:9 They were scorched by the fierce heat, and they cursed the name of God who had power over these plagues. They did not repent and give him glory.
Proper global warming. The eco nuts will get their wish.
Thanks for posting this.
I am so scared.
I just sent the “Earth Spinning Sideways one to ScienceAlert’s facebook page. They featured “all the ice melting thing” a few days ago. I thought they had better feature this one too.
https://www.facebook.com/ScienceAlert/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
A few folks had some fun raising the indignation of the true believers. But all the commotion died down after a day or two. They can’t be too worried.
“El’gygytgyn”
You should see a doctor about that!
Regarding the shutdown of the Gulf Stream due to the influx of fresh water. That supposition shows a profound ignorance of how the Gulf stream works. Nothing short of stopping the Earth’s rotation would do it.
Even if the Earth stopped rotating, the momentum of the ocean gyres would keep the currents flowing for a long time.
Of course, if the Earth stopped spinning, we would have bigger problems than the gulf stream.
The equatorial bulge, for one thing, would no longer have support, and my guess is that the ensuing adjustment would cause worldwide catastrophic earthquakes and tsunamis.
Considering how many world ending disasters are not pure fantasy, the whatiffism in this article is truly stupid.
“What Would Happen if Science Went Stupid?””
Wait…what?
If?
So…you put more water vapor into the atmosphere, and it is still transporting the same amount of heat upwards (unless you argue the Sun’s output is changed by 1 C warming on the Earth), and somehow this turns everything into deserts instead of increases the amount of rain?
How stupid are these people?
“Normally, it would take hundreds to thousands of years for it all to melt away. But what if something happened that caused a massive global melt overnight?”
Nope. Only took around 8000-9000 years from 15000 years ago for the sea level off Hallett Cove in South Australia to rise 130M according to the geology and the aboriginals survived. Still I guess you could call that overnight in geological terms. 7 metres and I’ll be seafront and make a killing but at 1.6-1.7 mm/year I suspect it will be the undertakers that clean up instead but I do like optimism.
““Normally, it would take hundreds to thousands of years for it all to melt away. But what if something happened that caused a massive global melt overnight?”
Well we wouldn’t have to worry about that. The massive amount of energy required to melt all the ice on the planet overnight would also burn off the atmosphere, boil the oceans, and kill all life on the planet.