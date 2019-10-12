Vancouver has ‘coldest Oct. 10 in 123 years’ as temperatures tumble across B.C.

41 records broken in province in past 2 days, with Clinton dipping below -10 C
CBC News · Posted: Oct 10, 2019 11:40 AM PT | Last Updated: October 10
Parts of British Columbia are enduring record-breaking chill.
Environment Canada says the temperature at Vancouver International Airport dipped to 0.7 C Monday morning.
“That’s the coldest Oct. 10 in 123 years, so this is pretty significant,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald.
It was the second record in two days for Vancouver, which saw thermometers dip to 0.8 C Wednesday, wiping out the old record of 2.8, which had stood since 1960.
The weather office says clear skies and a cold front helped set several other winter-like records across B.C.
“We’ve broken a total of 41 temperature records across B.C. in the last 2 days,” said MacDonald.
Awwww!!! Diddums get some cold tootsie toes? Poor things!
Hey, it’s cold down here in my kingdom, too. Gonna get colder. Short Autumn, and winter will be/is closing in.
That whirlpool of cold air circulating up north of me is full of snow and flurries. Keep it! It’s killing my geraniums. They had at least two more weeks before the end. I am sad. 🙁
Don’t be so quick to gloat Sara. Because a early onset of winter and snow cover in Canada.
Will leave a nice pool of cold air ready to invade south of the border and bring you into its Arctic grip.
Yes, yes but extreme cold is exactly what global warming, sorry global heating, sorry global weirding, sorry climate crisis, sorry climate emergency, sorry mass extinction predicts.
You see it is all exactly as we said all along , the constant name changing is just to keep the idea fresh and engaging.
Taxed,
I know Canada is mainly inhabited by poor folk who had Baby Pierre imposed upon them, but to have another Clinton (a town presumably) to endure is too much punishment upon an innocent country.
At least you can get rid of the former soon – but Clinton? Poor you.
This is why they changed the title from “global warming” to “climate change”, because reality is hard to argue with. “Change” has no direction it happens, and you can argue the “gods” need appeasement regardless of the “change”.
As it seems to be actually getting nicer, shouldn’t their logic assume the “gods” are appeased with our present course?
The nomenclature is changing again. This time to “Climate Emergency”. Perhaps they realise they’re running out of time, if they don’t get their way before the coming cooling cycle becomes obvious they’ll have to start again.
It has already hit us, as of midnight last night, taxed. Overnight was 35F in my area, and high today was just bordering on 50F.
My geraniums are toast – near-dead weeds to be disposed of instead of the colorful red and white blossoms they gave me all summer.
I am sad. But I fixed shepherd’s pie for supper, so I feel much better now.
Shepherds pie is lamb right?
I am freezing my ass in Australia I have 8 C in Blue Mountains this weekend. Where the hell is spring, it suppose to start last week.
😉 yeah Vic got down to 5c friday night
I looked at the nullschool usa temp map last night and saw a LOT of minus and low one two etc all over and quite low down too.
meanwhile canadian farmers are trying to pick up winnowed canola in snow
and harvest wheat thats snowcovered and lodging
I think this is the THIRD year in a row Ive read of this happening up there
late starts due to frozen or soggy soils then early snow or rain again
RG – October 12, 2019 at 10:57 pm
Like a lot of other people you will probably think that I am a tad crazy but I was thinking the same thing as you, …… that the Southern Hemisphere’s Spring should have started on or before September 27th …. but no later than October 3rd.
Anyway, I was beginning to question my own sanity ….. until I read your post.
Ya see. I’ve been tracking the Daily Mauna Loa CO2 ppm after the changing of the equinoxes, like I do twice a year, and this September, right on schedule, atmospheric CO2 reached its YTD low of 407.96 ppm on 09-27-19 (see below) which meant that the ocean waters in the SH would begin outgassing CO2 as a result of their ‘warming’ up.
But then things got screwy, …. and I got worried, …. cause the CO2 began increasing for 3 days (28th, 29th, 30t), ……. then decreased for the next 4 days (1st, 2nd, 3rd. 4th), ….. then up on the 5th and down on the 6th , but then on October 7th its finally looks like it had stabilized and began its biyearly increase in atmospheric CO2 outgassing as a result of the Southern Hemisphere’s Springtime “warming” of the ocean water …… and which will top-out in mid-May 2020.
