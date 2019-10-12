Vancouver has ‘coldest Oct. 10 in 123 years’ as temperatures tumble across B.C.

From the CBC

41 records broken in province in past 2 days, with Clinton dipping below -10 C

CBC News · Posted: Oct 10, 2019 11:40 AM PT | Last Updated: October 10

Photo by photos_by_ginny from Pexels

Parts of British Columbia are enduring record-breaking chill.

Environment Canada says the temperature at Vancouver International Airport dipped to 0.7 C Monday morning.

“That’s the coldest Oct. 10 in 123 years, so this is pretty significant,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

It was the second record in two days for Vancouver, which saw thermometers dip to 0.8 C Wednesday, wiping out the old record of 2.8, which had stood since 1960.

The weather office says clear skies and a cold front helped set several other winter-like records across B.C.

“We’ve broken a total of 41 temperature records across B.C. in the last 2 days,” said MacDonald.

Full article here.

HT/DEE C

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

