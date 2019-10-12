Now, That’s a Timeline

From Climate Litigation Watch

Posted on October 11, 2019

Public records reveal the Real Story behind climate “attribution”

Part of the PR campaign that’s been in the works for weeks to promote a new climate “attribution” study — made necessary by reluctant attorneys general and with the baseline year prescribed by a climate nuisance lawyer — is this Guardian “Timeline”.

Relying on public records including those obtained in open records litigation productions from reluctant AGs, CLW has produced a rather more informative chronology of the claim of “attribution”:

[Check out the full timeline at the link just above ~ctm]