Anyway, October 7th is way late for that ingassing/outgassing “switch” to occur, ….. so something was “messin” with the water temperature, …… maybe a La Nina..
Daily CO2
Sep. 26, 2019: 408.05 ppm
Sep. 27, 2019: 407.96 ppm
Sep. 28, 2019: 408.09 ppm
Sep. 29, 2019: 408.22 ppm
Sep. 30, 2019: 408.41 ppm
Oct. 01, 2019: 408.21 ppm
Oct. 02, 2019: 407.84 ppm
Oct. 03, 2019: 407.53 ppm
Oct. 04, 2019: 407.51 ppm
Oct. 05, 2019: 408.00 ppm
Oct. 06, 2019: 407.92 ppm
Oct. 07, 2019: 408.20 ppm Finally, it started its wintertime increase
Oct. 08, 2019: 408.25 ppm
Oct, 09, 2019: 408.33 ppm
Oct, 10, 2019: 408.78 ppm
Oct, 11, 2019: 408.86 ppm
Blue Mountains, bit of an oxymoron there. However, I live near the coast in NSW and it has been very cool but it is still spring, so…
I guess tha carbon tax imposed on BC residents us finally starting to work! Who new.
Welcome to Canada.
It is the carbon tax kicking in.
Trudope and the Liberals are convinced that the second coldest country on the face of the planet needs to prevent warming at all cost. Even if we sell future generations into slavery to the bankers to pay for it through ever increasing deficits.
Well, as they say, it is just weather. I would be very surprised if we didn’t make new records with only 150 years or so of any type of measurement/data, the majority of which are (recently) probably only accurate to a few degrees. And now it is adjusted to whatever someone thinks it should be, so who even really knows anymore. Yes, it was cold this last week, but I have seen snow around these parts in every month of the year more than a few times the last 64 years. Nothing really surprises me anymore.
@Earthling2,
My thoughts as well. Clouds during the day and as the sun sets the skies clear.
O Canada, the Iceman cometh.
Could it be the low solar activity? This page suggests that its low solar activity that is causing the cold weather??
https://electroverse.net/weekend-freeze-to-decimate-grain-harvests/
No.
John F. Hultquist
If not, then what is causing the cold weather? Is it simply just the weather?
Increasing jet stream activity in and out of the Arctic circle is looking the main cause.
Check out the current jet stream pattern over the northern Atlantic and see how its causing cold air from the north to be flooding down across the northern Atlantic.
@John F. Hultquist
Look at Loockwood and how low solar activity / missing UV radiation is affecting the polarjet.
Sunny:
The cooling is due to volcanic activity.
There were no VEI4 eruptions between May 25, 2015 (Wolf) and July 27, 2018 (Ambae), and the climate warmed up because all of its volcanic SO2 aerosols had settled out of the atmosphere in the interim.
It takes approx. 12 months for the maximum cooling to occur after an eruption, so the current cooling from Ambae is as would expected.
Unfortunately, there were two VEI4 eruptions in June of this year (Raikoke and Ulawun) and their SO2 aerosols may also be contributing to the cooling, but their greatest effect will be about a year from now.
So 2020 should be a cool year, bot warming should resume in mid to late 2021, if there are no more large eruptions between now and then.
This can’t be correct St. Greta said so. Do I really need a sarc tag?
Ja. Ja. It is cooling. Click on my name to understand why…
Double No.
Hm. Seems to me that the right way to put this is to announce that this was the 123rd warmest December 10 in the last 123 years.
Which calendar do you use?
The Gorian. Well we have Julian and Gregorian…lets not talk about Ethiopia!
And the temperature forecast looks to be interesting for the week …
https://www.windy.com/-Temperature-temp?gfs,temp,41.248,-93.507,5,m:eZnacLO
Alas, only 4 days earlier and the 200 “activists” who blocked 80,000 commuters from using the Burrard Bridge could have emulated protesters at XR head office in the UK and frozen themselves in place without needing petroleum derived glues to do so.
Sadly, there is no justice.
Climate change is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.
The trouble is that anything can be blamed on CAGW. The explanation for cold weather is that the jet stream gets stuck in the wrong configuration. That’s fine but when it becomes non-falsifiable, it isn’t science any more, it’s just sophisticated excuse making.
Move along folks, nothing to see here, it’s just weather.
Now if it was a record WARM temperature, well that would be significant indeed!
I didn’t see this reported on CNN. Oh hold on a sec ….. I don’t watch CNN. I’d rather poke my eyes out.
Loydo will post further details on here, I’m sure.
A warmer planet necessarily means colder winters. Warmer Winters. More Snow. Less Snow. More Rain. Less Rain. Bigger Tornadoes. No Tornadoes.
What ever scares the bejebus out of you… that is what climate change will bring on. Even more acne!
I welcome some mild-mannered skepticism. Catastrophism, not so much. Well, conception and death excepted, where the former is welcome, and the latter, not so much.
the doctrine that certain vast geological changes in the earth’s history were caused by catastrophes rather than gradual evolutionary processes.
Evolution is a chaotic process (e.g. human life), where changes may be gradual or sudden within a limited frame of reference, or over irregular spans of time and space.
Which ever way the weather come climate goes the Greens will claim the credit for it.
Getting colder, “This shows that our policy of reducing CO2 is working””
Or if warmer, “”We told you so”..
It will finally come down to the politicians having to find a face saving way to stop this nonsense. Expect lots of finger pointing as the blame game starts.
MJE VK5ELL
So early severe winters that finish late followed by super hot summers would please everyone and nobody. Strange when it happens but it does during deep solar minimums.
E.g. Europe in 1666 had a drought and very hot summer all across Europe and many city were damaged by fires, London being the best known, but also many in Germany, Russia and Turkey are recorded. That winter of 1666-67 most European rivers froze, and for many places it stayed very cold till April-May time.
A bakery on Pudding Lane caused the hot summer and drought?! I like the analogy!
Ban bakeries!!! That might upset a few “yellow shirts”.
During and after a dry summer fires start easily and spread quickly.
As californians have recently discovered to their apparent surprise.
But BC hasn’t really reduced CO2 emissions.
CO2 emissions in 2007 (the year before the carbon tax) were 64.7 million tonnes.
After nine years CO2 tax, in 2017 BC’s CO2 emissions were 64.3 million tonnes.
Yup at this rate they’ll definitely meet their target.
Oh and eco-Vancouver is one of the largest coal exporting ports in North America.
But the important thing is that BC paid all that carbon tax. … right?
And all that money just disappears into general revenue now, which the NDP socialists will now use to get reelected. When the carbon tax in BC was started, it had an equal amount to be offset in tax reductions by law. When the NDP got elected with the Green’s support, they decoupled that tax reduction with the carbon tax revenues, and the carbon tax all goes to general revenue to do whatever the Gov’t of the day wishes. This is why many Gov’ts everywhere hope to get a carbon tax, cause it real easy money to raise which they will use to get themselves elected bu promising free stuff to the poor voters. All the while raising prices on everything that actually hurt the poor the most. What a shame.
BC’s emissions have been steadily rising since 2010 (government stats) in the face of a carbon tax imposed years earlier. So a carbon tax is a bust unless it’s so large it busts the populace
weather
Yes, a single, short-term event, hot or cold, is weather, but this is climate change:
https://www.adn.com/resizer/86SzOqj81s4trT8Orqi1dxk7SLE=/992×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-adn.s3.amazonaws.com/public/77HPGMVPNNCIZHBJ7OUXZAS56E.png
It has warmed up since the coldest this planet has been in the last 10,000 years.
Thank God for that.
The warming started long before CO2 started increasing and there has been no correlation between the years of the greatest CO2 increase and the years of greatest warming.
In short, the theory that CO2 controls temperatures stands refuted.
You are right. The graph disproves the CO2 driven warming hypothesis straight away. CO2 has risen significantly (Apparently) since 1958 yet warm records are falling. CO2 driven global heating is, apparently, linear with CO2 concentrations. The graph does not show this.
That link does not show the data that was used, nice graph. I tried to find the data but could not even following the information in the graph. So, where’s the data?
every year for the last several warmunists have claimed “weather” while we have been having new record colds set. illinois had its coldest recorded temperature ever just last winter. Odds of that happening on a backdrop of runaway warming? this farce won’t be able to continue much longer.
Pray
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20191010-how-to-beat-anxiety-about-climate-change-and-eco-awareness
Another long winter on its way. Everyone is scurrying around in a last minute effort trying to get ready for winter, and some making plans to go to Arizona for the winter, or the southern interior of BC.
In Washington State, the passes received snow a month earlier than is statistically ‘normal’.
The ski resort managers are ecstatic.
Yup, we’ve had snow in the mountains as well. Although I wouldn’t say it’s a month early. Last year was early though. This year they had a major snow storm across southern Alberta which certainly early, and a lot of it. The farmers have been struggling to get the crops off.
From the plates I’ve been seeing the last couple weeks – they’re rather slow moving up there in BC. The US snowbirds have already migrated.
Rob,
I am in the Phoenix area – it is still quite warm now. We HOPE for cooler weather for the change, AND for the chance of rain.
AND sometimes we get enough snow in the mountains for a nice ski season. Hoping for that again this year.
This year in Phoenix has been one of the coolest that I had since I moved here in 2007, the Bermuda grass did not start to grow well until July the June nights were to cold. This October is not that warm I seen 100 + run through October. One year I fly fished up on the rim well into December have not been able to do that in years.
Winter is coming…
https://youtu.be/-GnzJQ-kKZs
Cold records don’t mean anything to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Cold temperature records broken in B.C. on Thursday
It was the first time since 1966 that the temperature has dipped below zero in Vancouver in the first two weeks of October.3
“As the climate warms we are breaking more warmer records than cold”
https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/cold-temperature-records-broken-in-b-c-thursday
It’s because the arctic is warming very, very, very fast, pushing all the cold air south. That’s what I hear from government experts on Canadian TV anyway, so it must be true. Only problem I can see is: if the arctic is warming so fast now, where’s all that cold air coming from that’s being pushed south by all that warm arctic air?
+1000 ! Maybe this cold air is being pushed by cold tropical air from the North…
Must be caused by Global Warming (aka UN-IPCC’s Climate Change™)
How dare you!
You’ve stolen my fall!
I’ll bet Canada wants to share those cold weather records with us.
They’ve already gotten to Denver.
yeah and guess where lil grumpy greta was having another tantrum?
yup
Denver;-))
sweet!
“ A growing body of evidence suggests that the kind of extreme cold being experienced by much of the United States ( here insert Canada) as we speak is a pattern we can expect to see with increasing frequency as global warming continues.” Dr. John Holdren, January, 2014.
At the same time, from Dr. Holdren, “The fact is that no single weather event can either prove or disprove global climate change.”
Is that clear?
Or as Al Gore said around the time of the release of his book “Earth in the balance” in 1992, “ The theory of global warming will never be disproved.”
The perfect scientific theory that can never be falsified.
Holden was a PhD student of John Erich. Catastrophists are created, not born.
The leftist media will surely ignore this. They just can’t wait for the Australian summer where somewhere like Upper Combuckta West will have it’s hottest temperature on record.
Ha ha! The CBC is leftist media.
Surely the most reliable way to get record temperatures at an airport. Just arrange to have coordinate taxiing of aircraft near the weather station on a hot day, then just await the ALARMING headlines the next day.
I don’t suppose aircraft controllers would do such a thing, now would they? Especially if they had a bet on the side about which day would be the hottest that month. Or if there was an informal competition between airports over who gets to break the high temperature record.
No! That’s just too fanciful isn’t it?
Well isn’t it?
Is Al Gore currently visiting Canada?
It occurs to me that when Al finally passes away, hell really WILL freeze over!
Weather, but a lot more of it is implied by a number of coincident cycle declines. Game on.
The Climate Models predicted this …
This CBC article is about weather, and yet there’s not one mention of “climate change”, “climate crisis”, “climate emergency”, “extreme weather events” etc. etc. What’s going on? CBC is supposed to be pounding the climate message and frightening the population with allusions to the really, really unprecedented bad weather that’s just happening now and will only get worse, and the seas that will rise up and destroy us. That, after all, is their mandate, but reading this article, anyone would think that the CBC is a reputable media organization that reports the news in a straightforward and factual way.
But, let’s make allowances. They must be having difficulty grasping the fact that human-caused global warming leads to extreme cold. Give them a few days to digest this intellectually challenging concept, and hopefully they will be back doing their jobs, scaring the population with dire warnings of doom and disaster if we don’t get to “carbon neutrality” by 2025.
I’m in Vancouver and it’s the honest Evah I tell you! LOL! Damn CO2. Hot cold whatever just pay pay pay.
It really is sad the way the alarmist trolls actually believe that showing it has been warming since the end of the Little Ice Age is sufficient to prove that first off, CO2 is the sole cause, secondly that it’s going to get real bad someday.
Those living in area subject to a carbon tax who are suffering from cold weather should sue the government for cold-related damages on the grounds that the cold weather was the result of government policy.
What is their defense? (pick one):
The taxes did nothing to reduce temperatures
The taxes resulted in reduced temperatures (which makes them liable)
Or, the taxes reduced temperatures, but an inconsequential amount
If number one, they have no basis for continuing the tax
If the second, they pay for damages
If the third, they must either eliminate the tax or tell voters they must raise taxes more for a meaningful change. I would hope the latter would be political suicide.
There’s a lot more cold coming next week too.
Bit as Michael Mann has told us, such cold periods are exactly what we should expect from global warming …
When I grew up there was just good weather and bad weather.
Nobody had yet tried to assign some bizarre cause that could be be solved by taxation and deprivement of some at the expense of others.
Disclaimer: Pollution is another matter- stop breeding like mice!
The northern extent of grain growing is starting to move south.
https://www.iceagenow.info/early-snow-and-frost-stall-canadian-harvest/
Just shows that cold air develops over land via radiational loss & isn’t “stopped” by temporarily open water in the Arctic Ocean (in fact that may increase snowfall). Snow is now covering large areas of northern N America and Siberia.
https://www.natice.noaa.gov/pub/ims/ims_gif/DATA/cursnow_asiaeurope.gif
Seems every day from now till spring will be a record-breaker for the CBC…amping up the fear is the whole point.
It was a climate emergency in Manitoba.
” A single tree fell on a house and one person was injured”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/one-person-injured-by-falling-tree-after-storm-pummels-southern-manitoba-1.5319360
Oh, and there was a freak accident as well. When three freaks in van ran into three freaks in a truck.
Aw, the humanity.
” By Saturday morning, 50 to 60 millimetres [1.96 -2.3 inches is the new climate emergency number BTW] of precipitation — mostly snow […]” -CBC
“I haven’t seen anything like it before. I know a lot of Winnipeggers haven’t either,” –Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman
When did Canadians become pussies?
In my day we walked to school in minus 55 degrees, naked with cold porridge in our hands for lunch — uphill, through fifteen feet of snow. And where pissed off because recess was too short and we hadn’t finished building the snowman.
These kids today…
It’s a supposed scientific article stating that the devastating volcanic events in the earth’s history, and which caused global extinction, produced less co2 that humans do at the moment.
The point seems to me to be fatuous, in that it was other things like airborne mercury which caused the damage – not co2.
It’s written by phys.org
Surely it’s fantasy…
A 500 strong team of scientists!
https://www.google.com/amp/s/phys.org/news/2019-10-humanity-emissions-times-greater-volcanoes.amp
McBryde
We had some bigger eruptions during the last centuries.The biggest one occured in 1257, and was followed by numerous eruptions (over 30), somewhat smaller though.
All these in the sum produced incredible amounts of aerosols (mainly SO2 and derivates), but can’t compete with Mankind’s CO2 emissions.
Over a century, volcanic CO2 accounts to no more than 3 % of ours.
I should add that the article implies that it was the carbon dioxide that caused extination and, as we produce 10x more, we are certainly headed for same
= silly
“Vancouver had…” so what?
BC’s emissions have been steadily rising since 2010 (government stats) in the face of a carbon tax imposed years earlier. So a carbon tax is a bust unless it’s so large it busts the populace
It’s time for Southern Canada and Northern CONUS to get prepared for repeated intrusions of the polar vortex.
Do not ask me why this guy is so increasingly noticeable.